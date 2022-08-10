ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Stolling reaches settlement in lawsuit against Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Marlene Stollings has settled her federal civil rights lawsuit against Texas Tech. The former Lady Raider head basketball coach calls it a victory for equality. Details here: Former Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings settles discrimination, retaliation suit against Texas Tech. Albuquerque police release...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock to host 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 23rd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the Hurst Benefit Drawing will be held on August 13th in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for a John Deer Gator, John Deere Zero Turn Mower and two John Deere Front Loading Tractors. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Flatland Bluegrass, yard games, and a wonderful Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is hoping the public can help locate a New Mexico woman and her one-year-old child. Gina Marie Dunn, 27, and her child, Bella Sinnett, were last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Deputies say they may be...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Gene Solis sentenced to 5 years for threats that led to SWAT standoff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to five years in prison for interstate threatening communications after the November 2021 standoff with law enforcement at the Texas National Guard Armory. He pleaded guilty in April to the charge. Gene Garcia Solis, 48, was taken into custody on...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!

We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock solid waste department paying for people to get dumpster truck certification

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Management will be paying for people to receive their dumpster truck certification in hopes of bringing in more employees. “We’re struggling for staffing, we’re no different than anybody else,” said Brenda Haney, Director of solid waste.  Haney states that the department is currently working at 60% […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Crash follows Lubbock police pursuit

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a burglary at 12:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 50th Street, which led to a pursuit that ended in a crash in the 2800 block of East 4th Street. There were two subjects on scene when officers arrived, both of which fled the scene […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

South Plains Veterinary Clinic Back-to-School Bash

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Veterinary Clinic will host it’s second annual Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 13. The clinic will offer 100 free rabies shots. More than 30 vendors will be at the event — including the Slaton Bakery and other local retailers. Come enjoy...
SLATON, TX
KCBD

Child car seat checkup event happening Aug. 12 at Safety City

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is partnering with the City of Lubbock’s Safety City to offer child safety seat checkups at the organization’s bicycle rodeo on Friday, August 12. Parents needing help installing their child’s car seat can stop by to...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Married pastors closing 42-year chapter at Levelland church

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eddie and Pat Trice will be stepping down as Senior Pastors of the South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas, on Aug. 28 after 42 years. Eddie and Pat began as youth ministers of what was, at that time, South Plains Baptist Church until May 28, 1980. On December 13, 1981, South Plains Baptist Church became South Plains Church, and Eddie and Pat Trice became its Senior Pastors.
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Woman Shaken After Attempted Break In

This past week has been extremely busy as I moved out of my apartment and into a house. Anyone with experience moving knows how crazy it can be, even when nothing goes wrong. I moved around a lot when I was younger, so the idea of moving isn’t a big deal to me. However, it doesn’t make the process any less stressful. Packing up everything you have and moving to a new place has its own complications like inclement weather, things breaking, and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Goo Goo Dolls to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in November

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Goo Goo Dolls will make a stop in Lubbock during its Chaos in Bloom tour this Fall. This will be the second leg of its nationwide tour which kicks off in October with the Lubbock concert planned for November 16 at Buddy Holly Hall. Tickets...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Girlfriend accused of stabbing Texas Tech alum to death arrested, charged: reports

MIAMI, Fla. — A woman accused of stabbing and killing Texas Tech University alumnus Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli in April, was arrested and charged with his murder Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald. The Miami Herald said Courtney Clenney, 26, was charged in connection to his death. The Miami Herald identified her as Obumseli’s girlfriend. A […]
MIAMI, FL

