Calling All Chalk Artists
All professional and amateur artists are invited to participate in the 5th annual New Haven Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 4 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 23. Sponsored by The Shops at Yale, this event is a contest open to the public,...
NBC Connecticut
Newington Man Posthumously Named Honorary Police Officer
A Newington man is being posthumously honored as a police officer following his brave battle with cancer. "He touched so many lives in his short life," Jack Bishop's mother Kathy said. Jack passed away last week after a rough, two-year battle with cancer. He was 24 years old. "He fought...
New Britain Herald
Pulaski High School alumni gathering for big reunion this fall
NEW BRITAIN – There is a special camaraderie among those who graduated from the short-lived Pulaski High School, and they will be gathering for a big reunion this fall. Alumni from all years (1962-1982) are invited to the Pulaski High School All-Year Reunion, set to take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Falcon Field, 723 Farmington Ave., New Britain.
zip06.com
Free Admission At Wadsworth
The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main Street, Hartford is free through Monday, Sept. 5 to Connecticut children and an accompanying adult as part of the CT Summer at the Museum initiative. Families can beat the heat at the Wadsworth thanks to support provided by a $15,000 grant from Connecticut Humanities.
zip06.com
Go Mad For Free Trees
Mad 4 Trees is at it again with a free native tree giveaway at Bauer Park on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. At least 80 trees are up for grabs and organizers expect the allotment will go quickly. Pre-registration is encouraged. President and co-founder of the organization...
zip06.com
Martin White
Martin White, longtime resident of Guilford, passed away on Aug. 4. He was born Sept. 21, 1946, in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Robert E. White and Ann M. White of Shelton. Martin was the devoted husband of Teresa Ann White of Guilford for 53 years. He was the father of Daniel M. White of Guilford and Brian M. White and wife Nicole L. White of Guilford. Martin is survived by his siblings, James White and Georgiana White both of Shelton; and his four grandchildren: Michael Saldana-White, Kenzie R. White, Benjamin P. White, and Nathan R. White; and his four nephews and three nieces. Martin White was predeceased by his brother Robert White of Shelton; nephew Nicholas Carafeno of Guilford; and his two beloved children, Sharon M. White and Michael P. White.
zip06.com
Karolyn Nicolaides: More than Little Bit Country at St. John’s Bluegrass Festival
“Bluegrass music is very country, and St. John’s is very country,” says Karolyn Nicolaides, organizer of the St. John’s Episcopal Church annual Bluegrass Festival. After a year off for a pandemic pause, the fourth annual festival is poised to play on the grounds of the historic North Guilford church at 129 Ledge Hill Road on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m.
zip06.com
Now, Online Ordering
My summer is never quite complete until I’ve had a lobster roll at Lobster Landing, 152 Commerce Street, Clinton. And now I’ve been there twice, so this is a particularly good summer. I was also happy to see the new that website is up and online ordering is now available. Find out more at lobsterlandingct.com.
zip06.com
Charlie ‘Chuck’ Barbera: While the Band Played On
Charlie “Chuck” Barbera is no stranger to challenges, and he’s certainly had his share. Through all of it, however, he has had his music. In what Chuck calls his “band life,” he goes by the name Chuck Love. For the day job at Goody’s Hardware & Paint on Main Street in East Haven, Chuck is known as Charlie, where he’s been employed since August of 2018.
zip06.com
Moira Rader Wins Democratic Primary for 98th District
Today, Moira Rader declared victory in the Democratic primary for State Representative in the 98th District. The district includes most of Guilford and two eastern districts in Branford including the neighborhoods of Stony Creek and Pine Orchard. The current State Representative, Democrat Sean Scanlon, is not running for reelection and is the Democratic nominee for State Comptroller.
