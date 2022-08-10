ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MT

K96 FM

UPDATE: Weasel Fire Continues to Spread, but Firefighters are Taming Elmo.

EUREKA) --The Weasel Fire continues to grow in the northeast corner of Lincoln County, and southeast corner of British Columbia. The lightning-caused fire is currently at 1,538 acres in the U.S. Just south of Frozen Lake, the fire continues to move south towards the fire scar from the 2017 Weasel Fire. The fire continues to smolder and creep in heavy dense fuels in steep, rough and unpopulated terrain. The Weasel Cabin, a fire lookout and wooden portions of bridges in the path of the fire have been wrapped to help protect them.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Columbia Falls board denies proposed housing development

MISSOULA, Mont. — The city-county planning board in Columbia Falls denied a proposed housing development after a meeting on Tuesday night. The city manager said the board rejected a zoning change that nullified the proposed project. The River Highlands Apartments project called for over 450 long-term rental units on...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

MT awarded $41M to improve transportation systems

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded Montana $41 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to put toward four projects that modernize and improve transportation systems' safety, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability. The following Montana projects receiving RAISE awards are:. Columbia Falls Gateway...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

'Worst proposal ever': Columbia Falls board rejects 455-unit plan

COLUMBIA FALLS — Out of the approximately 300 people who poured into the Columbia Falls Junior High School Tuesday evening, two people cried and one was threatened with a disorderly conduct charge while the Columbia Falls Planning Board deliberated on an immense housing project with the potential to transform the small city.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Local Support for Keeping Recreational Pot Sales Outweighs Opposition

By 9:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, the commissioners' chambers inside the historic Flathead County Courthouse could hardly contain a standing-room-only crowd, with latecomers relegated to the hallway as they waited for an opportunity to rotate into the packed hearing room, every one of them on hand to talk about pot.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
