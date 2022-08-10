ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkville, IL

WSPY NEWS

Parking ban on city easement property becomes law in Sandwich

Owners of several kinds of vehicles and recreational forms will be affected by a new ordinance passed unanimously by the Sandwich City Council. From cars to boats to campers to trucks to utility trailers, there will be no parking on city right-of-ways from the curbless street to the sidewalk. In...
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Former Yorkville City Council member appointed as judge

Attorney and former Yorkville City Council alderman Carlo Colosimo is being appointed as an associate judge in Kendall County. Colosimo will fill the vacancy made by Judge John McAdams who was appointed to a vacant circuit judge position. Colosimo has been practicing law since 1999. Colosimo graduated from Northern Illinois...
YORKVILLE, IL
WIFR

Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.
DEKALB, IL
freepressnewspapers.com

Goodrich Park equipment to remain off limits in Braidwood

Goodrich park on Maple Street has sat idle throughout the spring and summer, unable to play host to neighborhood children who hope to play on the park equipment. Members of the Braidwood Park District Board of Commissioners said unfortunately, things don’t look to get better any time soon. The...
BRAIDWOOD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two new Yorkville police officers recognized by city council

Two new Yorkville police officers were recognized at the city council meeting on Tuesday. Yorkville Chief of Police Jim Jensen says that Officer Kevin Warren has actually been with the department for a while. He just finished his field training program. Your browser does not support the audio element. Warren...
YORKVILLE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Brookfield mulls noise ordinance after music complaints

Outdoor dining has become more popular since the COVID-19 pandemic, and some local restaurants have started to offer live or recorded music outdoors to attract and entertain diners. But with music often comes complaints. Now, just a month after two residents complained at a recent village board meeting about loud...
BROOKFIELD, IL
coalcitycourant.com

I-55 patching & paving starts Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation said that patching and resurfacing of northbound and southbound Interstate 55 from Weber Road to Interstate 80 in Will County will begin on Monday. Overnight and weekend lane closures will be needed over the next eight months. Major travel delays are anticipated; use of alternate...
WILL COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Aurora Opens Three New Downtown Restaurants in One Day

The City of Aurora welcomes three new eateries to downtown Aurora. Back-to-back ribbon cutting were held this past weekend to celebrate the opening of Alice's Corner, Kathryn's Place, and Craft Urban Aurora. The city's first Bolivian restaurant and the only authentic full-service Bolivian restaurant in the state, Alice's Corner, is...
AURORA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Semi Fire Reported in Morris

First responders were called to a semi fire that occurred in the parking lot of the TA Travel Center in Morris around 3:10 this morning. The Morris Fire Department said a Kenworth semi caught on fire which caused a 50 gallon diesel fuel spill on scene. The semi was a total loss and the estimated damagers are around $60,000.
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Grundy County Board Member Resigning

The Grundy County Board last night approved the resignation of a county board member. Board Chairman Chris Balkema explains. He said a new person could be appointed next month. Your browser does not support the audio element. With Kinsella’s resignation, the board also approved making a few minor changes to...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sheriff no longer recommending full closure of Kendall County Jail

Sheriff Dwight Baird is no longer recommending the complete closure of the Kendall County Jail. Baird gave a presentation to the Kendall County Board Committee of the Whole Thursday where he recommended reducing the number of inmates being held for other agencies and keeping female inmates at Kane County. Your...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Opens in Oswego and Aurora, IL

August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to the Oswego/Aurora Illinois area. Scooter’s Coffee, based...
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.
NEW LENOX, IL
WIFR

Four projects in three years; DeKalb is telling its story in a new way

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders say Dekalb wasn’t telling its story loud enough, but with a fourth new project in the works, the Barb City’s successes are no longer a secret. This time it’s focus is supplying distribution, packaging, and storage for businesses. Authorities call it: Project...
DEKALB, IL
Forest Park Review

CSX removing one of two rail linesthrough Forest Park

For well over 100 years, there has been double main line of railroad tracks running through Forest Park. The right-of-way is owned and operated by the CSX Railroad and it runs along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway. It then curves north to cross Des Plaines Avenue on a trestle and continues north into River Forest. Last week, the CSX began retiring one of the tracks that runs through Forest Park.
FOREST PARK, IL

