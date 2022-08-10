Optii Solutions Launches Standalone Hotel Operations Solution

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022--

Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that it has launched a standalone hotel operations solution that does not require a PMS integration. This will allow hotels globally to take advantage of the many productivity gains that Optii’s platform provides, and once and for all leave pen and paper behind.

The new, standalone solution will provide hoteliers many of the same benefits as the PMS connected platform, such as offering real-time visibility into a property’s housekeeping operations and better connecting the front desk and back of the house teams. This allows any hotel to improve productivity, manage team performance, maintain or raise standards, and streamline communication, within a matter of weeks. Additionally, with a labor shortage in most markets, hoteliers can now extend technology tools to their teams and address several pain points their team members experience.

This technology expands the availability of Optii’s platform to virtually any hotelier, regardless of PMS, size, brand, and location. Select service hotels can acquire the solution without the cost or management of integration. Branded hotels with older or closed systems can likewise benefit from a more efficient operation. The standalone version also puts hotel operations tools within reach and use for smaller hotels that have not been able to, or had no desire to manage an integrated tech stack.

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: “While we integrate with nearly all the major property management systems, we have recognized that some hoteliers are seeking the productivity, visibility, and financial benefits that Optii brings to a hotel’s operation without needing or wanting Optii integrated into their tech stack. With our fast implementation and ease-of-use, properties can be up and running with Optii standalone in a matter of days.”

