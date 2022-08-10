Read full article on original website
Verdict reached in 2018 Youngstown murder case
A jury has found Lavontae Knight guilty on all counts in the shooting death of Trevice Harris and the wounding of his girlfriend in 2018.
WYTV.com
Report: 3-month-old almost dies, abuse suspected in Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A three-month-old was in the hospital with brain bleeds and seizures after police say his mother reportedly shook him repeatedly. Alyssa Tilley, 29, of Hermitage, was charged with felony aggravated assault and felony endangering the welfare of children after she admitted to shaking her child last month to get him to stop crying, according to a criminal complaint in the case.
Sebring mom pleads not guilty in cruelty case
A Sebring mom pleaded not guilty Thursday to child endangering and animal cruelty charges.
Youngstown man charged again following threats at arraignment
An Oregon Avenue man was given a 30-day jail sentence on a contempt of court charge after he threatened one of his victims Wednesday during an arraignment on domestic violence charges.
Former attorney jailed on drug charge
The charge against Maridee Costanzo stems from four overdose calls at a house she owns in the 100 block of Genesee Avenue.
Investigator testifies victim’s girlfriend was key in 2018 Youngstown murder case
Youngstown Police Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal told jurors how he was able to determine Lavontae Knight, 27, of Ferndale Avenue, should be charged with aggravated murder for the Dec. 30,. 2018 shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and attempted aggravated murder for wounding his girlfriend as well as charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
Man sentenced to 8 to 16 years for shooting last year
37-year-old Joseph Hogg pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and several other charges. According to a criminal complaint, Hogg told police him and the victim Brenna Richards were dating on and off, and claimed she was abusive.
WFMJ.com
Court says former Warren defense attorney refuses to leave jail cell for a second day
An already rescheduled video court arraignment for a once-prominent former Warren attorney had to be delayed a second time after authorities say she refused to leave her jail cell for the second day in a row. Maridee Costanzo, 64, had been scheduled to appear in front of a camera inside...
Mercer County man resentenced in murder case
A Mercer County man who won an appeal in his murder conviction was resentenced Tuesday.
Cortland man indicted in federal drug case
A Cortland man is facing federal drug charges following an indictment that was filed in federal court this week
WFMJ.com
Friday hearing set for former Warren defense attorney facing drug-related charge
Thursday's scheduled video arraignment for a once-prominent former Warren attorney had to be delayed after she refused to leave her jail cell. Online records for the Warren Municipal Court say that 64-year-old Maridee Costanzo had been scheduled to appear in front of a camera inside the Trumbull County Jail Thursday morning to answer one count of permitting drug abuse.
17-year-old charged in connection to Liberty school threats
A teenager is now in custody, accused of making threats to groups at the Liberty Local School District last week.
Howland man pleads guilty in rape case
A Howland man pleaded guilty to rape charges Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.
Former Jamestown fire chief enters plea in shooting
The former fire chief in Jamestown in Mercer County faces sentencing later this year after pleading guilty in court Wednesday.
Sigel man accused of indecent assault of young girl
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a young girl numerous times, according to state police. Dale Neill, 74, of Sigel, is facing numerous charges of indecent assault, including felony counts of indecent assault of someone under 13. According to police, they were called […]
Man who led different police agencies on chase sentenced to prison time
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A Connecticut man who authorities stole a car and collided with a police cruiser was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to up to three years in prison.
Man charged with shooting 9 dogs in Springboro appears in court
The Cranesville man charged with shooting nine dogs back in June at a Springboro home appeared in court Wednesday morning. A preliminary hearing was held in Linesville Wednesday, Aug. 10 for 21-year-old Skyler Martin. The hearing was waived to the Court of Common Pleas of Crawford County without testimony. That new court date is set […]
Code enforcement officers take man wanted for 2008 rape into custody
A West Side man who is wanted on a 2008 rape charge out of Cleveland was arrested Wednesday by city housing code enforcement officers investigating a trash complaint.
WFMJ.com
Hermitage mom accused of shaking infant, causing brain bleed and seizures
A Hermitage woman is being held in the Mercer County Jail on a $100,000 bond after police say she shook her infant so severely, that the injuries resulted in seizures. Alyssa Tilley, 29, is scheduled to appear before a District Magistrate Tuesday to answer charges of child endangering and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with extreme indifference.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.
(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
