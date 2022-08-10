SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers in northern parts of South Dakota this morning. We should clear out by this afternoon and see a good amount of sunshine for everyone! High temperatures will range from the upper 80s in the north to the upper 90s and triple digits in the southwest. The wind will start to switch around to the north and northwest as a cold front moves through the region today.

