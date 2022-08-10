Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars?
The number of games Deshaun Watson will be suspended for is still being decided. The Cleveland Browns may need to start going on a game-by-game basis as the NFL appeals the six-game suspension he originally received. As the Browns prepare to open their preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, they are still unsure if […] The post Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice
Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
ESPN
Cleveland Browns expect to start Deshaun Watson at quarterback in preseason opener at Jacksonville
BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start Friday's preseason opener against the Jaguars. The team made the announcement Wednesday just before boarding a flight to Jacksonville, Florida. Watson and the Browns are waiting to see whether he will be suspended longer than the six-game suspension...
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 1 preseason schedule: Rams-Chargers, Seahawks-Steelers highlight five must-see games
Let's all try to contain our excitement, but ... football season is FINALLY here! OK, I know it is only the preseason, but it is still NFL football and a sign that the regular season is right around the corner. Preseason is a time to get a decent look at...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III Touted as 3-Down RB by Pete Carroll
The Rashaad Penny hype train has ground to a halt. The Seattle Seahawks running back is dealing with groin tightness and is expected to sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Kenneth Walker III should start in his place, and he received gushing praise from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who told reporters Thursday that the team would "feel comfortable with" having Walker play all three downs:
Bleacher Report
Titans' Mike Vrabel Says Malik Willis Must 'Be More Decisive' Throwing the Football
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said rookie quarterback Malik Willis has room for improvement as a passer after Thursday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Willis made some highlight-reel plays with his legs in his debut, including a seven-yard touchdown run, but he completed a modest six of...
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Predictions: Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks Certain to Surprise
The 2022 NFL season is here. Well, the preseason contests have arrived at least, and the games that count will follow close behind. So, do you have your pick for Super Bowl LVII yet? If not, you've come to the right place, as we're looking past the favorites and spotlighting three dark-horse teams sure to exceed expectations.
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: Duane Brown to Sign 2-year $22M Contract After Mekhi Becton Knee Injury
The New York Jets have signed free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter later reported the deal is worth $22 million. Brown will fill in at offensive tackle for Mekhi Becton, who will likely miss the 2022 season after suffering an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap.
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Stephen Ross Reportedly Plans to Change Successor to Daughter Jennifer
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross indicated to the NFL he wants control of the franchise passed down to his daughter, Jennifer, upon his death, according to Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer. Fischer reported the process hasn't been finalized, but the idea has been circulated by Ross to other NFL executives...
Bleacher Report
Carson Wentz Showed 'Grace' and 'Class' in 'Pompous' Interview, Commanders Pres. Says
Washington Commanders president Jason Wright ripped into reporter Scott Abraham on Friday, calling him a "pompous, unprofessional mess" for his line of questioning to quarterback Carson Wentz in a recent interview. Thankfully, Carson demonstrated grace & class in response to this pompous, unprofessional mess. I recognize you have made a...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Browns to Consider Jimmy Garoppolo Trade If Watson's Suspension Increases
Jimmy Garoppolo's future could lie in Cleveland. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns "will consider acquiring Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension significantly increases upon appeal." Watson was suspended six games by independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson after over two dozen women accused him of...
Bleacher Report
Report: Tom Brady 'Fine' amid Absence from Buccaneers Camp for Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly "fine" after being excused from his team's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday for personal reasons, but he will be away for some time. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the report and more details:. Head coach Todd Bowles spoke...
Bleacher Report
Titans' Malik Willis Awes Twitter with Athleticism in Preseason Opener vs. Ravens
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis had a solid debut Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens, and he drew rave reviews on Twitter thanks to a handful of plays that showcased his athletic prowess. The 23-year-old finished the first half having completed 6-of-11 passes for 107 yards, in addition to rushing...
Bleacher Report
Tua Tagovailoa Not Expected to Play in Dolphins vs. Buccaneers Preseason Game
The Miami Dolphins appear to be leaning against playing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday evening, although that decision is not final nor official. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe relayed remarks from Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel Thursday indicating that the third-year...
Bleacher Report
Madden NFL 23 Introduces New Mode 'John Madden Legacy Game' to Honor Hall of Famer
Madden NFL 23 will feature a new game mode in celebration of NFL legend and video game series namesake John Madden. The John Madden Legacy Game will feature some of the sport's greatest legends, some of whom were named to Madden's "All-Madden" team over the years. Gamers can play as...
Bleacher Report
James White Retires After 9 NFL Seasons; Won 3 Super Bowls with Patriots
New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement after nine NFL seasons Thursday. White was attempting to make a comeback from a hip injury that cost him all but three games in the 2021 season. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp and had no timetable for his return.
Bleacher Report
Bears Rumors: Roquan Smith Top-Paid LB Offer 'Not Real'; Contract 'Way Backloaded'
The Chicago Bears are interested in making Roquan Smith the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL, but their latest offer to the inside linebacker is considered "not a real highest-paid offer" and is "way backloaded," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:
Bleacher Report
NFL Scheduling Ideas We'd Love to See
Following the Hall of Fame game last week, the 2022 NFL preseason officially kicked off on Thursday night with a double-header of exhibition action, and more games are on the way Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A four-day football week is something fans don't typically get to enjoy during the regular...
