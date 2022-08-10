ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

Comments / 0

Related
colemantoday.com

Jr Business Academy Held This Summer

The Coleman Economic Development Corporation sponsored their 2nd Jr. Business Academy this summer. The first one was held in 2019, and three of the seven students for 2022 attended both sessions. The format was switched up this year to shorten the number of meetings that were held, students committed to two days, on July 11th and 12th. The Jr. Business Academy was held at the Coleman Public Library. Brayden Baldwin (2 academies), Jacob Alba (1), Braylin Miller (2), Oliver Crowther (1), Lear Vann (2), Lucy Martin (1), and Emerie Nicholson (1) were the participants this year.
COLEMAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coleman, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
koxe.com

Some irrigation water in Early contaminated

Some irrigation water in the Early, Texas area has been contaminated with a foreign substance. According to John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District #1, a foreign substance was detected earlier today in an irrigation water line. The contamination has been isolated and that water line has been temporarily closed. The District is currently unable to supply the untreated irrigation water to the agricultural customers, fewer than ten, on that line. All affected customers have been notified.
EARLY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#Murals#Isd#Bluecats#Cisd
koxe.com

Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady

Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
BRADY, TX
MIX 92-5

10 Things Every Abilenian Should Do At Least Once

I lived in Abilene for years, moved away, then returned as quickly as I could. Being away from Abilene for a while opened my eyes to some things that I missed. But, even more, is that these were things that could only happen in Abilene. I mean, let's face it. Where else are you going to find a vacant big white mansion?
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Pick-up plows into convenience store at intersection of 4th and Indian Creek

Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Brownwood Fire Department and Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Street and Indian Creek for a vehicle vs. building collision. Upon arrival, it was discovered a white Ram pick-up had struck the front of the building, knocking several packages of...
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
BigCountryHomepage

Walking Fire burns 18+ acres of Coleman County land

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Walking Fire, began burning about eight miles outside of Novice around 4:00 Thursday evening. Update As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, the Walking Fire was 95% contained at 99 acres burned. This, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. This […]
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman ISD School Board to Meet Monday, Hold Public Hearing on Budget, Tax Rate

The Coleman School Board will meet Monday, August 15, at 5:30 pm, in the Coleman ISD Administration Office, 2302 S. Commercial Avenue. The meeting agenda is below. THE BOARD RESERVES THE RIGHT TO GO INTO CLOSED SESSION AS AUTHORIZED BY THE TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT, TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 551.001 et seq., AND FOR THE REASONS STATED IN THE CODE.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

183 positive COVID results reported this week

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 183 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 183 positives this week, 31 were PCR, and 152 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 79 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Bluekatt Varsity in Comanche Saturday - Bracket UPDATED - JV's in Albany Friday

The Coleman Bluekatts varsity began their volleyball season Tuesday night. They played Richland Springs on Tuesday and won 3 straight sets. Coach Stephanie Bledsoe said, "I saw a lot of good things and I’m excited for the season. Also saw some opportunities for improvement, but that will come with experience and time." The JV lost to a varsity San Angelo Saints team, but got some great experience. Both JV Blue and White are in the Albany tournament tomorrow, brackets attached.
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Answering the Big Country’s questions: Was that a tornado?

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Shortly after some much-needed rain made its way to the Abilene area Tuesday evening, station phones started ringing off the hook and our inbox was filled with one question: Is this a tornado? The short answer, no. According to KTAB Chief Meteorologist Sam Nichols, what people saw was most likely a […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy