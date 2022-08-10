Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Sam Reid marks a halfway milestone in eating nothing but Taco Bell for 30 daysCheryl E PrestonLexington, VA
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the poundCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Metro News
Greenbrier West eyes fourth consecutive playoff appearance and deep postseason run
CHARMCO, W.Va. — With a very young roster and new starters at almost every position on the field, the 2021 season was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Greenbrier West. The Cavaliers matured quickly and found their way into the playoffs with a six-win season. “It was a...
chathamstartribune.com
Dan River duo verbally commits
A pair of rising seniors at Dan River High School recently gave their verbal commitments to play collegiately on the Division 1 level. Seniors TyLyric Coleman and Grayson Snead announced last week their intentions to attend the University of Virginia and Furman University respectively in 2023. In a cookout at...
Virginia Introduces New Cavalier on Horseback
Kim Kirschnick will pass the torch to Julie Caruccio, who will ride horseback to lead the Cavaliers onto the field this season at Scott Stadium
Beavers looking to bounce back for 2022
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– The Covid-19 pandemic produced a chaotic time period for high school sports, quarantines, contact tracing and cancellations became as common as penalties. The Bluefield Beavers hope the worst is in the past, as they lost more than a quarter of their season in 2021. “But that messed with us a lot during […]
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia
Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech prepares for move-in day for new and returning students
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech campus is gearing up for students to go back and welcome the new class of Hokies. New and transfer Virginia Tech students will move in starting Monday, August 15. Students will have a specific time slot when they can go to campus, get...
wchstv.com
Cody Johnson cancels opening concert at West Virginia State Fair
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — One of the headlining musical acts at the State Fair of West Virginia has canceled. Country music artist Cody Johnson, who was set to open the fair with a performance Thursday night, has canceled the show due to illness, according to a post on his social media accounts.
macaronikid.com
Lewis & Clark Circus Rolls into Narrows and Princeton
Remember attending the circus as a child? Yes, I do as well but it looks a lot different now. No animals are used in the Lewis & Clark Circus. But some amazing talent still exists in the acrobat performances. Falling in love on the Clyde Beatty – Cole Bros. Circus,...
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
Oldest Catholic church in WV to host social on Aug. 15
SWEET SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – The oldest standing Catholic church in West Virginia will be hosting an ice cream social to honor its age on Monday, August 15, 2022. Built in 1839, the church served as a family church for the late Governor of VA, John Floyd, whose daughters attended Catholic schools in Washington, D.C., […]
Metro News
State Fair of West Virginia to open Thursday with several changes
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — When the 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens this Thursday in Greenbrier County, visitors can expect some changes. For the first time, metal detectors will be set up at the front entrance gates in Fairlea. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said they’re doing that...
Levi Gill graduates Marine Corp boot camp
Pvt. Levi Edward Gill, 19, of Hinton W.Va., graduated from the United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on July 01, 2022. Pvt. Gill Successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRO Parris Island as one of 45 recruits in Training, Platoon 3040 Kilo Company. While in recruit training Pvt. Gill achieved Expert Marksmanship. Following ten days home on leave, he reported to Infantry Training Battalion. Pvt. Gill is a lifelong resident of Summers County and a graduate of Pipestem Christian Academy. The post Levi Gill graduates Marine Corp boot camp appeared first on The Hinton News.
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
Appalachian earthquake shakes it up near Bath County in Virginia
0 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
wvpublic.org
W.VA. State Fair Begins With Fun, Food And Precautions
The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens Thursday in Greenbrier County. There are some changes this year, but still plenty of fun, food, music and interests for all ages. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins wants fairgoers to visit safely, so several precautions will be in place for 2022.
Fast Casual
Fazoli's opening in Dublin, Virginia
Fazoli's is opening next week in Dublin, marking its first southwest Virginia location and second in the state. Located at 4416 Cleburne Blvd., next to the Pulaski County Tourism Center, the restaurant is under the direction of franchisee Kevin Young and Brian Spencer of CCCKY, according to a press release.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
WDTV
Christmas movie filmed at Greenbrier Resort creates positive ripple effect for local towns, businesses
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Filming for a Christmas movie recently took place at America’s Resort, also known as The Greenbrier. Valerie Pritt, Communications Manager for the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), may be a little biased, but her county comes to mind as the ideal backdrop, especially for such a project.
Princeton Business Works Grant Program announced
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Princeton Economic Development Authority is proud to announce a joint venture between PEDA, the Princeton Rotary Club, and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias for the creation of the Princeton Business Works Grant. This opportunity will represent a funding source valued at $1,250 per quarter to provide relief for Princeton businesses’ planning improvement projects.