zip06.com
Katherine Lathrop McSpadden
Artist, teacher, and passionate gardener Katherine Lathrop McSpadden died at her home in Essex of a cerebral hemorrhage on July 26. Born on July 18, 1982 in New York City, Kate attended the Chapin School and graduated from Miss Porter’s. An art history major at Vanderbilt University, she won the Phi Beta Kappa writing prize as a freshman and the prestigious Margaret Stonewall Wooldrige Hamblet Award in Studio Art her senior year.
zip06.com
Three Times More Fun
The little hot dog cart in the parking lot of Friends & Co., 11 Boston Post Road, Madison, is selling a whole lot more than hot doggies. Evan and Sarah also offer lobster rolls, hand-cut fries, lemonade, and burgers, single, double, and triple, something for every appetite with a scenic view of East River from the picnic tables nearby.
zip06.com
Picnic Perfect
Aysegul Uzun, Serra Uzun, 5, Alya Hamurcu, 1, Zeynep Hamurcu, and Serkan Hamurcu of North Haven enjoyed a picnic at Wharton Brook State Park late in the day on August 7.
zip06.com
CT Land Conservation Council Awards Bill Horne for Excellence in Conservation
The Branford Land Trust (BLT) is thrilled to announce that Bill Horne has been awarded the 2022 Katchen Coley Award for Excellence in Conservation by the Connecticut Land Conservation Council (CLCC). This prestigious award recognizes “an individual fiercely devoted to land conservation whose long-term volunteer service has furthered the work of one or more conservation organizations and serves as an inspiration to others to continue to ‘fight the good fight’ with passion and tenacity in support of land conservation and the environment.”
zip06.com
Not Just Here
We’ve all run into the occasional aggravation of going to a local restaurant, just to find it’s closed because it can’t find enough staff. Sometimes it’s closed for a night or two, some for longer. Well, it’s not just here on the shoreline, it’s a statewide trend. According to a recent article in The Hartford Business Journal, (hartfordbusiness.com), some fear this particular challenge might lead to mass restaurant closures. Connecticut Restaurant Association President and CEO Scott Dolch says in the article that the labor shortage is approaching a crisis, with staffing levels down 30 to 40 percent from the before times. His estimate is that restaurants in Connecticut are short 20,000 to 22,000 workers. Add to that inflation, higher wages, and more expensive food, that means many restaurants are being pushed to the brink. All the more reason to patronize our local eateries even more, and to show appreciation for the workers who do show up. So, thank you.
zip06.com
Guitarist Ronny Smith at Branford Jazz Aug. 18
Submitted by Victor Amatori, Branford Jazz Series: From Europe to South America to the United States, music has swept guitarist Ronny Smith off of his feet and directed him toward being an incredible and popular force in the contemporary jazz industry. On Thursday, August 18, this renowned artist will be...
zip06.com
‘Such Stuff As Dreams Are Made On’
As the curtain opens on William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Prospero has waited more than a decade to pay back the enemies who sought to destroy both him and his daughter. He has anticipated this, he has prepared for this, he is at the peak of his powers as the stars align, and he is granted an opportunity to wreak havoc on his adversaries. Prospero manipulates his enemies to get them right where he wants them, knowing that if he does not act, and act now, the opportunity to gain revenge will be lost to him forever.
zip06.com
Cracked Up
Ely Clark cracks lobsters at the Essex Lions Club’s annual Lobster Bake. Now in its 38th year, the Lions welcomed diners back to the Town Park on Aug. 6 to enjoy a dinner of steak or lobster while live music was provided by String of Pearls.
zip06.com
Architectural Walking Tour Offers Unique Look at Local Buildings
The Hyland House is offering a guided walking tour to learn about the interesting stories and architectural histories of some of Guilford's most intriguing buildings. The tour begins inside the 1713 Hyland House with a comprehensive private interior tour. The tour will then meander down Boston Street and onward toward Park and State Streets to learn fascinating information about other prominent homes and public meeting spaces that richly embodied several socially impactful events.
NewsTimes
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
