colemantoday.com
Jr Business Academy Held This Summer
The Coleman Economic Development Corporation sponsored their 2nd Jr. Business Academy this summer. The first one was held in 2019, and three of the seven students for 2022 attended both sessions. The format was switched up this year to shorten the number of meetings that were held, students committed to two days, on July 11th and 12th. The Jr. Business Academy was held at the Coleman Public Library. Brayden Baldwin (2 academies), Jacob Alba (1), Braylin Miller (2), Oliver Crowther (1), Lear Vann (2), Lucy Martin (1), and Emerie Nicholson (1) were the participants this year.
Hidden Gems: 2 sisters-in-law restore old Comanche train depot one brick at a time
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s rare that a train drives by the century-old train depot anymore. Even though the tracks are not often used now, if you look at the depot; you can see that the walls are still holding up strong, the original door still slides with ease, and pieces of history are displayed […]
Plant predictor: The weather wives’ tale of blooming sage
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The sage in bloom, A beloved song lyric for those in the Lone Star State, but is there more behind the budding flower? While being a low maintenance plant, it also has a great story to tell. Christan Massamba, assistant manager at Garden World, heard the stories of the Texas […]
West Texas Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 12-14
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 10 a.m. - Learn All About: Tree Care, Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St. 7 p.m. -...
koxe.com
Some irrigation water in Early contaminated
Some irrigation water in the Early, Texas area has been contaminated with a foreign substance. According to John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District #1, a foreign substance was detected earlier today in an irrigation water line. The contamination has been isolated and that water line has been temporarily closed. The District is currently unable to supply the untreated irrigation water to the agricultural customers, fewer than ten, on that line. All affected customers have been notified.
colemantoday.com
Coleman EDC/CCC Board Approves Director Pay Raise, Hears Positive Economic News
The Board of Directors of the Coleman EDC, Type A and Type B, met Thursday, August 11, at 6:00 pm at Coleman City Hall. The Board approved the financial reports for CEDC (Type A) and CCC (Type B) as presented by Kim Little, EDC Executive Director. The Board heard from...
GALLERY: The Abilene Zoo welcomes its second giraffe calf of 2022
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo welcomed in a brand new member to its giraffe herd Saturday morning – making the herd count tick up to 10! First-time mom, Malakia, gave birth to a healthy calf overnight and is doing well with her new baby. The zoo’s Animal Care Team will continue to monitor […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
KTAB Meteorologist Zach Gilday says goodbye to the Big Country & hello to Northwest Arkansas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – After three-and-a-half years in the Big Country, Meteorologist Zach Gilday is joining KTAB’s Nexstar sister station at KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Gilday joined the KTAB Morning team in 2019 after graduating college. During his time in the Key City, he’s covered one of the...
Overnight housefire in North Abilene threatens other structures, causes thousands in damages
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More than $50,000 of damages were reported after an overnight 2-alarm housefire in Abilene’s Original Town North area, close to Hendrick Medical Supply. Crews with the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to the fire at 1:00 a.m. Friday, in the 800 block of Hickory Street. AFD crews reported a fully involved […]
koxe.com
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
10 Things Every Abilenian Should Do At Least Once
I lived in Abilene for years, moved away, then returned as quickly as I could. Being away from Abilene for a while opened my eyes to some things that I missed. But, even more, is that these were things that could only happen in Abilene. I mean, let's face it. Where else are you going to find a vacant big white mansion?
brownwoodnews.com
Pick-up plows into convenience store at intersection of 4th and Indian Creek
Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Brownwood Fire Department and Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Street and Indian Creek for a vehicle vs. building collision. Upon arrival, it was discovered a white Ram pick-up had struck the front of the building, knocking several packages of...
Walking Fire burns 18+ acres of Coleman County land
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Walking Fire, began burning about eight miles outside of Novice around 4:00 Thursday evening. Update As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, the Walking Fire was 95% contained at 99 acres burned. This, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. This […]
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas
The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
colemantoday.com
Bluecats to Scrimmage Friday, August 12th in Albany
The Coleman Bluecats will scrimmage the Albany Lions (Friday) in Albany. The JV is scheduled to scrimmage at 6:00 pm followed by the Varsity at 7:00 pm. GO BLUECATS!
colemantoday.com
Coleman ISD School Board to Meet Monday, Hold Public Hearing on Budget, Tax Rate
The Coleman School Board will meet Monday, August 15, at 5:30 pm, in the Coleman ISD Administration Office, 2302 S. Commercial Avenue. The meeting agenda is below. THE BOARD RESERVES THE RIGHT TO GO INTO CLOSED SESSION AS AUTHORIZED BY THE TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT, TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 551.001 et seq., AND FOR THE REASONS STATED IN THE CODE.
Car vs. motorcycle leads to Abilene’s 18th fatal wreck in 2022
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One of Abilene’s deadliest years on the road continues. Wednesday night’s car versus motorcycle accident was the 18th fatal crash of the year on an Abilene roadway just three away from tying the highest fatality count of 21. UPDATE The Abilene Police Department has notified next of kin and announced the […]
brownwoodnews.com
183 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 183 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 183 positives this week, 31 were PCR, and 152 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 79 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
colemantoday.com
Bluekatt Varsity in Comanche Saturday - Bracket UPDATED - JV's in Albany Friday
The Coleman Bluekatts varsity began their volleyball season Tuesday night. They played Richland Springs on Tuesday and won 3 straight sets. Coach Stephanie Bledsoe said, "I saw a lot of good things and I’m excited for the season. Also saw some opportunities for improvement, but that will come with experience and time." The JV lost to a varsity San Angelo Saints team, but got some great experience. Both JV Blue and White are in the Albany tournament tomorrow, brackets attached.
Answering the Big Country’s questions: Was that a tornado?
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Shortly after some much-needed rain made its way to the Abilene area Tuesday evening, station phones started ringing off the hook and our inbox was filled with one question: Is this a tornado? The short answer, no. According to KTAB Chief Meteorologist Sam Nichols, what people saw was most likely a […]
