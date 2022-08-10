BURNSVILLE, MN (NSUWolves.com) – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released the 2022 Preseason Soccer Coaches’ Poll on Thursday morning. Northern State will look to continue their upward trajectory in the NSIC under second-year head coach Bob Casper, as the Wolves are picked eighth in this year’s coaches’ poll. Casper led a Wolves team that was picked 13th last year to an eighth place finish in the league and the program’s first NSIC Tournament appearance since 2016 with a record of 7-6-5 (6-4-5 NSIC) in 2021.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO