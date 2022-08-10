Read full article on original website
NSU Picked 8th in NSIC Soccer Coaches’ Preseason Poll for 2022
BURNSVILLE, MN (NSUWolves.com) – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released the 2022 Preseason Soccer Coaches’ Poll on Thursday morning. Northern State will look to continue their upward trajectory in the NSIC under second-year head coach Bob Casper, as the Wolves are picked eighth in this year’s coaches’ poll. Casper led a Wolves team that was picked 13th last year to an eighth place finish in the league and the program’s first NSIC Tournament appearance since 2016 with a record of 7-6-5 (6-4-5 NSIC) in 2021.
Fatal car crash North of Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – One person died and three others were injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday north of Aberdeen. Names of the four people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on...
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
