Mid-Prairie Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #3 Golden Hawk Baseball Goes Back to State, Reaches Semis For First Time Since 2007

Hillcrest Academy Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #1 Gingerich Reaches 700
The biggest story in Hillcrest Academy sports from the last year, takes us to Dwight Gingerich Court at historic Hillcrest Union, where it’s namesake reached an enormous milestone. Gingerich, just concluding his 39th season at the helm, recorded his 700th career win on December 11th, 2021 with a 63-26...
Area Schools Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #1 S-K’s Utterback Unstoppable in Girls Wrestling Championships
The top 10 countdown of the best sports stories from the 2021-22 academic year concludes today with number one on our list. This countdown includes area schools Columbus Community, Highland, Lone Tree, Winfield-Mt. Union, WACO, Sigourney, and Keota with the best story taking us to the wrestling mat when one Sigourney wrestler could not be stopped.
Kalona Woman Named a Member of 2022 Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame Class
Mary Swander of Kalona was named as a member of the 2022 Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame Class on Monday, August 8th, by the Iowa Commission on the Status of Women. Swander grew up in Carroll, Iowa, and attended the University of Iowa before teaching at Iowa State University for 30 years, reaching the rank of Distinguished Professor.
Riverside Finishing Up 3rd Street Project
Riverside looks to finish up its 3rd Street Project. The endeavor began as a merger of several projects that had been halted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. This $3.3 million project involves replacing the water main along 3rd Street which extends slightly to both 2nd and Rose Streets. Work began when it became apparent that the previous water main on this street needed to be altered.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Solomon Davis
Assistant Director at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Solomon Davis discusses upcoming cinema events at the Arts & Convention Center.
Washington County Ambulance Responds to Major Crash in Brighton
A one-vehicle rollover accident on 315th St. with an unresponsive driver was reported in Brighton on Tuesday, August 9th. The driver Tate Riley was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital to receive treatment and is currently in stable condition with minor injuries. It was determined that Tate lost control of his car traveling westbound down the gravel road, going into a ditch and striking a tree. A state accident report was filed.
Halcyon House Washington Page JJ Bell
On today’s program, I’m talking with JJ Bell, the Executive Director for the Maintenance and Construction Department in Washington, about what caused the boil advisory issued yesterday in Washington. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
School Board Meeting Summary
The Washington Community School Board met in regular session for the final time before the beginning of the school year on Wednesday. A pair of contracts were approved for virtual Spanish and Career Technical Education classes, and a bid was also approved for a new school bus. The board and superintendent discussed their goals for the upcoming school year and possible changes to the early retirement package.
Fairfield Loop Trail Annual Fun Ride is Saturday
The 3rd Annual Bike Around the Fairfield Loop Trail Annual Fun Ride is scheduled for this Saturday, August 13th. Like the concept of a walking tour, the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce will take you on a biking adventure on the trails with short informational stops along the 15.9-mile Loop Trail.
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Over 40 Non-Livestock Projects to Represent Washington County at The Iowa State Fair
Forty-seven projects across twelve categories were chosen to represent Washington County at the Iowa State Fair. These projects were recognized at the July 21st award ceremony at the Washington County Fair, receiving their State Fair plaques. Washington County will have one representative in the $10 Meal Challenge, Animal Science, Child...
Winfield Mt-Union And National Free Lunch Program Change
After Winfield Mt-Union issued a letter stating that the USDA Free Lunch Program would be phased out, KCII News spoke with Winfield Mt-Union Superintendent Jeff Maeder. The program was implemented at schools across the country to help alleviate some of the pressures caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic. The program itself was canceled before the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
Isabella Santoro Talks About What Makes Washington Special
Isabella Santoro, the Future Owner of the Northside Diner that will be replacing what was once Winga’s Cafe in Washington, along with her uncle Randy Williams partnered in producing the video that was a part of the winning submission for the #IowansUnite CommUNITY Contest. Santoro also wrote an essay describing what made Washington special and how the community supports each other.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Ryan Schlabaugh
City Administrator for the City of Kalona Ryan Schlabaugh discusses the agenda of the recent Kalona City Council Meeting.
Student Built Project in Kalona Wrapping Up
The City of Kalona is working with 12 local and surrounding area students on a home renovation at 721 6th Street. Durant Community School District Instructor Tim Rouse is overseeing renovations with the students. The project will transition to the students heading back to school this month and last minute...
Superintendent of the Maintenance and Construction Department for Washington Alleviates Concerns Over Biol Advisory
On Tuesday, a boil advisory was issued in Washington for South 3rd Ave, stretching from Tyler St to Harrison St near the Washington County Hospitals and Clinics building. The advisory was lifted at 8:40 am Thursday with the results coming back from the Coralville testing facility. JJ Bell, the Superintendent...
Washington County Sheriff’s Department Recovers Stolen Vehicle in Riverside
A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy reported being out with a stolen vehicle along Highway 22 in Riverside at 12:30 am on Thursday. Both the driver and the passenger of the stolen vehicle were arrested, and a stolen Microsoft Tablet was found after a search of the car. The passenger was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cause of Boil Advisory Explained
A boil advisory was issued Tuesday in Washington for South 3rd Ave, stretching from Harrison St to Tyler St. Residents and businesses in the area are advised to boil all water for at least five minutes before any activity involving the consumption of water. JJ Bell, the Superintendent of the...
Hospice of Washington Unveils New Building
Hospice of Washington County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new building at 948 E 11th St. in Washington on Tuesday. The Ribbon Cutting ceremony was attended by multiple Washington City officials, including Mayor Jaron Rosien as well as U.S. Representative Marinette Miller-Meeks. The building features numerous conference rooms that can be made private and other upgraded amenities like a full-sized kitchen and a spacious storage area.
