Cooper City, FL

Parkland Talk

Parkland’s Back to School Waterslide Party is a Splashing Good Time

Parkland’s Back to School Splash Bash is a fun event for the whole family, with lots of waterslides, games and crafts, live music, and food trucks. Held at the Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the event is sponsored by Broward Health, Calvary Chapel, Carmona Smiles, and Coastal Community Church.
WSVN-TV

Broward Public Schools superintendent shares new enhancements for new school year, addresses teacher shortage

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the final days of summer break and soon students will be set for school, but one South Florida County is dealing with a teacher shortage. According to Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, when the first day of school approaches each classroom will have a certified teacher. A new alert system will also in place as a safety measure. Another new enhancement within middle and high schools will be metal detector wands for random searches.
thewestsidegazette.com

The Hatfields (BTU) and the McCoys (BPAA) of Broward Schools

I felt dirty and smelly, like I had been working for the old ABC septic tank cleaning company after reading the two letters, one from Anna Fusco of the Broward Teachers Union (BTU) and one from Lisa Maxwell of Broward Principals and Assistants Association (BPAA). To wade through the minutiae...
Joe Dimaggio
Click10.com

Broward LGBTQ teen brutally attacked for second time

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An LGBTQ teenager who made national headlines after being attacked at a South Florida middle school has been assaulted again. Chad Sanford received a lot of love and support last year after the story went viral. The 14-year-old has now been attacked again and it...
Talk Media

Apply to Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program by Aug. 26

High school students can earn community service hours as a Broward Center Teen Ambassador. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is accepting applications from high school students interested in arts, journalism, and marketing to join its 2022/2023 Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program. High school students attending public, private, or home schools in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties are invited to apply to the program.
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

Evelyn’s Arrives at the Four Seasons

The long-awaited Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale has arrived, and with it comes an elevated dining concept. Meet Evelyn’s, where coastal Florida cuisine intertwines with eastern Mediterranean gastronomy. The restaurant’s name is an homage to Fort Lauderdale luminary Evelyn Fortune Bartlett, in honor of “the beauty she bestowed upon our city.” And much like its namesake, there’s a lot to love about this new gem, from the ocean vistas to the diverse culinary program helmed by chef Brandon Salomon. Here, everything down to the ice cubes in the Plantation Punch (a combination of Arak, pomegranate, marsala chai, and Topo Chico) is a work of art.
margatetalk.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
worldredeye.com

Miami is Healing Through Psychedelic Medicine

Miami, FL – August 11, 2022 – What was once a largely unexplored and frowned upon realm in science has now taken the front seat in medicine: Psychedelic medicine is a topic of discussion amongst medical professionals throughout the world, and more recently in Miami. The re-emergence of...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help

Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
Click10.com

Hundreds of teachers wanted at schools in Dade, Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – School districts in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are still searching for teachers. As of Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools had 224 vacancies and more than 17,000 teachers. Broward County Public Schools had 148 vacancies and more than 15,000 teachers. “We’re doing pretty good but we’re...
Click10.com

Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

