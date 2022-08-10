ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Dana & Parks: Missouri to vote whether to legalize recreational marijuana, or not

By Dana Parks
98.1 FM KMBZ
 5 days ago

This November, voters in Missouri will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana. If the measure passes, anyone age 21 and older would be able to buy and grow weed for personal use, reportedly as early as this year.

The measure before voters also contains a provision that would automatically erase records for those convicted of past non-violent marijuana offenses.

Missouri voters approved medical marijuana use in 2018. If voters approve recreational use, Missouri would become the 20th state to legalize and decriminalize the drug.

