Monroe, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Dan River duo verbally commits

A pair of rising seniors at Dan River High School recently gave their verbal commitments to play collegiately on the Division 1 level. Seniors TyLyric Coleman and Grayson Snead announced last week their intentions to attend the University of Virginia and Furman University respectively in 2023. In a cookout at...
RINGGOLD, VA
WVNS

Beavers looking to bounce back for 2022

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– The Covid-19 pandemic produced a chaotic time period for high school sports, quarantines, contact tracing and cancellations became as common as penalties. The Bluefield Beavers hope the worst is in the past, as they lost more than a quarter of their season in 2021. “But that messed with us a lot during […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia

Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wchstv.com

Cody Johnson cancels opening concert at West Virginia State Fair

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — One of the headlining musical acts at the State Fair of West Virginia has canceled. Country music artist Cody Johnson, who was set to open the fair with a performance Thursday night, has canceled the show due to illness, according to a post on his social media accounts.
LEWISBURG, WV
macaronikid.com

Lewis & Clark Circus Rolls into Narrows and Princeton

Remember attending the circus as a child? Yes, I do as well but it looks a lot different now. No animals are used in the Lewis & Clark Circus. But some amazing talent still exists in the acrobat performances. Falling in love on the Clyde Beatty – Cole Bros. Circus,...
PRINCETON, WV
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WVNS

Oldest Catholic church in WV to host social on Aug. 15

SWEET SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – The oldest standing Catholic church in West Virginia will be hosting an ice cream social to honor its age on Monday, August 15, 2022. Built in 1839, the church served as a family church for the late Governor of VA, John Floyd, whose daughters attended Catholic schools in Washington, D.C., […]
SWEET SPRINGS, WV
Hinton News

Levi Gill graduates Marine Corp boot camp

Pvt. Levi Edward Gill, 19, of Hinton W.Va., graduated from the United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on July 01, 2022. Pvt. Gill Successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRO Parris Island as one of 45 recruits in Training, Platoon 3040 Kilo Company. While in recruit training Pvt. Gill achieved Expert Marksmanship. Following ten days home on leave, he reported to Infantry Training Battalion. Pvt. Gill is a lifelong resident of Summers County and a graduate of Pipestem Christian Academy. The post Levi Gill graduates Marine Corp boot camp appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
WSLS

Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
ROANOKE, VA
wvpublic.org

W.VA. State Fair Begins With Fun, Food And Precautions

The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens Thursday in Greenbrier County. There are some changes this year, but still plenty of fun, food, music and interests for all ages. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins wants fairgoers to visit safely, so several precautions will be in place for 2022.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Fast Casual

Fazoli's opening in Dublin, Virginia

Fazoli's is opening next week in Dublin, marking its first southwest Virginia location and second in the state. Located at 4416 Cleburne Blvd., next to the Pulaski County Tourism Center, the restaurant is under the direction of franchisee Kevin Young and Brian Spencer of CCCKY, according to a press release.
Lootpress

Princeton Business Works Grant Program announced

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Princeton Economic Development Authority is proud to announce a joint venture between PEDA, the Princeton Rotary Club, and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias for the creation of the Princeton Business Works Grant. This opportunity will represent a funding source valued at $1,250 per quarter to provide relief for Princeton businesses’ planning improvement projects.
PRINCETON, WV

