Louisiana State

marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
CNN

Red states are building a nation within a nation

It was a revealing sign of the times when the Supreme Court last week, in response to a lawsuit from the Republican state attorneys general in Texas and Louisiana, blocked President Joe Biden's administration from changing a key element of federal immigration policy.
TEXAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Attorneys general file brief in federal travel mask mandate case

(The Center Square) – Attorneys general from 23 states have filed an amicus brief in a federal appeals court urging judges to uphold a ruling from earlier this year that struck down the mask mandate for interstate travel. Four months ago, Florida U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle sided...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

Kids ATVing in a Nature Preserve Found One of the Biggest Ever Gas Pipeline Leaks

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. A gasoline spill from the Colonial Pipeline in North Carolina is now one the largest onshore spills from a pipeline in United States history, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who published the updated figure last week. The new findings were previously reported on by E&E News and the Verge.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Axios Denver

Colorado recount showcases depth of election skepticism

The rare statewide election recount underway in Colorado showcases the depth of skepticism about elections in America, and the power of deniers to upend the system.Threat level: Tina Peters, the losing candidate in the Republican primary for secretary of state — Colorado's top elections job — paid $256,000 for a recount, despite losing by more than 88,000 votes in June. It's expected to finish Thursday.Peters — the Mesa County clerk under indictment for tampering with election equipment — raised the money with help from former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.She appeared on his radio show on July 25 — a month...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

A look at the law governing presidential records

Washington — The revelation by former President Donald Trump on Monday that the FBI conducted a search of his South Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, has reignited scrutiny over his handling of presidential records and returned focus to the law that governs the preservation of those documents. Sources confirmed to CBS...
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

Federal Permitting Set for Billion-Dollar Boost in Climate Bill

Permitting resources at several federal agencies would expand under Democrats’ climate-and-tax bill as part of an effort to smooth out the deployment of large clean-energy and infrastructure projects. But the money in the Inflation Reduction Act (H.R. 5376)—which the House is expected to take up Friday—would fall short of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in Wyoming

The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total of 45,222 people were killed […]
BUFFALO, NY
24/7 Wall St.

How the Foreclosure Rate in Louisiana Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.) But now the U.S. housing […]
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

Florida, other states target mask requirement

- State Attorney General Ashley Moody and other Republican politicians from across the country urged an appeals court this week to uphold a Florida federal judge's ruling that blocked a mask requirement on airplanes and in other transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moody's office, taking the lead in a brief...
FLORIDA STATE

