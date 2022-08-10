ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

WITN

Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man pleads guilty to shooting trooper in Wilson County

ELM CITY, N.C. (WRAL) - A man will serve at least 34 years in prison for shooting a State Highway Patrol trooper in 2019. WRAL says John Jones pled guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury in connection to the shooting of Trooper Daniel Harrell.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man charged in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Rocky Mount. Police said Joshua Mabry was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, possession of cocaine, felony flee/elude, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and driving while license revoked.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged. Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday. The 51-year-old...
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Six deputies shot in North Carolina in recent weeks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Six deputies have been shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks, two of them were killed. The most recent one happened Thursday night in Wake County. Little details have been released about the shooting. On July 23, a Sampson County deputy was shot while responding...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

AUTOPSY: Brothers found dead inside Down East home victims of double homicide

ATLANTIC, N.C. (WITN) - Two brothers found dead inside their Carteret County home were victims of a double homicide, according to deputies. The bodies of Phillip Fulcher, 59, and his younger brother, William Fulcher, 57, were discovered at the home they shared on Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic last Wednesday.
WNCT

Investigation underway after shooting between two vehicles, crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where they said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other and one of the vehicles crashed. Deputies responded at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a call of two vehicles traveling on Piney Green Road at a high […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Part of NC 55 closing for pipe repairs in Wayne Co.

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of N.C. 55 is scheduled to temporarily close starting Monday, according to NCDOT. Officials said the closure will allow crews to replace a crossline pipe. The closure starts Monday at 8 a.m. “west of the highway’s junction with Shady Grove Road,” officials said....
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro teen charged in series of store break-ins

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a series of convenience store break-ins where glass doors or windows were shattered to get inside. Goldsboro police charged the 16-year-old boy on Monday with the four break-ins, three of which happened at the same store. Police said the S&N...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville. Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

DWI Suspect Crashes Into Downtown Restaurant

CLAYTON – The driver of a pickup truck is facing charges after police said he crashed into a power pole and business in Downtown Clayton. Police Chief Greg Tart said the single vehicle accident was reported around 1:00am Wednesday in the 400 block of East Main Street. Chief Tart...
CLAYTON, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Two men arrested in case of breaking & entering

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County deputies say two men have been arrested in a case of breaking and entering and fleeing a traffic stop. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Keen Jr., of Elm City, and Geoffrey Ransome, of Rocky Mount, have been arrested. Deputies say...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Crews continue work on Pender Co. fire, now 25% contained

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forest fire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands that began Aug. 2 has grown to an estimated 2,000 acres. Thursday morning, officials working on what is now called the Juniper Road Two Fire told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan it was now 25% contained. Crews have been working throughout to build […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC

