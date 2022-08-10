EUREKA) --The Weasel Fire continues to grow in the northeast corner of Lincoln County, and southeast corner of British Columbia. The lightning-caused fire is currently at 1,538 acres in the U.S. Just south of Frozen Lake, the fire continues to move south towards the fire scar from the 2017 Weasel Fire. The fire continues to smolder and creep in heavy dense fuels in steep, rough and unpopulated terrain. The Weasel Cabin, a fire lookout and wooden portions of bridges in the path of the fire have been wrapped to help protect them.

LINCOLN COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO