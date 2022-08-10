Pvt. Levi Edward Gill, 19, of Hinton W.Va., graduated from the United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on July 01, 2022. Pvt. Gill Successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRO Parris Island as one of 45 recruits in Training, Platoon 3040 Kilo Company. While in recruit training Pvt. Gill achieved Expert Marksmanship. Following ten days home on leave, he reported to Infantry Training Battalion. Pvt. Gill is a lifelong resident of Summers County and a graduate of Pipestem Christian Academy. The post Levi Gill graduates Marine Corp boot camp appeared first on The Hinton News.

