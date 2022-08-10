ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury

The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
CBS Minnesota

Lynx beat Mercury 86-77, now in 4-way tie for final 2 playoff spots

PHOENIX - Sylvia Fowles had 16 points, Aerial Powers scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 86-77 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game series sweep. Minnesota (14-20) moved into a four-way tie for seventh, battling Atlanta, New York and Phoenix for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx play Seattle on Friday and Connecticut on Sunday to close the regular season. Phoenix (14-20) plays Dallas on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. Powers made a layup in traffic to give Minnesota a 78-74 lead and she added two...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
ESPN

Napheesa Collier's comeback: From giving birth to making her WNBA season debut in 74 days

Napheesa Collier was matched up against the Atlanta Dream's Maya Caldwell on the left wing late in the third quarter Sunday in a must-win game for the Minnesota Lynx. Caldwell attempted to throw the ball to a teammate in the paint, but Collier was there. She raised her hands above her head, stopping the ball in its tracks where it bounced lightly off her forehead. Collier collected it and was gone, speeding across half court and into the paint before kicking the ball out to a teammate for a 3-point attempt.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Stephanie Talbot
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
Person
Gabby Williams
Person
Kahleah Copper
Person
Noelle Quinn
Person
Sue Bird

Comments / 0

Community Policy