LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 23rd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the Hurst Benefit Drawing will be held on August 13th in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for a John Deer Gator, John Deere Zero Turn Mower and two John Deere Front Loading Tractors. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Flatland Bluegrass, yard games, and a wonderful Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO