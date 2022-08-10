Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
New York Approves Next Steps for Future Wind Farm in Steuben County
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has approved the next steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County. The state's public service commission has approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, a 242 megawatt project in the county. The filings relate to the construction of the operation and maintenance facility, as well as lighting for security.
Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
Model Apartment Completed at Future Johnson City “Victory Lofts”
The first residents of an apartment complex being developed in a former Endicott Johnson Shoe Company building in Johnson City could move in early next year. Syracuse developer Matthew Paulus said the target date for occupancy of the Victory Lofts project is January 1. A model unit has just been...
chronicle-express.com
Construction, hiring timelines: What to know about LP Building Solutions expansion in Bath
An empty field in Bath owned by the Steuben County IDA for the last few decades is officially on the way to becoming a manufacturing hub that will employ 60 people and alleviate supply shortages in the construction industry. LP Building Solutions marked the start of construction last month on...
localsyr.com
Drought conditions ease in the Finger Lakes
SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) – Some much needed rain recently is starting to reflect in slightly greener lawns and improvement in the drought conditions in parts of the Finger Lakes. In the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report released on August 11, portions of the Southern Finger Lakes like in Tompkins, Seneca, Schuyler, and southern Cayuga counties that were considered in a “Moderate Drought” have improved to “Abnormally Dry”.
Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton
City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
ithaca.com
When The City Called Sodom Went (Almost) Dry
What happened when a city that was called Sodom in the early 1800s went dry? That’s the question The History Center in Tompkins County (110 N. Tioga St.) has decided to ask, and then answer through a Prohibition and Temperance Ithaca Walking Tour. The Prohibition walking tour explores what...
ithaca.com
Mundane Looking Project Has Dramatic Potential
Ithacans have come to expect construction sites to appear dramatic thanks to the ubiquity of giant cranes and heavy equipment these days. But the current renovation project that could have the most dramatic impact on lives is unimpressive in appearance. Looking like the mundane interior fix up of a featureless brick building on Triphammer Road, the work on the Open Access Detox Center actually has the power to change lives for the better.
Adventure Awaits Inside New 100 Acre Animal Preserve Coming to New York
Adventure awaits inside a new hundred-acre drive-thru animal preserve in New York. There may not be lions, tigers, and bears, but you will see zebras, llamas, and giraffes. Oh my. It's all inside The Preserve at Animal Adventure, a new interactive, educational drive-thru adventure, on over 100 acres. The Preserve...
wskg.org
Broome County Land Bank unveils first renovated home of 2022
Last week, the Broome County Land Bank unveiled its first renovated property to go up for sale in 2022. The Land Bank is in the process of rehabilitating about a dozen properties on the county’s tax foreclosure list. It will then sell the houses, at a reduced cost, to low- and moderate-income residents.
The bears are back in town
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
Harris Hill pool, Park Station closing dates
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Harris Hill pool will close for the season later this month, and the Park Station waterfront early next month, Chemung County has announced. Chemung County Chris Moss announced that the Harris Hill pool will close for the season on August 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Anyone with a season pass […]
NewsChannel 36
Tompkins County Health Department Warns About Algal Blooms
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Suspicious blooms have been reported in the Tompkins County portion of Cayuga Lake. They are commonly referred to as Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) According to the Tompkins County health department, these blooms may be small in size and tend to show up in areas of the shoreline and bays.
Harmful algal blooms found in Cayuga Lake, health department cautions residents
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is warning of suspicious cyanobacteria blooms, or harmful algal blooms (HABs), that have been reported in Cayuga Lake. Local officials and trained volunteers monitor more than 60% of the Cayuga Lake shoreline within Tompkins County for HABs on a weekly basis...
PhillyBite
Exploring the High Knob Overlook in Sullivan County
- County is home to several waterfalls, including the breathtaking Angel Falls. The Sullivan County Museum is a one-of-a-kind experience with knowledgeable staff eager to answer your questions. Eagles Mere Museum is another great option with its "resort town" feel and unique finds in the museum store. Here are some of the best things to see and do in Sullivan County. Explore the surrounding area and enjoy your next hike!
NewsChannel 36
Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative Hosts Third Annual Golf Fundraiser in Wellsboro
WELLSBORO, Pa. (WENY) - Today, over 100 golfers hit the links in the northern tier for two good causes. Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. held its third-annual charitable golf tournament at Tyoga Golf Course in Wellsboro. More than $20,000 raised from today’s tournament will benefit two local charities in Bradford...
Pizza Aroma announces temporary close as move approaches
ITHACA, N.Y.—An update was posted to Instagram regardin Pizza Aroma’s relocation, which was initially announced in March. The relocation was due to issues with the building that weren’t properly taken care of or clearly communicated by the building owner. (More on that can be read here.) The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hiring push, increased pay proposed for new Broome County dispatchers amid shortage
Kelly Emmons is a comforting voice at difficult time. As a 911 dispatcher, her quick thinking can often be lifesaving. But for her, and so many others at the 911 center, a lack of dispatchers has been a growing problem. “Some of us are here it seems like every day....
How Have Binghamton’s Famous Spiedies Not Gone National Yet?
In the wake of my very first Spiediefest, a question occurred to me. Why haven't the famous Binghamton Spiedies spread beyond the Southern Tier region?. They can't be a big secret of the area. I mean, we hold a giant festival every year called "Spiediefest" and it looked pretty packed to me. Sure, the hot air balloons are a pretty big draw. But they don't call it "hot air balloonfest" and I find it hard to believe that the people coming strictly for the hot air balloons wouldn't at least give the namesake of the festival a try.
