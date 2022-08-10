Read full article on original website
Related
marketplace.org
Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?
Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
Red states are building a nation within a nation
It was a revealing sign of the times when the Supreme Court last week, in response to a lawsuit from the Republican state attorneys general in Texas and Louisiana, blocked President Joe Biden's administration from changing a key element of federal immigration policy.
ProPublica
Joe Manchin’s Price for Supporting the Climate Change Bill: A Natural Gas Pipeline in His Home State
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Mountain State Spotlight. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. From his Summers County, West Virginia, farmhouse, Mark Jarrell can see the Greenbrier River and, beyond it, the...
thecentersquare.com
Attorneys general file brief in federal travel mask mandate case
(The Center Square) – Attorneys general from 23 states have filed an amicus brief in a federal appeals court urging judges to uphold a ruling from earlier this year that struck down the mask mandate for interstate travel. Four months ago, Florida U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle sided...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nativenewsonline.net
‘Largest Investment Ever’ on Climate Change Passes Senate, Including $272.5 Million for Tribes
The U.S. Senate on Sunday passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to lower emissions contributing to climate change, bring down prescription drug prices and address inflation. The vote split 50-50 along party lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tiebreaking vote to pass the bill. The vote clears...
Kids ATVing in a Nature Preserve Found One of the Biggest Ever Gas Pipeline Leaks
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. A gasoline spill from the Colonial Pipeline in North Carolina is now one the largest onshore spills from a pipeline in United States history, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who published the updated figure last week. The new findings were previously reported on by E&E News and the Verge.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Tennessee federal judge blocks Biden Administration LGBTQ protections
A Tennessee federal judge is blocking the Biden administration from enforcing an executive order designed to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination in schools and the workplace. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. on Friday issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily bars the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal...
RELATED PEOPLE
US Supreme Court gun ruling leads to new Massachusetts bill
A Massachusetts bill aimed at recasting the state's gun laws in the wake of last month's Supreme Court ruling making it harder for states to limit access to firearms was approved by lawmakers Monday. Democratic leaders — who have pledged to draft tougher legislation when they come back into formal...
Colorado recount showcases depth of election skepticism
The rare statewide election recount underway in Colorado showcases the depth of skepticism about elections in America, and the power of deniers to upend the system.Threat level: Tina Peters, the losing candidate in the Republican primary for secretary of state — Colorado's top elections job — paid $256,000 for a recount, despite losing by more than 88,000 votes in June. It's expected to finish Thursday.Peters — the Mesa County clerk under indictment for tampering with election equipment — raised the money with help from former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.She appeared on his radio show on July 25 — a month...
A look at the law governing presidential records
Washington — The revelation by former President Donald Trump on Monday that the FBI conducted a search of his South Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, has reignited scrutiny over his handling of presidential records and returned focus to the law that governs the preservation of those documents. Sources confirmed to CBS...
Millions live near Superfund sites. An oil industry tax in the climate bill could pay to clean those up
Reimposition of the oil industry tax is included in the Inflation Reduction Act the Senate passed Sunday and the House is expected to approve Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
States May Have Found a Way Through the Gun Industry’s Liability Shield
Every year since 2013, House Democrats have introduced a bill to repeal The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, or PLCAA, which shields the firearms industry from lawsuits over harms committed with its wares. Every year, that effort has stalled in committee, captive to political gridlock that shows little sign of waning.
CNBC
Vice President Kamala Harris compares Supreme Court abortion ruling to slavery: 'Claiming ownership over human bodies'
Vice President Kamala Harris compared the Supreme Court ruling overturning a constitutional right to abortion to America's history of slavery. "Our country has a history of claiming ownership over human bodies," said Harris, the first woman, and Black person, to ever be elected vice president. Harris' scathing analogy came in...
bloomberglaw.com
Federal Permitting Set for Billion-Dollar Boost in Climate Bill
Permitting resources at several federal agencies would expand under Democrats’ climate-and-tax bill as part of an effort to smooth out the deployment of large clean-energy and infrastructure projects. But the money in the Inflation Reduction Act (H.R. 5376)—which the House is expected to take up Friday—would fall short of...
Delta can temporarily cut some New York, Washington flights - FAA
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) can temporarily cut some flights at New York's LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in Wyoming
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total of 45,222 people were killed […]
How the Foreclosure Rate in Louisiana Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.) But now the U.S. housing […]
5 jobs offering massive signing bonuses right now
From healthcare to hospitality, here are the industries offering the biggest signing bonuses right now.
JOBS・
CBS News
Florida, other states target mask requirement
- State Attorney General Ashley Moody and other Republican politicians from across the country urged an appeals court this week to uphold a Florida federal judge's ruling that blocked a mask requirement on airplanes and in other transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moody's office, taking the lead in a brief...
Comments / 0