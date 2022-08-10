The long-awaited Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale has arrived, and with it comes an elevated dining concept. Meet Evelyn’s, where coastal Florida cuisine intertwines with eastern Mediterranean gastronomy. The restaurant’s name is an homage to Fort Lauderdale luminary Evelyn Fortune Bartlett, in honor of “the beauty she bestowed upon our city.” And much like its namesake, there’s a lot to love about this new gem, from the ocean vistas to the diverse culinary program helmed by chef Brandon Salomon. Here, everything down to the ice cubes in the Plantation Punch (a combination of Arak, pomegranate, marsala chai, and Topo Chico) is a work of art.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO