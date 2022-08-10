ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
Daily Mail

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
Daily Mail

Manchester United are considering offers from Marseille and Monaco for Eric Bailly... while full-back Ethan Laird is set to join QPR on loan after they beat Watford to his signature

Manchester United are considering offers from Marseille and Monaco for defender Eric Bailly. Enquiries from West Ham, Fulham, Sevilla, AC Milan and Roma had focused on loan deals but Marseille are willing to sign the 28-year-old on a permanent deal. The 28-year-old, who joined Manchester United for £30million in 2016,...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Freiburg for Schlotterbeck reunion

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck makes a quick return to Freiburg with his new team Borussia Dortmund to get the Bundesliga’s second round underway. Schlotterbeck was outstanding in his league debut for Dortmund last weekend, playing in the win against Bayer Leverkusen despite a shoulder injury. “I felt a brutal pain. The doc said maybe the should came out briefly and then went back in again,” Schlotterbeck said afterward. It’s bound to be an emotional return for the 22-year-old defender, who will be on the opposing side to his older brother Keven Schlotterbeck. Their parents will be able to watch together. Last weekend they split duties with one going to Augsburg to watch Keven while the other went to Dortmund. Anthony Modeste could also make his Dortmund debut following his switch from Cologne on Monday.
CBS Sports

AC Milan vs. Udinese: Serie A opening match live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Serie A is finally back as title holders AC Milan will face Udinese in the opening match of the 2022-23 Serie A season. The Rossoneri won the Scudetto last season, their first top-flight Italian championship since the 2010-11 season. This is their 19th Scudetto all-time, which ties Inter Milan as second in Serie A history, trailing only Juventus with 36 Scudettos. On the other hand, Udinese finished 12th last season with 47 points, their best Serie A performance since the 2012-13 season where they finished 5th with 66 points. Former coach Gabriele Cioffi left the club and was appointed as new Hellas Verona manager and Udinese decided to appoint Andrea Sottil as new coach. These two teams drew both their two matches last season. Here's what you need to know about the opening match:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Don Garber says 2023 MLS All-Star Game opponent, format up in the air

MLS and the Liga MX All Stars battled it out in Minnesota Wednesday night, but Don Garber admitted at halftime that next year might be different. Speaking to ESPN at halftime, Garber admitted that with MLS ramping up its relationship with Liga MX, there may be less of a need to play a Liga MX All Star team next year when the event comes to the District of Columbia. “We have done such a really focused, strategic partnership with Liga MX, trying to build CONCACAF into being one of the dominant confederations in the world, not just really in our region,” said...
Yardbarker

Manchester United ace targeted by Juventus amid Adrien Rabiot transfer talks

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Juventus as they look for signings in attack. Martial is alongside Barcelona’s Memphis Depay as a player on Juve’s list of targets up front, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, though this doesn’t seem to be linked with Man Utd’s efforts to sign Adrien Rabiot from the Turin giants.
Daily Mail

Reunited! Arsene Wenger links up with his former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey after visiting Nice's training ground as the ex-Gunners boss backs the Welshman to 'contribute' in Ligue 1 and 'get back to his best'

Aaron Ramsey had a chance to catch up with his former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger this week, when the legendary manager visited training at Ramsey's new club Nice. The Welshman joined on a free transfer earlier this month, and has already made his mark with an eye-catching goal on debut.
SB Nation

AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
SB Nation

Ethan Ampadu replaces Malang Sarr at Chelsea first-team training

Chelsea returned to training at Cobham today following the opening weekend’s 1-0 victory over Everton, to begin preparations for Sunday’s home opener against (well-oiled Antonio Conte-Machine) Tottenham Hotspur. There were a couple changes from last week’s training however, most notably with Ethan Ampadu replacing the recently departed Malang...
