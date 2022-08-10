Sept. 15 Networking Breakfast in KoP Will Onboard Attendees with Commuter Rail Info

Artist's rendering of the Norristown High Speed Line's connection to/from King of Prussia, subject of a Sept. 15 network event. Image via King of Prussia Rail.

A Sept 14 event — titled “Together We Ride: King of Prussia Rail” — will be a must-attend for area commuters looking for easier access to/from the county’s still-growing residential-commercial core.

The business networking event is being hosted by the King of Prussia District, which is partnering with the King of Prussia Rail Commission.

Together, they are bringing speaker Leslie Richards , SEPTA General Manager to the Crowne Plaza Hotel gathering. There, she will update attendees on a project that even the pandemic couldn’t stop: the extension of the Norristown High Speed Line into the region’s shopping mecca.

Richards, accompanied by program director Anna Hooven, will recap recent milestones and share details on what’s next in the timeline.

Covering the plan’s economic impact — a major driver behind it — will be:

Eric T. Goldstein, President and CEO of King of Prussia District

Jerry Sweeney, President and CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust and Chairman of the King of Prussia Rail Advisory Committee