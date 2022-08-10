ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolverine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) _ Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $124.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockford, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The footwear maker posted revenue of $713.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $739.7 million.

Wolverine expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWW

