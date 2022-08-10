Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
‘It only takes one’: Chase the Ace drawing Thursday
SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — The McCook Country Club in Salem has had a busy few weeks of selling tickets for its chase the ace drawing happening Thursday evening. “One man walked in and said I’m only buying one because it only takes one,” Shelly Barnett, ticket writer, said.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: August 14th
PARKER, SD (KELO) — The Turner County Fair in Parker, SD doesn’t officially start until tomorrow, but there are pre-fair events taking place today. They include a ranch rodeo at 3 p.m. and a 4-H animal show also at 3 p.m. There will be a free meal served at Heritage Park starting at 4 p.m. with live music provided by Surfin’ Safari. The fair runs Monday through Thursday.
dsu.edu
Vennard leads marketing at Silencer Central
Silencer Central is a rapidly growing business in Sioux Falls, and DSU alumna Terra Vennard is leading its marketing department. Vennard graduated from Dakota State in 2009, earning a degree in Digital Art and Design. “I loved the idea of being at the cutting edge of technology in the great state of South Dakota,” she said.
KELOLAND TV
Police looking for driver who drove onto Huron golf course
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Huron are asking for the public’s help in finding those who drove on a golf course Wednesday morning. The Huron Police Department posted a video of the incident to its Facebook page. Police say a vehicle drove onto the Broadland Creek Golf Course around 2 a.m. Wednesday. They believe it was a compact pickup.
KELOLAND TV
Dakotafest connecting South Dakota agriculture
What do pigs, corn, grain, fruit, cotton, soybeans, chickens, beef cattle, dairy products, and trees all have in common? They come from farms and ranches. Without dedicated, hard-working farmers and ranchers, we wouldn’t have any of these things. Events like the upcoming Dakotafest strive to create connections between ag...
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Chase the Ace’ fundraisers continue to raise large sums for communities
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Chase the Ace” fundraisers have quickly become popular in South Dakota for all sorts of causes, from community funds to emergency service fundraisers. And they’ve been helped by online sales, allowing people from all over the country to get in on the chance to win.
amazingmadison.com
Democratic candidate for Governor makes stop in Madison
Photo from SD Democratic Party Facebook page Pictured: Lt. Gov. candidate Jennifer Keintz and Gov. candidate Jamie Smith. The democratic candidate for Governor of South Dakota wants to focus on real South Dakota problems. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, who currently serves as the state House Minority Leader, made a campaign stop in Madison on Tuesday. Smith said that in talking to people across the state, he’s found that many are tired of partisan politics and want a leader who will focus on the problems facing state residents.
amazingmadison.com
Lake County Sheriff’s Office responds to two-vehicle crash
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon east of Madison. The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 19 just before 5:00 Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office reported that 68-year-old LeRoy Struck of Tea was driving north on Highway...
Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
drgnews.com
Woman killed, two adults and three kids injured in Thursday afternoon accident in Jerauld County
A 70 year old woman died and five other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday about 4:15pm (Aug. 4, 2022) six miles southwest of Woonsocket. Names of the six people involved are not yet being released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a...
Possible medical emergency leads to fatal crash in Yankton County, officials say
Yankton County authorities responded to a crash that may have been caused by a medical emergency on Friday.
South Dakota authorities investigating fatal crash
Authorities in Turner County say one person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Monday evening.
hubcityradio.com
Mitchell man found guilty of entering or refusing to leave school board meeting
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- A Mitchell man who did not comply with a mask mandate at a Mitchell School Board meeting in September 2020 and refused to leave when asked to do so was found guilty of entering or refusing to leave a property after notice. 41-year old Reed Bender was ordered to pay a $400 fine and court costs of $78.50. Bender had gone through a three-day jury trial last year, which ended up in a hung jury. Davison County State’s Attorney Jim Miskimins was not seeking jail time for Bender in the second trial. His request for a second jury trial was denied, and his case was heard before Judge Kasey Sorenson.
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement update deadly shooting during traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An attempted traffic stop Tuesday evening quickly escalated when one of the people in the vehicle shot at police, authorities said Wednesday. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead both answered questions regarding the incident during a media briefing.
wnax.com
Law Enforcement Asking for the Publics Help
Another police involved shooting in Sioux Falls this week points out the dangers of guns on the street to cops and citizens. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says they need help from the public….. Milstead says they are also dealing with many repeat offenders….. Milstead says another growing...
