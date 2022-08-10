ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCSO, Phoenix PD bust suspected illegal drug shop

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Phoenix Drug Enforcement Bureau worked with other agencies on an investigation that led to arrests in a suspected illegal drug enterprise, authorities said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Drug Suppression Task Force and the Phoenix Drug Enforcement Bureau joined with other investigative units after receiving information of an unlicensed marijuana dispensary called Korporate Smoke, 1612 E. Southern in Phoenix, according to an MCSO release.

Over several months, MCSO detectives investigated the business with the Phoenix bureau, conducting several undercover purchases, which included psilocybin mushrooms, authorities said.

“The undercover officers were brought through the front door, into a small clothing store and then into a room with display cases containing illegal drugs,” the release stated.

“Buyers would then choose what drugs they wanted to purchase, and the employees would utilize two-way radios to communicate with other employees in a back room who would then bring the orders to the customer.”

Korporate Smoke had armed security and would provide customers with a waiting room with access to an ATM, officials said.

According to the release, Alisa Simpson, the suspected controlling manager, “established bank accounts, LLC’s, ledgers and even posted fraudulent dispensary licenses on social media to solicit innocent customers who thought they were purchasing THC products legally.”

Law enforcement teams established surveillance, arresting Simpson on Aug. 5, according to MCSO.

MCSO’s Tactical Operations Unit also served a warrant at the Korporate shop arresting two suspects identified as James McCoy and Corey Cashman “who were located inside of a hidden ‘safe’ room with drugs and money,” authorities said.

“This complex operation was successful due to the cooperation between all the law enforcement agencies involved,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said.

“These efforts are crucial to keep illegal drugs off the streets of Maricopa County.”

All three suspects were booked with the following charges:

• Control of an illegal enterprise.

• Sales of dangerous and narcotic drugs.

• Sales of marijuana.

• Fraud schemes.

Among items seized in the investigation:

  • 95 pounds marijuana flower
  • 881 THC vape carts (881 grams THC)
  • 62 psilocybin mushroom edibles (52.5 grams Psilocybin)
  • 977 THC edibles (488 grams THC)
  • 6.5 Pounds THC cannabis/hash
  • Four handguns
  • Three vehicles
  • $35,562 cash (approximate)
  • $45,739 bank account assets (approximate)
  • Two ATM Machines

