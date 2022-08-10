ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InvestorPlace

5 Cheap Dividend Stocks Under $5

Who says penny stocks have to be risky and speculative? These cheap dividend stocks under $5 could deliver stable returns via high yields. Ambev SA (ABEV): Its 3.9% dividend yield allows you to get paid while you wait for a turnaround in the Brazil-based brewer. Kinross Gold (KGC): The stock...
STOCKS
via.news

Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
Benzinga

China Automotive Systems Earnings Preview

China Automotive Systems CAAS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that China Automotive Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. China Automotive Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Is Beyond Meat Stock a Buy?

Beyond Meat’s second-quarter earnings broadly missed analysts’ expectations. But its heavily shorted stock rallied after the weak report. The stock will likely remain volatile until the company resolves its biggest problems. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
RETAIL
Benzinga

How To Trade Rivian Automotive Before And After Q2 Earnings

Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN is set to print its second-quarter financial results after the market closes Thursday. The stock was trading about 3.9% higher heading into the event. When the American electric vehicle maker printed its first-quarter results on May 11, the stock opened slightly higher the following day and...
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Installed Building Products Director Trades $251K In Company Stock

Michael H Thomas, Director at Installed Building Prods IBP, reported a large insider sell on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Thomas sold 2,491 shares of Installed Building Prods. The total transaction amounted to $251,715.
STOCKS
Benzinga

CAE Price Target Cut By RBC Capital Citing 'Defense Headwinds'

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin lowered the price target for CAE Inc CAE to C$37 from C$40 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst notes that CAE posted weaker than expected Q1 results and lowered the FY23 guidance. Spracklin states that the updated guide implies a robust...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. First Busey Corporation BUSE: This bank holding company for Busey Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days. First Busey Corporation Price and Consensus. First...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

OPKO Health (OPK) Stock Gains 2.1% Despite Q2 Earnings Miss

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. OPK rose 2.1% till Aug 8, following the company's second-quarter 2022 results announcement on Aug 4. OPKO Health delivered adjusted loss per share of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, wider than the loss of 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. The figure was also wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

APA APA - P/E: 3.74. California Resources has been featured as a value stock. California Resources's Q2 EPS sits at $1.13, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.54%, which has increased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 1.53%.
STOCKS

