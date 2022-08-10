Cape Fear Valley earns Heart Failure Award

FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear Valley Medical Center has received the Get With The Guidelines® – Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award from the American Heart Association.

The award recognizes a hospital’s commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines for treatment. The goal is speeding recovery and reducing hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.

To qualify for the awards, hospitals must demonstrate compliance with these performance measures at a set level for a year. The measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and aggressive-risk-reduction therapies.

Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing heart failure and overall health, schedule follow-up visits, and learn other transition interventions.