Hillcrest Academy Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #3 Bontrager Breaks Records, Goes to State

Area Schools Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #1 S-K’s Utterback Unstoppable in Girls Wrestling Championships
The top 10 countdown of the best sports stories from the 2021-22 academic year concludes today with number one on our list. This countdown includes area schools Columbus Community, Highland, Lone Tree, Winfield-Mt. Union, WACO, Sigourney, and Keota with the best story taking us to the wrestling mat when one Sigourney wrestler could not be stopped.
Mid-Prairie Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #2 Mid-Prairie Girls Track Rolls To Fourth Straight State Title
The second biggest story in Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk sports from the last academic year takes us to the celebration of another 2A state title at Drake Stadium in Des Moines for the Mid-Prairie girls track team. The Mid-Prairie girls won their fourth consecutive Class 2A team state title with an...
University of Iowa to pay $125,000 in settlement with former track coach
The University of Iowa has reached a settlement with Clive Roberts — a former Hawkeye track and field coach. The deal was struck following his voluntary resignation on July 22. The UI will pay Roberts $125,000 plus legal fees that total $15,00 according to The Cedar Rapids Gazette. Roberts...
Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today
Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
Iowa Basketball Makes TJ Power's Top 5
4-Star Power Forward Talks About Hawkeyes Being Among Finalists
CBS Sports: Iowa Hawkeyes are best team in the state of Iowa
The battle of the Cy-Hawk has increased in national branding over the past few seasons. Despite the rise of the Cyclones from a national standpoint, Iowa has continued to take care of business against Matt Campbell and the Cyclones. Kirk Ferentz and his squad have won six straight against the in-state rival.
"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year
At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Solomon Davis
Assistant Director at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Solomon Davis discusses upcoming cinema events at the Arts & Convention Center.
Kalona Woman Named a Member of 2022 Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame Class
Mary Swander of Kalona was named as a member of the 2022 Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame Class on Monday, August 8th, by the Iowa Commission on the Status of Women. Swander grew up in Carroll, Iowa, and attended the University of Iowa before teaching at Iowa State University for 30 years, reaching the rank of Distinguished Professor.
Iowa Football Left Off Preseason Poll For First Time in 4 Years
The USA Today Sports AFCA preseason Coaches Poll is just that. Preseason. The start of the action is still a few weeks away, and not a single real down has yet to be played. But every year since 2018 Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes have made these rankings, which is why experts are calling it one of the biggest snubs of the preseason that the team was left off this time. Technically, they are just outside the promised land at #26, according to Hawk Central.
Halcyon House Washington Page JJ Bell
On today’s program, I’m talking with JJ Bell, the Executive Director for the Maintenance and Construction Department in Washington, about what caused the boil advisory issued yesterday in Washington. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
School Board Meeting Summary
The Washington Community School Board met in regular session for the final time before the beginning of the school year on Wednesday. A pair of contracts were approved for virtual Spanish and Career Technical Education classes, and a bid was also approved for a new school bus. The board and superintendent discussed their goals for the upcoming school year and possible changes to the early retirement package.
Riverside Finishing Up 3rd Street Project
Riverside looks to finish up its 3rd Street Project. The endeavor began as a merger of several projects that had been halted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. This $3.3 million project involves replacing the water main along 3rd Street which extends slightly to both 2nd and Rose Streets. Work began when it became apparent that the previous water main on this street needed to be altered.
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
Fairfield Loop Trail Annual Fun Ride is Saturday
The 3rd Annual Bike Around the Fairfield Loop Trail Annual Fun Ride is scheduled for this Saturday, August 13th. Like the concept of a walking tour, the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce will take you on a biking adventure on the trails with short informational stops along the 15.9-mile Loop Trail.
IC school board approves new elementary building for Hills
The Iowa City Community school board has approved funding for a new elementary school building in Hills. The move was part of a funding package approved at Tuesday night’s meeting by a 5-1 vote. Maka Pilcher Hayek was the lone “no” vote. Board member Jayne Finch was absent.
Man gives derecho destroyed trees new life
The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. The storm produced estimated wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour in Cedar Rapids, and caused more than 11 billion dollars in damage. Our Town: Marengo wind turbines...
Washington County Ambulance Responds to Major Crash in Brighton
A one-vehicle rollover accident on 315th St. with an unresponsive driver was reported in Brighton on Tuesday, August 9th. The driver Tate Riley was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital to receive treatment and is currently in stable condition with minor injuries. It was determined that Tate lost control of his car traveling westbound down the gravel road, going into a ditch and striking a tree. A state accident report was filed.
Beloved Iowa Eatery Maintains Hope, Adapts To Stay Afloat
A recent post on their Facebook page may have given the impression that times were dire for a favorite local Cedar Rapids eatery, to the point of rumors they might be going out of business. But the owners of the popular Vivian's Soul Food will soon gather with staff to figure out a way to keep the doors open.
Isabella Santoro Talks About What Makes Washington Special
Isabella Santoro, the Future Owner of the Northside Diner that will be replacing what was once Winga’s Cafe in Washington, along with her uncle Randy Williams partnered in producing the video that was a part of the winning submission for the #IowansUnite CommUNITY Contest. Santoro also wrote an essay describing what made Washington special and how the community supports each other.
