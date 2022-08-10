Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Clayton Beeter, Traded to Yankees for Gallo, Made Impressive Debut
Former Dodgers prospect Clayton Beeter, traded last week at the deadline for outfielder Joey Gallo, made his debut for his new organization on Wednesday. Pitching for the Somerset Patriots, the Yankees Double-A affiliate in the Eastern League, Beeter threw three hitless innings, walking one and striking out six. It was...
Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen
The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees
The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
Posey, Lincecum notably absent from 2012 WS reunion list
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants never got to do a 10-year reunion for the 2010 title team, so they're bringing back as many members of the 2012 squad as they can. But a few of the biggest names will be missing. The Giants on Tuesday announced a tentative list of...
Keith Hernandez trashes Phillies, says he isn't calling Mets games against them
Keith Hernandez will not be in the SNY broadcast booth for the Mets’ games against the Phillies this month and was very candid as to why he will not be there.
Watch: Aaron Judge smashes 45th home run, ties Rogers Maris on all-time Yankees list
Over a week into August, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is on a historic pace at the plate this season. On Wednesday, Judge not only smashed his league-leading 45th home run of the season but, in the process, also tied a Yankee legend in the record books. Judge took...
Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees
New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106;...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Injury is a Huge ‘red flag’ Says MLB Expert
Last week, the Dodgers placed starter Clayton Kershaw on the injured list for the second time this season. Kershaw missed the bulk of the month of May due to a back-hip injury, and on Thursday, was pulled from his start after just four innings due to lower back pain. The...
Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11
BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
Veteran OF Travis Jankowski elects free agency
The Mariners announced that outfielder Travis Jankowski has passed through waivers unclaimed. He’s refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma in favor of free agency. As a player with five-plus years of MLB service time, Jankowski can head to the open market while still collecting the remaining guarantees on his contract.
Toxic Fandom
People are sending threats and hate mail to IKF's family. Joey Gallo didn't go out in the streets of Manhattan and felt like a piece of shit. This is not every, or even most Yankees fans. But I don't get hating a player on the team you root for. Not one who is making effort.
Bullpen Problems
The Yankee pen now consists of 8 one-inning specialists. Only Lucas Luetge can go a bit longer. This causes overuse, because a short outing by any starter forces 3-4-5 guys into use. Today, we were left with Albert Abreu, who has given up runs in his last four outings, to protect a lead in the 7th. It didn't last long.
Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
Yankees receive fantastic injury news on Matt Carpenter’s fractured foot
While the New York Yankees lost to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon, they did receive a bit of positive injury news on lefty slugger, Matt Carpenter. Carpenter fouled a ball off his left foot several days ago, causing a fracture. There was a legitimate reason to believe that he could miss the rest of the 2022 season.
The Yankees and Mets are the new kings of New York
Major League Baseball's Big Apple franchises have combined for one of the best seasons in the city's history. The only question now is which team will end up on top,. Driving the news: The 73-39 Mets (.652) surpassed the 71-41 Yankees (.634) for New York's best record this week, the first time since April that's been the case.
MLB odds: Phillies vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022
The New York Mets are set to host the Philadelphia Phillies today in the first matchup of a three-game set at Citi Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Phillies-Mets prediction and pick we have laid out below. New York is on pace for […] The post MLB odds: Phillies vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Mets Have So Far Won The Trade Deadline
The New York Mets were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring three separate bats to help them increase their depth at the designated hitter position. They acquired two solid left-handed bats in trades with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds. Daniel Vogelbach came over from Pittsburgh, while Tyler Naquin...
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
Powerful showing allows Braves to sweep Red Sox
Marcell Ozuna belted a three-run homer and top prospect Vaughn Grissom added a two-run shot in his major league debut, lifting the visiting Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Eddie Rosario ripped an RBI double, Dansby Swanson had a run-scoring single and Ozuna...
Nationals to call up top SS prospect C.J. Abrams
The Nationals could soon be in line for a shakeup of their infield. Top shortstop prospect C.J. Abrams was arguably the centerpiece of the six-player return for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. The Nats immediately optioned Abrams to Triple-A Rochester, but Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post writes that the club is likely to soon recall the 21-year-old to the majors.
