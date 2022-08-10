Read full article on original website
Paris Saint-Germain 'open talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford' over shock transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a shock move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in France. PSG are interested in signing the England international and have opened talks with the forward's camp, according to French publication L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News. The report comes...
Former Chelsea And Serbia Player Claimed Manchester United Signing Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Is Better Than Paul Pogba
Following the setback Manchester United had with Frenkie De Jong, the Lazio Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic seems a great alternative for the Dutchman.
Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood
Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
Report: Manchester City Winger Kayky Will Join Paços De Ferreira On Loan
Kayky will now join Paços De Ferreira on loan after it was revealed today the deal has been completed. An announcement is expected in the next 24 hours, and the Brazilian is set to get a taste of first-team experience in Portugal this season.
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday
Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
Man Utd chief John Murtough flies home from Turin after talks with Adrien Rabiot’s mum in desperate bid to seal transfer
MANCHESTER UNITED chief John Murtough has flown home from Turin after holding talks with Adrien Rabiot's mum over a potential transfer. United are hoping to bolster new boss Erik ten Hag's squad following a slow start to the Premier League season. The Red Devils lost their opening game 2-1 to...
Marcus Rashford to make staying at Manchester under Erik ten Hag his priority amid PSG interest
Paris Saint Germain have been in contact with the entourage of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. This does not come as much of a surprise to many, as it was widely reported that Rashford was a target for the French club should Kylian Mbappe have left this summer. Although there...
Manchester United are considering offers from Marseille and Monaco for Eric Bailly... while full-back Ethan Laird is set to join QPR on loan after they beat Watford to his signature
Manchester United are considering offers from Marseille and Monaco for defender Eric Bailly. Enquiries from West Ham, Fulham, Sevilla, AC Milan and Roma had focused on loan deals but Marseille are willing to sign the 28-year-old on a permanent deal. The 28-year-old, who joined Manchester United for £30million in 2016,...
Report: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Set To Stay At Lazio Amid Manchester United Links
Manchester United are now reportedly said to be backtracking on their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic despite being linked with a move for the player in the past week with the player now set to stay at Lazio.
Inter Milan willing to make €15m Cesare Casadei deal with Chelsea — reports
Inter Milan have rejected two bids of less than £10m from Chelsea for young midfielder Cesare Casadei, but we’re expected to return with a greatly improved third, and they are apparently willing to consider it, if it is at least £15m (£12m). That’s according to reports...
MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Freiburg for Schlotterbeck reunion
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck makes a quick return to Freiburg with his new team Borussia Dortmund to get the Bundesliga’s second round underway. Schlotterbeck was outstanding in his league debut for Dortmund last weekend, playing in the win against Bayer Leverkusen despite a shoulder injury. “I felt a brutal pain. The doc said maybe the should came out briefly and then went back in again,” Schlotterbeck said afterward. It’s bound to be an emotional return for the 22-year-old defender, who will be on the opposing side to his older brother Keven Schlotterbeck. Their parents will be able to watch together. Last weekend they split duties with one going to Augsburg to watch Keven while the other went to Dortmund. Anthony Modeste could also make his Dortmund debut following his switch from Cologne on Monday.
AC Milan vs. Udinese: Serie A opening match live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds
Serie A is finally back as title holders AC Milan will face Udinese in the opening match of the 2022-23 Serie A season. The Rossoneri won the Scudetto last season, their first top-flight Italian championship since the 2010-11 season. This is their 19th Scudetto all-time, which ties Inter Milan as second in Serie A history, trailing only Juventus with 36 Scudettos. On the other hand, Udinese finished 12th last season with 47 points, their best Serie A performance since the 2012-13 season where they finished 5th with 66 points. Former coach Gabriele Cioffi left the club and was appointed as new Hellas Verona manager and Udinese decided to appoint Andrea Sottil as new coach. These two teams drew both their two matches last season. Here's what you need to know about the opening match:
Don Garber says 2023 MLS All-Star Game opponent, format up in the air
MLS and the Liga MX All Stars battled it out in Minnesota Wednesday night, but Don Garber admitted at halftime that next year might be different. Speaking to ESPN at halftime, Garber admitted that with MLS ramping up its relationship with Liga MX, there may be less of a need to play a Liga MX All Star team next year when the event comes to the District of Columbia. “We have done such a really focused, strategic partnership with Liga MX, trying to build CONCACAF into being one of the dominant confederations in the world, not just really in our region,” said...
Serbian winger Filip Kostic completes his £11m move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Juventus after snubbing £120k-a-week offer from West Ham
West Ham transfer target Filip Kostic has been officially announced as a Juventus player today, joining the Italian giants on a four-year deal from Frankfurt. The news will come as a disappointment to Hammers boss David Moyes who lodged a bid reportedly worth up to £17million for the player last month.
Manchester United ace targeted by Juventus amid Adrien Rabiot transfer talks
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Juventus as they look for signings in attack. Martial is alongside Barcelona’s Memphis Depay as a player on Juve’s list of targets up front, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, though this doesn’t seem to be linked with Man Utd’s efforts to sign Adrien Rabiot from the Turin giants.
Reunited! Arsene Wenger links up with his former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey after visiting Nice's training ground as the ex-Gunners boss backs the Welshman to 'contribute' in Ligue 1 and 'get back to his best'
Aaron Ramsey had a chance to catch up with his former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger this week, when the legendary manager visited training at Ramsey's new club Nice. The Welshman joined on a free transfer earlier this month, and has already made his mark with an eye-catching goal on debut.
'We Strive To Effect Positive Change' - Liverpool Football Club On Tackling Unacceptable Fan Behaviour
According to an official statement, Liverpool Football Club has seen a notable increase in the number of fans sanctioned due to the use of discriminatory behaviour.
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
Soccer-AC Milan's low-key transfer window casts doubts over title defence
Aug 11 (Reuters) - AC Milan won the Serie A title for the first time in 11 years last season but an underwhelming transfer window has cast doubt over their ability to successfully defend their crown.
Ethan Ampadu replaces Malang Sarr at Chelsea first-team training
Chelsea returned to training at Cobham today following the opening weekend’s 1-0 victory over Everton, to begin preparations for Sunday’s home opener against (well-oiled Antonio Conte-Machine) Tottenham Hotspur. There were a couple changes from last week’s training however, most notably with Ethan Ampadu replacing the recently departed Malang...
