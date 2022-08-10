Officials investigate New Jersey Turnpike bus crash that killed 1, injured 5

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Officials launched an investigation Tuesday night into a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike that killed one person and injured five others.

The bus overturned on the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp around 6:50 p.m., according to the New Jersey State Police. The Megabus, which was traveling southbound from New York to Philadelphia, had 19 passengers and the driver onboard, according to a Coach USA spokesperson.

One fatality was confirmed and five people, including the driver, sustained serious injuries, according to Coach USA.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.