WSPY NEWS
Parking ban on city easement property becomes law in Sandwich
Owners of several kinds of vehicles and recreational forms will be affected by a new ordinance passed unanimously by the Sandwich City Council. From cars to boats to campers to trucks to utility trailers, there will be no parking on city right-of-ways from the curbless street to the sidewalk. In...
WSPY NEWS
Former Yorkville City Council member appointed as judge
Attorney and former Yorkville City Council alderman Carlo Colosimo is being appointed as an associate judge in Kendall County. Colosimo will fill the vacancy made by Judge John McAdams who was appointed to a vacant circuit judge position. Colosimo has been practicing law since 1999. Colosimo graduated from Northern Illinois...
WIFR
Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego Fire Protection District to bring tax increase to voters for the third time
The Oswego Fire Protection District will again ask voters to approve a .10 percent tax increase. The measure will be on the general election ballot in November. It's the district's third attempt. The fire board of trustees voted on it Monday. Board President Dick Kuhn says the tax is a...
freepressnewspapers.com
Goodrich Park equipment to remain off limits in Braidwood
Goodrich park on Maple Street has sat idle throughout the spring and summer, unable to play host to neighborhood children who hope to play on the park equipment. Members of the Braidwood Park District Board of Commissioners said unfortunately, things don’t look to get better any time soon. The...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego Village Board hears proposal to toughen student parking in neighborhoods
Unanimous were the poll results of six Oswego Village Board trustees to create a parking permit for Oswego East High School students that choose to park in neighborhoods because their on-site school parking lot is at capacity. After seven years of the problem, the board heard a proposal from Oswego...
thechronicle.news
Elgin Purchasing Mall enterprise house owners type company to barter extra time to vacate property – Chicago Tribune
Distributors need 9 months to maneuver out of the Elgin Purchasing Mall earlier than it closes, and they’re hoping they will strike a cope with the property proprietor, a spokesman stated. Giving the 80 or so enterprise house owners who lease house contained in the 308 S. Mclean Blvd....
WSPY NEWS
Two new Yorkville police officers recognized by city council
Two new Yorkville police officers were recognized at the city council meeting on Tuesday. Yorkville Chief of Police Jim Jensen says that Officer Kevin Warren has actually been with the department for a while. He just finished his field training program. Your browser does not support the audio element. Warren...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Brookfield mulls noise ordinance after music complaints
Outdoor dining has become more popular since the COVID-19 pandemic, and some local restaurants have started to offer live or recorded music outdoors to attract and entertain diners. But with music often comes complaints. Now, just a month after two residents complained at a recent village board meeting about loud...
coalcitycourant.com
I-55 patching & paving starts Monday
The Illinois Department of Transportation said that patching and resurfacing of northbound and southbound Interstate 55 from Weber Road to Interstate 80 in Will County will begin on Monday. Overnight and weekend lane closures will be needed over the next eight months. Major travel delays are anticipated; use of alternate...
kanecountyconnects.com
Aurora Opens Three New Downtown Restaurants in One Day
The City of Aurora welcomes three new eateries to downtown Aurora. Back-to-back ribbon cutting were held this past weekend to celebrate the opening of Alice's Corner, Kathryn's Place, and Craft Urban Aurora. The city's first Bolivian restaurant and the only authentic full-service Bolivian restaurant in the state, Alice's Corner, is...
wcsjnews.com
Semi Fire Reported in Morris
First responders were called to a semi fire that occurred in the parking lot of the TA Travel Center in Morris around 3:10 this morning. The Morris Fire Department said a Kenworth semi caught on fire which caused a 50 gallon diesel fuel spill on scene. The semi was a total loss and the estimated damagers are around $60,000.
wcsjnews.com
Grundy County Board Member Resigning
The Grundy County Board last night approved the resignation of a county board member. Board Chairman Chris Balkema explains. He said a new person could be appointed next month. Your browser does not support the audio element. With Kinsella’s resignation, the board also approved making a few minor changes to...
WSPY NEWS
Sheriff no longer recommending full closure of Kendall County Jail
Sheriff Dwight Baird is no longer recommending the complete closure of the Kendall County Jail. Baird gave a presentation to the Kendall County Board Committee of the Whole Thursday where he recommended reducing the number of inmates being held for other agencies and keeping female inmates at Kane County. Your...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens in Oswego and Aurora, IL
August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to the Oswego/Aurora Illinois area. Scooter’s Coffee, based...
wjol.com
Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area residents transforming front yards into functional, social environments
ELMHURST, Ill. - When COVID-19 hit, many residents upgraded their backyards with a new pool, patio furniture or even an outdoor kitchen in order to socialize outside. But now — many are starting to shift from the backyard to the front yard. One Elmhurst homeowner turned to his laptop,...
'That terrifies me': Many Long Grove residents abhor proposed gun range in their neighborhood
There’s quite a bit of push-back over a proposal for a gun shop and shooting range in Long Grove. Range USA is looking to build a facility with retail, classrooms and 20-shooting lanes.
WIFR
Four projects in three years; DeKalb is telling its story in a new way
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders say Dekalb wasn’t telling its story loud enough, but with a fourth new project in the works, the Barb City’s successes are no longer a secret. This time it’s focus is supplying distribution, packaging, and storage for businesses. Authorities call it: Project...
Forest Park Review
CSX removing one of two rail linesthrough Forest Park
For well over 100 years, there has been double main line of railroad tracks running through Forest Park. The right-of-way is owned and operated by the CSX Railroad and it runs along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway. It then curves north to cross Des Plaines Avenue on a trestle and continues north into River Forest. Last week, the CSX began retiring one of the tracks that runs through Forest Park.
