Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
BBC
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
BBC
Escaped giant tortoise halts Cambridge to Norwich trains
A giant tortoise brought trains to a halt when it was found on a railway track. The injured animal was spotted near Harling Road, north east of Thetford, Norfolk, on the Cambridge-bound line at about 12:40 BST. Greater Anglia said three services were affected by the tortoise's presence. Swallow Aquatics...
BBC
Heatwave: River Wensum stops flowing under Norfolk mill
The owner of a mill has said he never thought he would see a river completely dry up. Paul Seaman, of Bintree Mill, Dereham, Norfolk, said it was the first time in his lifetime that the River Wensum was not running under his building. "I feel like I've lost something,"...
BBC
Weather: Disabled Llandysul man struggles with no water
"When it gets very hot, I have trouble breathing, so I try to drink a lot more water." Paul Allen is in a wheelchair, has diabetes, the lung condition COPD and has had three heart attacks. However, Mr Allen has been struggling in the heat with no water or low...
Police launch desperate hunt for girl, 16, as they release CCTV of her cycling into woodland before she vanished
Police have launched an appeal to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing after CCTV captured her riding into woodland. Skye has been missing since Tuesday (July 26) and was last seen at around 3pm entering the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve in Sheffield. CCTV released by South Yorkshire Police showed...
BBC
Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed
A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
BBC
Stockport bus services could be cut if rescue plan fails
Bus services in Stockport could be "devastated" if emergency government funding is pulled, a borough transport chief has warned. The cash helped to keep services going during the pandemic as plummeting passenger numbers put them at risk. But that funding is set to be pulled from October and operators plan...
BBC
Linton-on-Ouse: Asylum centre plan for ex-RAF site scrapped
Plans to turn a former RAF base into an asylum seeker centre have been withdrawn, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said. In April, the Home Office announced plans to turn the site at Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, into an asylum centre for up to 1,500 men. But villagers and Hambleton...
U.K.・
BBC
Abbey Fields: Nothing can be done to help fish in low level lake
More fish are expected to die at a lake due to the ongoing extreme heat, a council has said. So far about 75 fish have perished due to low water levels at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth, according to Warwick District Council. Levels were too low to aerate the water, the...
BBC
Navy helicopter engineer dismantles car to save kitten
A helicopter engineer dismantled a Volkswagen Golf to rescue an injured stray kitten that had become trapped in the car's engine chamber. Adam Hughes was leaving work at Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Culdrose, near Helston, when he spotted the kitten on the edge of the airfield. Before he could...
BBC
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
BBC
Marshalls challenge BBQ users on Dartmoor
Marshalls on Dartmoor are challenging people using barbecues as the park authority urges people not to use "any form of ignition". On Tuesday, a temporary ban on open fires and barbecues was introduced. Dartmoor ranger Rob Steemson said: "Marshalls have been challenging people and asking people to put them [barbecues]...
BBC
Firefighters tackle crop and combine harvester blaze
Firefighters have tackled a corn crop and combine harvester fire in Devon. Firefighters from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the blaze in the Brixton area at lunchtime on Friday. At its peak, 19 fire engines were at the scene at Stamps Hill, Brixton as flames...
BBC
West Berkshire Council plans camera clampdown for schools and towns
Vehicle number plate cameras could be introduced in a bid to improve road safety around schools and tackle congestion. West Berkshire Council has begun a public consultation on whether to install cameras at locations approved by the Department for Transport. It would allow the council to enforce traffic offences and...
BBC
Cleethorpes: Lack of loos 'putting people off' visiting resort
A lack of public toilets in Cleethorpes is "putting people off" from visiting the resort, according to a local campaigner. Danny Rising started a petition calling for more facilities after an influx of visitors to the east coast resort for the Armed Forces weekend in June. "I personally saw people...
BBC
Body found in search for swimmer missing in Bedfont Lakes
A man in his 20s has drowned after getting into difficulties in a lake in west London, the Met Police has said. Police were called to Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Hounslow on Tuesday at 17:20 BST following concerns the man had gone swimming and not returned. His body was...
BBC
Rare tiny creatures uncovered in Highland caves
Researchers believe they have found a rare species of a tiny subterranean creature in the Highlands. They measure about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside caves. The animals found in Smoo Cave and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave could be the first recorded in Scotland. Rare microscopic...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Train station plans approved
Plans for a train station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been approved by the Department for Transport (DfT). It would link the airport with the Lincoln to Sheffield line. However, the plans hinge on the airport remaining open, with owners Peel stating in July the site "may no longer be...
BBC
Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police
New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
