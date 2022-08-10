ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Adam reportedly has a new post-credits scene with further ties to the DC universe

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago
Black Adam has a new post-credits scene that includes further ties between Dwayne Johnson's titular character and the wider DC universe, according to a new report.

Per The Hollywood Reporter , the scene, which was added during a test screening in June, introduces "a new element to Johnson’s place in the DC universe." Exactly what these connections might be remains unknown, but we do know that Viola Davis is set to reprise her role as Amanda Waller from The Suicide Squad – could a crossover be on the cards? Meanwhile, at this year's San Diego Comic-Con , Johnson teased: "Our goal is to usher in a new era of the DC universe with the Justice Society."

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the movie sees Black Adam face off against the Justice Society – that's Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, while Pierce Brosnan is Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

The character of Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics during the '40s as a villain who had been corrupted by power, then became an anti-hero in the early '00s with a disregard for rules and conventions. "My powers are not a gift but a curse born out of rage," he says in the movie's latest trailer.

Black Adam arrives on the big screen on October 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of 2022's most exciting movie release dates .

GamesRadar

GamesRadar

