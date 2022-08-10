Read full article on original website
Parkland’s Back to School Waterslide Party is a Splashing Good Time
Parkland’s Back to School Splash Bash is a fun event for the whole family, with lots of waterslides, games and crafts, live music, and food trucks. Held at the Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the event is sponsored by Broward Health, Calvary Chapel, Carmona Smiles, and Coastal Community Church.
Atlantis Skateway closing after 47 years of fun
A Palm Beach County landmark is closing its doors at the end of August. The Atlantis Skateway in Greenacres is calling it quits after 47 years of serving up good times and great fun.
Family to Hold Fundraiser For Paralyzed First Responder From Coral Springs
Peter Bazos isn’t giving up. The 58-year-old first responder from Coral Springs nearly died of COVID-19 and a massive stroke one year ago, then became partially paralyzed. But he hopes to walk again someday with the help of his community. Bazos’ family is holding a casino fundraiser for their...
Broward County Public Schools drivers prepare for 1st day of school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Akaya Giles was preparing to start driving students to and from public school starting on Monday in Broward County. Giles, who described herself as a “rookie,” got into a school bus on Thursday and behind the wheel for a dry run of her route.
Philanthropists put Miami’s Village (Free)dge food bank back in service
MIAMI – The day the Village (Free)dge closed was heartbreaking for the woman who opened it who had to turn people in need away. But a group of proactive philanthropists put a stop to the hopelessness and the food bank reopened to cheer. Sherina Jones first set up a...
Broward Public Schools superintendent shares new enhancements for new school year, addresses teacher shortage
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the final days of summer break and soon students will be set for school, but one South Florida County is dealing with a teacher shortage. According to Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, when the first day of school approaches each classroom will have a certified teacher. A new alert system will also in place as a safety measure. Another new enhancement within middle and high schools will be metal detector wands for random searches.
Miami-Dade Teachers Get Free Supplies With Help From The Education Fund
Miami-Dade teachers got a ton of free supplies to wrap up preparations ahead of the next school year. Thanks to The Education Fund and Legacy Foundation, anything from posters, pen and paper, and cleaning supplies were available for teachers to grab. Teachers at the warehouse told NBC 6 that this...
The Hatfields (BTU) and the McCoys (BPAA) of Broward Schools
I felt dirty and smelly, like I had been working for the old ABC septic tank cleaning company after reading the two letters, one from Anna Fusco of the Broward Teachers Union (BTU) and one from Lisa Maxwell of Broward Principals and Assistants Association (BPAA). To wade through the minutiae...
Broward superintendent prepares for new school year amid new laws, teacher shortage
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It has been a year since Vickie L. Cartwright became interim superintendent of Broward County Public Schools. In February, the school board gave her the job permanently. Cartwright, who earned a doctorate from the University of Southern Mississippi, took over as superintendent as the measures...
Broward LGBTQ teen brutally attacked for second time
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An LGBTQ teenager who made national headlines after being attacked at a South Florida middle school has been assaulted again. Chad Sanford received a lot of love and support last year after the story went viral. The 14-year-old has now been attacked again and it...
Apply to Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program by Aug. 26
High school students can earn community service hours as a Broward Center Teen Ambassador. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is accepting applications from high school students interested in arts, journalism, and marketing to join its 2022/2023 Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program. High school students attending public, private, or home schools in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties are invited to apply to the program.
Evelyn’s Arrives at the Four Seasons
The long-awaited Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale has arrived, and with it comes an elevated dining concept. Meet Evelyn’s, where coastal Florida cuisine intertwines with eastern Mediterranean gastronomy. The restaurant’s name is an homage to Fort Lauderdale luminary Evelyn Fortune Bartlett, in honor of “the beauty she bestowed upon our city.” And much like its namesake, there’s a lot to love about this new gem, from the ocean vistas to the diverse culinary program helmed by chef Brandon Salomon. Here, everything down to the ice cubes in the Plantation Punch (a combination of Arak, pomegranate, marsala chai, and Topo Chico) is a work of art.
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
Miami is Healing Through Psychedelic Medicine
Miami, FL – August 11, 2022 – What was once a largely unexplored and frowned upon realm in science has now taken the front seat in medicine: Psychedelic medicine is a topic of discussion amongst medical professionals throughout the world, and more recently in Miami. The re-emergence of...
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help
Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
Pembroke Pines Police Warn Students of Consequences for Violent School Threats
With back-to-school season in full swing, law enforcement in South Florida is warning students of consequences for making threats of violence. Pembroke Pines Police's Threat Assessment Team recently re-shared a YouTube video on their Facebook page reminding students that "school threats are no joke." "Comments like this will be taken...
Hundreds of teachers wanted at schools in Dade, Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – School districts in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are still searching for teachers. As of Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools had 224 vacancies and more than 17,000 teachers. Broward County Public Schools had 148 vacancies and more than 15,000 teachers. “We’re doing pretty good but we’re...
Hundreds Of Teacher Positions Unfilled Before School Starts Next Week
There are 221 teacher openings in Broward and 224 in Miami-Dade, meaning class sizes could go up if they can't fill the spots
Exclusive: Guns Scandal at Parkland Charter School Involved Principal’s Father
The gun scandal that roiled Somerset Parkland Academy in June involved both the school’s principal and a support staff member formerly married to the principal’s father—the man to who one of the gun’s apparently belonged, law enforcement records show. The two firearms were concealed in a...
Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
