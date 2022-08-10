ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Officials investigate New Jersey Turnpike bus crash that killed 1, injured 5

By AJ Jondonero, Anthony DiLorenzo
 2 days ago

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Officials launched an investigation Tuesday night into a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike that killed one person and injured five others.

The bus overturned on the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp around 6:50 p.m., according to the New Jersey State Police. The Megabus, which was traveling southbound from New York to Philadelphia, had 19 passengers and the driver onboard, according to a Coach USA spokesperson.

One fatality was confirmed and five people, including the driver, sustained serious injuries, according to Coach USA.

