Ohio First Lady celebrates the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Ohio with Parton

COLUMBUS — Earlier this week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine welcomed Dolly Parton to Ohio to celebrate the statewide success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Ohio.

The Imagination Library Program works by having parents sign up their children, ages 0 to 5, for the program. Those children then receive free books each month. The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library Program partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in 2019 to take the program statewide, which resulted in local programs, like Pickaway County’s program thats run by the Pickaway County Library.

Earlier this week at the 2022 Inaugural First Lady’s Luncheon, First Lady DeWine spoke with Parton during a fireside chat about her passion of the project.

“It is an incredible honor to host Dolly Parton and celebrate the success of her book gifting program here in Ohio,” First Lady Fran DeWine said in a press release. “Ohio’s Imagination Library is thriving, and we are truly blessed to have so many supporters of the program in every community across our great state. These books are changing the lives of so many children and preparing them for kindergarten—and life!”

Currently, 343,490 children are enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, which means roughly 48 percent of eligible children between birth to age 5 years old are enrolled in the program across the state.

In Pickaway County the numbers are higher as more than 60 percent of eligible children are enrolled. The program costs $25 per child each year and is funded through the Pickaway County Well-Being Fund through the Pickaway County Community Foundation and other donations.

David Fausnaugh, Pickaway County Public Library Director, said the library is "ecstatic" about the growth in the local program.

"Our enrollment is currently approaching 2,000 kids and participants come from every part of the county," he said. "The enthusiasm of both the children and their parents is amazing to see."

Fausnaugh talked about all the people who have come together to make the local program happen.

"We are so fortunate to have the support of Dolly Parton and first lady Fran DeWine; this obviously would not be possible without them," he said. "There have also been so many committed local champions like Donna Solovey and Jan Shannon who helped lead the charge to start and fund our program. Sponsors such as the Well-Being Foundation, The Savings Bank, South Central Power Foundation, and the Friends of the Library group have given us the ability to expand the program in a short time period.

In four years, Pickaway County's enrollment percentage has grown to be in the top ten of the state. I highly encourage all parents to take advantage of this opportunity to instill a love of reading in their kids."

Michelle Callahan, Pickaway County Public Library community relations manager, shared Fausnaughs sentiment.

"The community has really rallied around Imagination Library in our county," Callahan said. "In addition to the supporters David mentioned, the local school districts have been great about promoting enrollment with their preschool families. Ohio Health Berger Hospital is also providing information to families with newborns. We are so excited about this program because it brings families together to share a love of reading."

At Tuesday’s luncheon, Governor DeWine introduced First Lady DeWine, noting that more Ohio children are receiving the Imagination Library books from Dolly Parton’s program than in any other state.

Governor DeWine recently joined First Lady DeWine at several of her Imagination Library events, including a press conference in St. Clairsville in Belmont County, and a Storybook Trail opening at Rocky Fork State Park in Highland County. Fran DeWine visited Pickaway County last November.

During the luncheon, First Lady DeWine hosted a fireside chat with Dolly Parton, where Parton explained how important the Imagination Library is to her.

In 1995, Parton created Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for children living in Sevier County, Tennessee. She was initially inspired to create the Imagination Library by her father, who was illiterate. Since 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has expanded nationally and internationally.

Dolly Parton and First Lady DeWine were each gifted a quilt from Ohio’s Imagination Library’s affiliates. Both quilts include 88 squares, one for each of Ohio’s 88 counties. Each county affiliate worked with a group of preschoolers in their community to design a square representing their county.

"I was so excited to join Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine today in celebrating my Imagination Library being available for every child in Ohio!" Parton said in the press release.

Ohio’s Imagination Library has 71 affiliates, who administer the program on a county level, cover 50 percent of the cost of books, and build partnerships throughout the community.

The remaining cost of each book is covered by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, ensuring the program remains free for all families. Through a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, each Imagination Library book is $2.10.

Additionally, Dolly Parton presented First Lady DeWine with a copy of her book, Coat of Many Colors. This copy is a dedication piece for Tuesday’s celebration of Ohio’s statewide success. Coat of Many Colors by Dolly Parton tells the story of a young girl in need of a warm winter coat. It is part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library 2022 collection and is mailed to children born in 2018.

The First Lady’s Charitable Foundation hosted the 2022 Inaugural First Lady’s Luncheon to raise awareness of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. The First Lady’s Charitable Foundation was organized in 2021, and is a non-profit organization to raise awareness and financial support for the First Lady of Ohio’s philanthropic endeavors.

Parents and guardians interested in enrolling their child in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, which is completely free, can use state resources at OhioImaginationLibrary.com or sign up through local options like the Pickaway County Public Library or the library's website at pickawaylib.org