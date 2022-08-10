Read full article on original website
Friday morning top stories: Stolling reaches settlement in lawsuit against Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Marlene Stollings has settled her federal civil rights lawsuit against Texas Tech. The former Lady Raider head basketball coach calls it a victory for equality. Details here: Former Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings settles discrimination, retaliation suit against Texas Tech. Albuquerque police release...
Thursday morning top stories: Missing NM woman and infant possibly in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. New Mexico woman and one-year-old child believed to be in Lubbock. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help finding Gina Marie Dunn and her child Bella Sinnett. Police say they may be in the...
Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock to host 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 23rd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the Hurst Benefit Drawing will be held on August 13th in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for a John Deer Gator, John Deere Zero Turn Mower and two John Deere Front Loading Tractors. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Flatland Bluegrass, yard games, and a wonderful Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.
Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is hoping the public can help locate a New Mexico woman and her one-year-old child. Gina Marie Dunn, 27, and her child, Bella Sinnett, were last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Deputies say they may be...
Sentencing scheduled for Alexander Duberek, who confessed to stabbing boyfriend 93 times
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A judge accepted a guilty plea from Alexander Yoichi Duberek on Wednesday, after he admitted to stabbing his boyfriend 93 times back in October 2020. Duberek will be sentenced on Nov. 10. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham provided this summary...
Gene Solis sentenced to 5 years for threats that led to SWAT standoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to five years in prison for interstate threatening communications after the November 2021 standoff with law enforcement at the Texas National Guard Armory. He pleaded guilty in April to the charge. Gene Garcia Solis, 48, was taken into custody on...
One Year Ago: The Day A Crackhead Vandalized A Beloved Lubbock Radio Station
Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Yes, it's been a year since we here at the Townsquare Media Broadcast Complex And House Of Pancakes were shocked to discover that there is no safe haven in the City of Lubbock, and nowhere that crime will not touch.
The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!
We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
Lubbock solid waste department paying for people to get dumpster truck certification
LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Management will be paying for people to receive their dumpster truck certification in hopes of bringing in more employees. “We’re struggling for staffing, we’re no different than anybody else,” said Brenda Haney, Director of solid waste. Haney states that the department is currently working at 60% […]
Crash follows Lubbock police pursuit
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a burglary at 12:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 50th Street, which led to a pursuit that ended in a crash in the 2800 block of East 4th Street. There were two subjects on scene when officers arrived, both of which fled the scene […]
Video: South Lubbock Residents Are Complaining About The West Texas Dirt
Well, they don't call us 'Dirt City' for nothing, folks. Apparently, Lubbock residents that have moved into recently developed luxury areas on the outskirts of town, namely in south Lubbock, have been complaining about not being able to enjoy their fancy new patios because of all of the dust. It's...
It’s official: Allsup’s sets opening day in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Allsup’s in Lubbock on the corner of Broadway and University Avenue announced that its doors are set to open to the public. Located at 1111 University avenue, the store is Yesway’s first ever “Allsup’s Express concept.” The store was set to open on Tuesday, August 16.
South Plains Veterinary Clinic Back-to-School Bash
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Veterinary Clinic will host it’s second annual Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 13. The clinic will offer 100 free rabies shots. More than 30 vendors will be at the event — including the Slaton Bakery and other local retailers. Come enjoy...
Child car seat checkup event happening Aug. 12 at Safety City
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is partnering with the City of Lubbock’s Safety City to offer child safety seat checkups at the organization’s bicycle rodeo on Friday, August 12. Parents needing help installing their child’s car seat can stop by to...
Married pastors closing 42-year chapter at Levelland church
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eddie and Pat Trice will be stepping down as Senior Pastors of the South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas, on Aug. 28 after 42 years. Eddie and Pat began as youth ministers of what was, at that time, South Plains Baptist Church until May 28, 1980. On December 13, 1981, South Plains Baptist Church became South Plains Church, and Eddie and Pat Trice became its Senior Pastors.
Apparently Lubbock Is The Most Boring City in America?
We all love Lubbock so I don't believe this to be true but people are saying Lubbock is the most boring city in America. I got sent this Tik Tok and was honestly shocked at what I saw. Matthew Jordan claims to be an actor and comedian on Tik Tok...
Lubbock Woman Shaken After Attempted Break In
This past week has been extremely busy as I moved out of my apartment and into a house. Anyone with experience moving knows how crazy it can be, even when nothing goes wrong. I moved around a lot when I was younger, so the idea of moving isn’t a big deal to me. However, it doesn’t make the process any less stressful. Packing up everything you have and moving to a new place has its own complications like inclement weather, things breaking, and more.
Goo Goo Dolls to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in November
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Goo Goo Dolls will make a stop in Lubbock during its Chaos in Bloom tour this Fall. This will be the second leg of its nationwide tour which kicks off in October with the Lubbock concert planned for November 16 at Buddy Holly Hall. Tickets...
Girlfriend accused of stabbing Texas Tech alum to death arrested, charged: reports
MIAMI, Fla. — A woman accused of stabbing and killing Texas Tech University alumnus Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli in April, was arrested and charged with his murder Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald. The Miami Herald said Courtney Clenney, 26, was charged in connection to his death. The Miami Herald identified her as Obumseli’s girlfriend. A […]
