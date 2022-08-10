ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, IN

Elwood McDonald’s donating sales to honor memory of fallen officer Noah Shahnavaz

By Matt Adams
 2 days ago

ELWOOD, Ind. – The Elwood McDonald’s in honoring the legacy of a fallen hero.

On July 31, Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, half of all sales will be donated to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation .

The McDonald’s is located at 7340 West State Road 28 in Elwood.

Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop

“It’s a really important day for us in our community to give back to an important person of the community and fallen heroes,” said Hollie Buck, the general manager. “And we just want to thank everyone who is a hero that serves and protects us every day.”

Shahnavaz was laid to rest over the weekend. Thousands lined the procession route to honor the 24-year-old officer, who died after being ambushed during a traffic stop. He’d been with the Elwood Police Department for 11 months and previously served as a military police officer.

Officer Noah Shahnavaz

“Officer Shahnavaz was simply doing his job, protecting his community, when a senseless act of violence robbed him of the life and career he deserved,” said Reggie Jones, the owner/operator of the McDonald’s location. “The Shahnavaz family is hurting. The Elwood community is hurting. We hope that this small act can help support them during this time.”

Funeral, procession held for fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz

Customers can also choose to make a donation at McDonald’s. In addition, donations are being accepted at First Merchant Bank Branches and IndianaFallen.org .

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation is based in Noblesville. The nonprofit organization supports family members of Indiana police officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

The Indiana Pacers have committed a sizeable donation to honor Shahnavaz, according to organizers.

