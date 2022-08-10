Read full article on original website
Mercury unsure when Skylar Diggins-Smith will play again
The Phoenix Mercury aren’t sure whether they will have All-Star guard and leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith available for their final
Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury
The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson named in World Cup squad after 12 year absence
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson will suit up for her fifth World Cup after a 12 year absence, making her return to the national team. The 41-year old has been included in a 12-strong Opals team for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup which gets underway in Sydney on September 22.
Lynx beat Mercury 86-77, now in 4-way tie for final 2 playoff spots
PHOENIX - Sylvia Fowles had 16 points, Aerial Powers scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 86-77 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game series sweep. Minnesota (14-20) moved into a four-way tie for seventh, battling Atlanta, New York and Phoenix for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx play Seattle on Friday and Connecticut on Sunday to close the regular season. Phoenix (14-20) plays Dallas on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. Powers made a layup in traffic to give Minnesota a 78-74 lead and she added two...
Riding high, FC Dallas look to reverse trend vs. Quakes
FC Dallas aim to defeat the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in more than six years Saturday night
Kirk Walker Becomes Latest UCLA Softball Assistant to Earn Promotion
The longtime Bruin and former Oregon State coach is joining Lisa Fernandez as an associate head coach.
ESPN
Napheesa Collier's comeback: From giving birth to making her WNBA season debut in 74 days
Napheesa Collier was matched up against the Atlanta Dream's Maya Caldwell on the left wing late in the third quarter Sunday in a must-win game for the Minnesota Lynx. Caldwell attempted to throw the ball to a teammate in the paint, but Collier was there. She raised her hands above her head, stopping the ball in its tracks where it bounced lightly off her forehead. Collier collected it and was gone, speeding across half court and into the paint before kicking the ball out to a teammate for a 3-point attempt.
2 games to go and the Lynx are alive in the playoff race
The Lynx have a shot at making the playoffs after starting the season 3-13.
Preseason Live Updates: Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions
The Falcons and Lions meet tonight in the preseason opener.
Lynx win tight battle with Mercury to force 4-way tie in standings
Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Jessica Shepard recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx
CBS Sports
Liberty beat Wings, keep playoff hopes alive thanks to Sabrina Ionescu and record-setting bench performance
Late in the first quarter of what was essentially a must-win game against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night, the New York Liberty found themselves down by 15 points and in desperate need of a spark. That's when the Marine Johannes show started. The flashy Frenchwoman drained a 3-pointer to...
