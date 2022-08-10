ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Deadline

Lamont Dozier Dies: Hit-Making Motown Mastermind Was 81

Click here to read the full article. Lamont Dozier, who along with his songwriting and producing partners Brian and Eddie Holland was a pioneer and driving force of Detroit’s beloved “Motown Sound” of the 1960s and ’70s, died Monday in Arizona. He was 81. His death was announced on Instagram today by his son Lamont Dozier Jr. No cause or additional details were given, with Lamont Jr. writing only, “Rest in Heavenly Peace, Dad!” The famous Holland-Dozier-Holland team was the force behind such iconic Motown hits as “Heatwave” by Martha and The Vandellas; numerous hits by The Supremes, including chart-toppers “Where Did...
DETROIT, MI
Rolling Stone

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Behind the Untimely Death and Legacy of Jazz Pioneer Billie Holiday

Similar to the founding principles of the blues, Billie Holiday’s life was marred with both the harsh realities of personal woes and boisterous changes of tempo. Nicknamed “Lady Day,” the Philadelphia-born singer used her tumultuous life experiences to create timeless jazz records. And within her music, her style became so unique that she altered the genre norm with songs like “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Strange Fruit,” and “All of Me.” She also set jazz standards with songs like “What a Little Moonlight Can Do” and “Easy Living.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NPR

New Mix: dodie, Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin, Young Jesus, more

I have some very special collaborations on this week's All Songs Considered, beginning with Plains, the music of Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield and songwriter and singer Jess Williamson. They both grew up listening to classic country music and that shapes the sound of their upcoming album, I Walked With You A Ways.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James

(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kelman Duran Didn’t Expect To Be Part of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’

Click here to read the full article. Kelman Duran’s music has always been as mesmerizing as it is thoughtful. His electronic abstractions tend to be amoebic and malleable, blending into dembow, reggaeton, and Caribbean riddims that are often atmospheric and moody, saddled with emotion. It’s a sound that’s flourished in underground spaces across the globe and attracted fans in pretty much every corner of the world. But he’s not sure when it drew in Beyoncé. A couple of years ago, the Dominican producer and multidisciplinary artist got an email from one of the megastar’s A&R reps, asking if he had anything...
MUSIC
The Independent

Mary Gauthier uses songwriting to help people through trauma

Having used songwriting to navigate her own trauma, Mary Gauthier is putting those skills to work helping others do the same.The Nashville-based musician has collaborated with war veterans to write about what they've been through, even producing a disc of the music, and more recently sat with health care workers who were on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.Gauthier still writes for herself, and her most recent album “Dark Enough to See the Stars” reflects the love found with partner and fellow musician Jaimee Harris, and the sadness of losing friends like John Prine and Nanci Griffith.Yet through...
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81

NEW YORK (AP) — Lamont Dozier, the middle name of the celebrated Holland-Dozier-Holland team that wrote and produced “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Heat Wave” and dozens of other hits and helped make Motown an essential record company of the 1960s and beyond, has died at age 81. Dozier died “peacefully” Monday at his home near Scottsdale, Arizona, according to a statement issued by his family. The cause of death was not immediately determined. Duke Fakir, a close friend and the last surviving member of the original Four Tops, called Dozier a “beautiful, talented guy” with an uncanny sense of what...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Complex

Premiere: Dread MC Calls On DJ Q & Gentlemens Club For Bassline Banger “Tune”

For years, Bristol-based has been one of the most respected MCs and hosts in dance music, whether it’s D&B, house music, funky, bassline, garage… he’s always ready to hold down mic duties and keep things nice and lively. This year, however, he’s getting some much-deserved limelight with the release of his own album, Pressure Drop, via LazCru’s revered CruCast outlet.
MUSIC
NPR

Rosanne Cash Reflects on Her Life and Legacy

For decades, Rosanne Cash has soared through the ranks of music with her powerhouse poetic skills and wistful reflections on her past. This hour, we explore Rosanne's life and legacy through her music. About Rosanne Cash. Rosanne Cash is a singer, songwriter and author. She is also the daughter of...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Pepe Aguilar on His Family’s Legacy and the ‘Growing Pains’ of Música Mexicana

Pepe Aguilar knows a thing or two about continuing a legacy. The son of the greatest ranchera singer of all time, Antonio Aguilar, and a star of the golden age of Mexican cinema, Flor Silvestre, Pepe built a career by successfully carrying the heavy, storied history of the Aguilar last name and turning it into a now-growing dynasty. With songs like “Por Mujeres Como Tú” and “Directo Al Corazón,” Pepe married the traditionalism of rancheras with the pop modernity of the mid-2000s to build a career in his own right. Now in his fifties, Aguilar is passing the baton to his...
CELEBRITIES

