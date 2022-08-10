Police: 3 men stabbed in confrontation at Braintree hotel

Two of the men remained hospitalized Wednesday morning.

Three men were stabbed Tuesday night in a confrontation between two groups at a Braintree hotel.

Braintree police said officers responded around 11:14 p.m. to a report of multiple stabbing victims at the Residence Inn by Marriott on Forbes Road. At the scene, officers found three men with stab injuries.

Police said one man was in the lobby of the hotel and two others were in the parking lot. All three were treated by responding officers before being taken to a Boston area hospital.

One man remained in critical condition as of Wednesday morning, while another was hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. The third had been released.

Police said the initial investigation indicates the three men were part of a group from out of state that were staying at the hotel for work when a confrontation occurred in the parking lot between two groups that “may have known each other.” The identities of other people involved who left the scene before police arrived remains under investigation.

Braintree police are urging anyone with information to contact detectives at 781-794-8620.