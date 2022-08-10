Read full article on original website
A carriage horse collapsed in the middle of the street in Manhattan, reigniting calls for a ban in NYC
Videos showing a horse collapsed in the middle of the street during rush hour and police watering down the fallen horse had animal rights groups protesting outside of City Hall on Thursday. The Wednesday incident reignited calls for the city to ban horse carriages in New York City. "Yet another...
Carriage horse collapses in New York City
After a carriage horse collapsed in New York City on Wednesday, its driver was caught on camera flogging the distressed animal and repeatedly telling it to "get up" as it laid on the asphalt.
Family suing Brooklyn funeral home following what they say was service nightmare
A Brooklyn family says they are perpetually in mourning, not only over the loss of their loved one, but because of the way they had to say goodbye to her. As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, they're suing the funeral home because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.
Polio detected in New York City wastewater
Health officials say traces of the poliovirus have been detected in New York City, several weeks after the nation's first confirmed case of polio in almost a decade was reported in a nearby county. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green has more.
Polio detected in New York City's wastewater, suggesting virus is circulating: "Alarming, but not surprising"
The virus that causes polio has been detected in New York City's wastewater weeks after a case of polio was identified in Rockland County, north of the city, health officials announced Friday. The presence of the poliovirus in the city's wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, the city...
OSHA opens second Amazon probe following two more worker deaths in New Jersey
Federal work-safety investigators are looking into the death of an Amazon worker and an injury that potentially led to the death of another employee, adding to a probe already underway following a fatality during the company's annual Prime Day shopping event in mid-July. All three Amazon workers died within the...
Texas governor defends sending busloads of migrants out of state
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is defending his decision to send busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City. Diana Ayala, deputy speaker for the New York City Council, joins CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss her views on the issue and how it's impacting the state.
Several treated in possible hazardous materials situation in Union
It happened in or near the 2nd Ave. Thrift Superstore. The Fire Department and EMS are on the scene. Check back soon for more information on this developing story. A hazmat situation at a thrift store in New Jersey on Wednesday resulted in more than a dozen people seeking medical attention.
