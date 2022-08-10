ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Sept. 15 Networking Breakfast in KoP Will Onboard Attendees with Commuter Rail Info

 2 days ago

Artist's rendering of the Norristown High Speed Line's connection to/from King of Prussia, subject of a Sept. 15 network event.Image via King of Prussia Rail.

A Sept 14 event — titled “Together We Ride: King of Prussia Rail” — will be a must-attend for area commuters looking for easier access to/from the county’s still-growing residential-commercial core.

The business networking event is being hosted by the King of Prussia District, which is partnering with the King of Prussia Rail Commission.

Together, they are bringing speaker Leslie Richards, SEPTA General Manager to the Crowne Plaza Hotel gathering. There, she will update attendees on a project that even the pandemic couldn’t stop: the extension of the Norristown High Speed Line into the region’s shopping mecca.

Richards, accompanied by program director Anna Hooven, will recap recent milestones and share details on what’s next in the timeline.

Covering the plan’s economic impact — a major driver behind it — will be:

  • Eric T. Goldstein, President and CEO of King of Prussia District
  • Jerry Sweeney, President and CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust and Chairman of the King of Prussia Rail Advisory Committee

Tickets for “Together We Ride” are $50 and can be purchased online.

Image via King of Prussia District

Montgomery County, PA
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

