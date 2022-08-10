ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars?

The number of games Deshaun Watson will be suspended for is still being decided. The Cleveland Browns may need to start going on a game-by-game basis as the NFL appeals the six-game suspension he originally received. As the Browns prepare to open their preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, they are still unsure if […] The post Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice

Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present

HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III Touted as 3-Down RB by Pete Carroll

The Rashaad Penny hype train has ground to a halt. The Seattle Seahawks running back is dealing with groin tightness and is expected to sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Kenneth Walker III should start in his place, and he received gushing praise from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who told reporters Thursday that the team would "feel comfortable with" having Walker play all three downs:
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Predictions: Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks Certain to Surprise

The 2022 NFL season is here. Well, the preseason contests have arrived at least, and the games that count will follow close behind. So, do you have your pick for Super Bowl LVII yet? If not, you've come to the right place, as we're looking past the favorites and spotlighting three dark-horse teams sure to exceed expectations.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: Duane Brown to Sign 2-year $22M Contract After Mekhi Becton Knee Injury

The New York Jets have signed free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter later reported the deal is worth $22 million. Brown will fill in at offensive tackle for Mekhi Becton, who will likely miss the 2022 season after suffering an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Stephen Ross Reportedly Plans to Change Successor to Daughter Jennifer

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross indicated to the NFL he wants control of the franchise passed down to his daughter, Jennifer, upon his death, according to Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer. Fischer reported the process hasn't been finalized, but the idea has been circulated by Ross to other NFL executives...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Tua Tagovailoa Not Expected to Play in Dolphins vs. Buccaneers Preseason Game

The Miami Dolphins appear to be leaning against playing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday evening, although that decision is not final nor official. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe relayed remarks from Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel Thursday indicating that the third-year...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

James White Retires After 9 NFL Seasons; Won 3 Super Bowls with Patriots

New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement after nine NFL seasons Thursday. White was attempting to make a comeback from a hip injury that cost him all but three games in the 2021 season. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp and had no timetable for his return.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Bleacher Report

NFL Scheduling Ideas We'd Love to See

Following the Hall of Fame game last week, the 2022 NFL preseason officially kicked off on Thursday night with a double-header of exhibition action, and more games are on the way Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A four-day football week is something fans don't typically get to enjoy during the regular...
NFL

