'A dangerous job:' Caswell deputy fifth NC deputy shot in line of duty in less than a month
Caswell County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Tyndall was shot in the line of duty on Wednesday, making him the fifth deputy to be shot in the line of duty in North Carolina in less than a month.
FireRescue1
Dump truck hits, kills paramedic riding his motorcycle to work, N.C. officials say
KINSTON, N.C. — A beloved Eastern North Carolina paramedic was killed when a dump truck hit him on his way to work, news outlets reported. Melvin “Dennis” Fortney III is remembered as a hard worker who taught at a community college and shared his knowledge with new colleagues.
WITN
Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
WITN
Man pleads guilty to shooting trooper in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. (WRAL) - A man will serve at least 34 years in prison for shooting a State Highway Patrol trooper in 2019. WRAL says John Jones pled guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury in connection to the shooting of Trooper Daniel Harrell.
WITN
POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
WITN
Man charged in Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Rocky Mount. Police said Joshua Mabry was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, possession of cocaine, felony flee/elude, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and driving while license revoked.
WITN
Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged. Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday. The 51-year-old...
WITN
Six deputies shot in North Carolina in recent weeks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Six deputies have been shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks, two of them were killed. The most recent one happened Thursday night in Wake County. Little details have been released about the shooting. On July 23, a Sampson County deputy was shot while responding...
WITN
AUTOPSY: Brothers found dead inside Down East home victims of double homicide
ATLANTIC, N.C. (WITN) - Two brothers found dead inside their Carteret County home were victims of a double homicide, according to deputies. The bodies of Phillip Fulcher, 59, and his younger brother, William Fulcher, 57, were discovered at the home they shared on Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic last Wednesday.
Investigation underway after shooting between two vehicles, crash
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where they said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other and one of the vehicles crashed. Deputies responded at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a call of two vehicles traveling on Piney Green Road at a high […]
wcti12.com
Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
WECT
Officials stress Move Over Law after crash involving emergency vehicle in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT and State Highway Patrol are stressing the need for drivers to change lanes when passing emergency vehicles indicated by flashing lights. This comes in the wake of crashes in Pender and Wake counties involving emergency vehicles with their lights on. In Pender County,...
cbs17
Part of NC 55 closing for pipe repairs in Wayne Co.
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of N.C. 55 is scheduled to temporarily close starting Monday, according to NCDOT. Officials said the closure will allow crews to replace a crossline pipe. The closure starts Monday at 8 a.m. “west of the highway’s junction with Shady Grove Road,” officials said....
WITN
Goldsboro teen charged in series of store break-ins
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a series of convenience store break-ins where glass doors or windows were shattered to get inside. Goldsboro police charged the 16-year-old boy on Monday with the four break-ins, three of which happened at the same store. Police said the S&N...
WITN
Craven County Sheriff’s Office wins Special Achievement Award
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says its Gang & Gun Unit was given the 2022 Special Achievement Award presented by the North Carolina Gang Investigators Association. The unit was created in August of 2020 by Sheriff Chip Hughes and is made up of two...
WITN
Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville. Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120...
jocoreport.com
DWI Suspect Crashes Into Downtown Restaurant
CLAYTON – The driver of a pickup truck is facing charges after police said he crashed into a power pole and business in Downtown Clayton. Police Chief Greg Tart said the single vehicle accident was reported around 1:00am Wednesday in the 400 block of East Main Street. Chief Tart...
SHP stops Lexus after chase on I-40 in Benson, 5-year-old girl found safe, mom in custody
Cary, N.C. — A 5-year-old Cary girl and subject of an Amber Alert was found safe Thursday morning after authorities said her mother, a behavior health patient, injured two UNC Rex employees, stole a hospital vehicle and took the girl from her home. Amani Jade Bruce was found in...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Two men arrested in case of breaking & entering
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County deputies say two men have been arrested in a case of breaking and entering and fleeing a traffic stop. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Keen Jr., of Elm City, and Geoffrey Ransome, of Rocky Mount, have been arrested. Deputies say...
Crews continue work on Pender Co. fire, now 25% contained
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forest fire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands that began Aug. 2 has grown to an estimated 2,000 acres. Thursday morning, officials working on what is now called the Juniper Road Two Fire told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan it was now 25% contained. Crews have been working throughout to build […]
