Indianapolis, IN

Kimblewick by Del Webb’s Highly Anticipated Amenity Center Set to Open Summer 2023

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022--

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced Kimblewick by Del Webb ’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open at the Indianapolis-area community in Summer 2023.

Kimblewick by Del Webb’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open in Summer 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Carriage House will have the perfect amount of functional space combined with resort-inspired indoor and outdoor amenities to make it the heart of Kimblewick by Del Webb,” said Scott Mairn, president of PulteGroup’s Indianapolis division. “With a wide array of social, physical, creative and intellectual activities, we look forward to unveiling this amazing facility next summer.”

The Carriage House will be a 13,000 sq. ft. clubhouse with a full-time Lifestyle Director on staff to facilitate programming for the various social clubs, activities and hobbies available within the community. Inside The Carriage House, residents will find a movement studio and fitness center with full locker rooms and an indoor spa and pool, a simulation room for golf and other activities, prep kitchen, a large gathering area with coffee bar, and a craft and multipurpose room.

For those beautiful Indiana spring and summer months, residents can venture outside to enjoy walks with their furry friend along the community’s expansive four-plus mile trail system to one of two dog parks, or a host of other outdoor activities, including an outdoor pool and kitchen, yoga and butterfly parks, fishing pier and stocked pond, and tennis, bocce ball and pickleball courts, all tucked away in a scenic, wooded location. For those cool fall and winter evenings, outdoor firepits with seating areas will provide cozy opportunities to connect with friends and neighbors with a warm cup of coffee or tea.

Perfectly nestled in the bustling suburb of Westfield, Kimblewick by Del Webb features 10 home designs from Del Webb’s consumer inspired GenYou™ collection, allowing buyers to design their perfect home at prices starting at $337,990.

Kimblewick at Del Webb is located at 2630 Lord Murphy Drive, Westfield, Indiana, 46074. For more information, visit delwebb.com/kimblewick or call 317-559-8309.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes designed for pre-retirement and retirees. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

