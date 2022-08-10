ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

fox26houston.com

Argument over keys leads to deadly shooting in Montrose, police say

HOUSTON - A maintenance man was killed in the Montrose area in an argument over keys late Thursday night. It happened just before midnight in the 1400 block of Marshall St. in Midtown That's where officers arrived to find a man shot in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
cw39.com

HPD searching for suspected Camaro in southeast Houston hit-and-run

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston. Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Life Flight
fox26houston.com

Man hospitalized after getting struck by lightning in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - A man is recovering in the hospital Wednesday evening after authorities said he was struck by lightning in northeast Harris County. Details were scarce, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to a business in the 11200 block of Mesa, where an unidentified man, 25, was struck by lightning in the parking lot.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Motorcylist dies in crash with truck in northeast Harris County

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a truck in northeast Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The crash occurred around 10:37 a.m. Thursday in the 14500 block of Smith, near El Dorado. According to HCSO, the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in NE Houston, sheriff says

HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in a parking lot in northeast Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said deputies found the man, who is believed to be around 25 years old, around 7:04 p.m. Wednesday at a business located on Mesa Drive between East Mount Houston Road and Little York Road.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston

A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man while defending himself at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston. The incident occurred in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood at the Lavender Food Mart located in the 8000 block of Lavender Street at Weaver Street. Police say around 8 p.m. the suspect, a 36-year-old man walked into the store. Police say they believe the man was intoxicated with some type of substance, but it is not clear at this time what this substance could have been.
HOUSTON, TX

