ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farrell, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Report: 3-month-old almost dies, abuse suspected in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A three-month-old was in the hospital with brain bleeds and seizures after police say his mother reportedly shook him repeatedly. Alyssa Tilley, 29, of Hermitage, was charged with felony aggravated assault and felony endangering the welfare of children after she admitted to shaking her child last month to get him to stop crying, according to a criminal complaint in the case.
HERMITAGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Farrell, PA
Farrell, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Sharon, PA
County
Mercer County, PA
Mercer County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Hermitage, PA
Sharon, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Birthday Party#Violent Crime
WFMJ.com

Friday hearing set for former Warren defense attorney facing drug-related charge

Thursday's scheduled video arraignment for a once-prominent former Warren attorney had to be delayed after she refused to leave her jail cell. Online records for the Warren Municipal Court say that 64-year-old Maridee Costanzo had been scheduled to appear in front of a camera inside the Trumbull County Jail Thursday morning to answer one count of permitting drug abuse.
WARREN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Sigel man accused of indecent assault of young girl

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a young girl numerous times, according to state police. Dale Neill, 74, of Sigel, is facing numerous charges of indecent assault, including felony counts of indecent assault of someone under 13. According to police, they were called […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Man charged with shooting 9 dogs in Springboro appears in court

The Cranesville man charged with shooting nine dogs back in June at a Springboro home appeared in court Wednesday morning. A preliminary hearing was held in Linesville Wednesday, Aug. 10 for 21-year-old Skyler Martin. The hearing was waived to the Court of Common Pleas of Crawford County without testimony. That new court date is set […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
WFMJ.com

Hermitage mom accused of shaking infant, causing brain bleed and seizures

A Hermitage woman is being held in the Mercer County Jail on a $100,000 bond after police say she shook her infant so severely, that the injuries resulted in seizures. Alyssa Tilley, 29, is scheduled to appear before a District Magistrate Tuesday to answer charges of child endangering and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with extreme indifference.
HERMITAGE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.

(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
BEAVER FALLS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy