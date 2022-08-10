Mid-Prairie Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #3 Golden Hawk Baseball Goes Back to State, Reaches Semis For First Time Since 2007

A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO