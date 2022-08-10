Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Sunny and hot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers in northern parts of South Dakota this morning. We should clear out by this afternoon and see a good amount of sunshine for everyone! High temperatures will range from the upper 80s in the north to the upper 90s and triple digits in the southwest. The wind will start to switch around to the north and northwest as a cold front moves through the region today.
dakotanewsnow.com
Warm, a little humid
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a few showers and thunderstorms roll through the region this morning, especially in parts of northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. The rest of the area will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with only stray chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs Thursday will range from the 70s northeast to the 90s west and southwest.
dakotanewsnow.com
Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Forecast
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears. Even just a month ago, there were around 300 teaching positions open in South Dakota. That’s more than 100 higher than last year at the same time.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill accepting waste tires for free until Oct. 31
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Effective immediately, the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will accept waste tires from residential customers for free as part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) obtained a grant...
dakotanewsnow.com
5th Annual Plane Pull for Special Olympics South Dakota is Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Special Olympics South Dakota organization is hosting its 5th annual Plane Pull fundraiser at the Maverick Air Center Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm. Register to be part of a team online or at the event. All benefits go to the...
dakotanewsnow.com
No injuries reported in Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A house was reported on fire in northeast Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported house fire Thursday around 7:30 a.m. Authorities say fire crews made sure all residents were safe and extinguished the fire in the back of the house within 15 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for another two hours to make sure there was no extension of the fire and all the embers were extinguished.
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 11th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -USD Football media day, Cousins working to learn new Vikings offense, 2 local fighters excited for Friday’s Pentagon fights and State “B” Amateur Baseball highlights. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota State Fair presents First Dakota Football at the fair
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and First Dakota National Bank are pleased to announce Football at the Fair, a new addition to the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. This year’s First Dakota Football at the Fair features South Dakota State University Jackrabbit’s 2022 football...
dakotanewsnow.com
Plant-based restaurant opens in downtown Sioux Falls on Aug. 12
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - ‘Brosia Bowl is set to open Friday, Aug. 12. The dishes are quick to make, anyone can go into the first floor of the Jones421 Building at 421 N. Phillips Ave and ask for one of their healthy specialties. Featured bowls include Burrito, Thai, Creamy Curry, Fajita Chicken, and Teriyaki Chicken.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a burglary left a business with thousands of dollars worth of damages. Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the burglary took place just after midnight on Aug.11 in the northeast region of the city. Police were notified of the incident after a burglar alarm sounded off. Arriving officers found the front door shattered. The damages to the business’ building are estimated at $2,000 to $3,000.
dakotanewsnow.com
Cat Cafe coming to downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cat lovers and coffee enthusiasts will be excited to hear The Cattitude Cafe will be joining the downtown Sioux Falls community. The cool cat cafe is expected to open later this year or early 2023. The Cattitude Cafe will have a space that...
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, August 10th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day for the Dakota State football team in Madison. The DeSmet Bulldogs will be good again led by Damon Wilkinson. Plays of the Week, David Gravel talks dirt track racing and Bailey Schoenfelder talks MMA and how his wrestling background helps.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Valley Energy Safety Day teaching important lessons to the community
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday, Sioux Valley Energy will be holding a Safety Day in Brandon. The event is aimed to be fun for the whole family with a free pancake feed, games, and more but the event’s main focus is teaching the public how to stay safe in their everyday lives.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Universities team up to tackle the nursing crisis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The nursing shortage has been felt nationwide, and even more so in rural parts of South Dakota. This is why South Dakota State University officials met on the campus of Southeast Technical College to sign a ‘Memorandum of Understanding.’. It allows students...
dakotanewsnow.com
North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) - The operator of North Dakota’s only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it’s likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there. Red River Women’s Clinic has...
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Chase the Ace’ fundraisers continue to raise large sums for communities
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Chase the Ace” fundraisers have quickly become popular in South Dakota for all sorts of causes, from community funds to emergency service fundraisers. And they’ve been helped by online sales, allowing people from all over the country to get in on the chance to win.
dakotanewsnow.com
Canaries gifting free game tickets to blood donors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries will offer free ticket vouchers to this Saturday night’s game, or Sunday afternoon’s game, to everyone who donates blood at The Birdcage on Saturday. The Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank “Blood Mobile” will be at Sioux Falls...
dakotanewsnow.com
Why did David Gravel choose spending time on the dirt track for a living?
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Huset’s Speedway favorite David Gravel is in Knoxville for the Nationals starting tonight. When he was in Brandon with the Outlaws we had a chance to visit at length. And I asked him how he got into racing sprint cars on the dirt track in the first place.
dakotanewsnow.com
Spirit Halloween & Go! Calendars, Toys & Games returns to The Empire Mall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall welcomes back seasonal favorites, Spirit Halloween and Go! Calendars, Toys & Games. Spirit Halloween, located next to Hy-Vee and across from JCPenney, is offering shoppers early access to all their festive Halloween needs. Spirit Halloween is the premier destination for costumes, accessories, home and outdoor décor, party goods, and exclusive animatronics.
dakotanewsnow.com
USD Football ready for bigger and better year in 2022
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was USD’s turn to meet the press today in Vermillion and Zach Borg was there to talk about what’s ahead for the Coyotes. One thing is for sure, last year’s success which included that dramatic last-second win over SDSU and also hosting a first round playoff game will certainly affect the enthusiam in camp for this team.
