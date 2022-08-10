Osceola Sheriff’s Office, School District announce new safety measures, including SRO body cams, realtime school cams

Read full article on original website
WESH
Sheriff: Osceola school resource officers ready to respond to active shooter situations
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez shared a video Tuesday of school resource officers training for active shooter situations. “My deputies will engage with and eliminate an active shooter. They will not hesitate or wait for backup,” he said. He said if a threat were...
wogx.com
Osceola County students wait hours after school over bus issues
Some Harmony Middle School parents were upset over their children's first day of school. They told FOX 35 News that the school bus brought their kids home more than two hours late, with no explanation.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
positivelyosceola.com
The Osceola School District’s READ Bus is pulling into Hart Memorial Library Friday Morning!
The Osceola School District’s Special Programs Department is driving their READ Bus over to Hart Memorial Library in Kissimmee Friday morning. The READ bus is a renovated yellow school bus designed to help kiddos ages 3-4 years old to learn early reading skills. The READ Bus is equipped with...
mynews13.com
School district responds to Apopka families' complaints about school bus policy
APOPKA, Fla. — Not all parents appreciate how their child’s first day back to school went. Orange County Public School transportation will carry 70,000 students this year. OCPS has a driver & monitor shortage of 100 individuals. The school system said that any distance within two miles of...
‘It would have been $404’: Lakeland officers give warnings to school zone speeders
As students got their syllabus and homework on the first day of school, drivers outside got their own kind of handouts.
WESH
Osceola County school officials say driver shortage may cause bus delays
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One day before the first day of school, Osceola County Schools Transportation officials are pulling out all the stops to make sure kids get to school safely. Transportation officials say they spent the summer finding solutions to a significant bus driver shortage. Last year, they...
Reward increases to $10K for tips that solve murder of 19-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Crimeline have increased the reward for information in the murder of Raniyah A’Shanti Gandy. Gandy, 19, was killed on June 1 near Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened shortly...
Bay News 9
Polk County mom fueled by son's death, sparks change
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County community is celebrating a big win after county commissioners put the stamp of approval on building sidewalks in their neighborhood. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee in Lakeland agreed that NW 1st street needs sidewalks. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee has a $2 million budget...
click orlando
Man arrested in Casselberry hit-and-run for setting fire to vehicle, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla – Two months after a man was killed in a hit-and-run while walking his dog, another suspect has been arrested in connection to the crime, according to police. Court documents reveal that Casselberry police believe 22-year-old Sebastian Abreu set fire to the suspect’s vehicle. [TRENDING: Study:...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County offering incentives for new school bus drivers
There's a concern over the lack of bus drivers in many Central Florida school districts. Orange County is now offering some new incentives to entice people to apply.
Seminole County school bus app experiences technical issues on first day of school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials said some families had trouble accessing their child’s school bus information online. School transportation officials said there was a bug in the app called Traversa Ride 360. Officials said early Wednesday that they think they have worked out the issue. By...
WESH
Central Florida officers escort daughter of fallen policeman to first day of kindergarten
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An emotional start to the new school year in Lake Nona. Kissimmee Police were joined by Orlando Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office in honoring fallen officer Matthew Baxter. They walked his youngest daughter to her first day of kindergarten. Baxter died when he was...
fox35orlando.com
Second arrest in deadly Casselberry hit-and-run
A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Casselberry hit-and-run. A 63-year-old man was killed while out walking his dog back in June.
fox35orlando.com
Frustrated Seminole County parents scramble for school bus information
SANFORD, Fla. - Two days before the start of the 2022-23 school year in Seminole County and parents are having issues accessing bus route information for their children in the district. Seminole County Public School parent, Gina Lagrone, tells FOX 35 News, "You try to do it, and it doesn’t...
click orlando
Apopka man sentenced for 7-Eleven robbery, identity theft
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 31-year-old Apopka man was sentenced Thursday to seven years and six months in federal prison in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery and identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Officials said Jarvis Jackson, 31, robbed a 7-Eleven store in Apopka in February 2021,...
click orlando
Crimeline doubles reward for info in death of woman found shot in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla – Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1. Crimeline said they are doubling the reward from $5,000 to up to $10,000 for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter. [TRENDING: Study:...
8 people injured in crash involving deer in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several people were hurt Thursday morning following a crash along State Road 46, the Seminole County Fire Department said. SCFD indicated on social media that a deer crossing the road contributed to the crash. Troopers first reported the crash around 7:15 a.m. near North Hart...
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
VIDEO: Woman robbed at gunpoint while holding baby, Florida deputies say
Orange County deputies said a woman was robbed Tuesday while holding her infant and her young child by her side.
