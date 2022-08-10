Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
zip06.com
Guitarist Ronny Smith at Branford Jazz Aug. 18
Submitted by Victor Amatori, Branford Jazz Series: From Europe to South America to the United States, music has swept guitarist Ronny Smith off of his feet and directed him toward being an incredible and popular force in the contemporary jazz industry. On Thursday, August 18, this renowned artist will be...
zip06.com
Patricia Eileen Brown
Patricia Eileen “Pat” (Foran) Brown of Clinton, died on Aug. 2 after a long battle with cancer. Pat was a loyal, loving wife and mother. She served God as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses maintaining her hope of a resurrection to paradise on Earth. She loved life, walks in Elizabeth Park’s rose gardens, the seaside in Maine, and giving of herself to bring joy and comfort to others.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things have been similar to last week, with tons of small bait around, which is resulting in more school striped bass blitzes. While there are plenty of bass around, the water is still quite warm, so the best bite is still happening after dark or on low light days. Live eels and GT eels have been the top producers for big striped bass, but there have been some fish willing to hit topwater plugs over the past few days. The chub mackerel can still be found working the surface on most days, but there have been no reports of false albacore or bonito yet. There have been some Spanish Mackerel showing up on the New York side, and in the Western Sound, which is usually a sign that the bonito aren’t too far away. The large mass of small bait seems to have helped the fluke fishing, with good results coming from 40-50 feet of water on squid colored bucktail/gulp combos. The local sea bass bite has been dominated by short fish, so most anglers have to burn some fuel to find some quality sea bassing.
Register Citizen
3 Connecticut restaurants on Food & Wine's 'Best Classics' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut institutions are some of the country's "best classic restaurants," as chosen by Food & Wine magazine. "This year, we're renewing our vows with America's finest old-school institutions," author David Landsel wrote. "...We're talking about the classic restaurants,...
Eyewitness News
Annual Italian Fest kicks off in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - The 55th annual Holy Rosary Italian Festival is underway. Thousands of volunteer hours have gone into this event. There is homemade food, live music, and even rides for the kids!. This event is bringing people together. “I think for us it’s just a wonderful time for...
sheltonherald.com
Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT
These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
zip06.com
Kristen Russo: DIY Good Works
“You can start with small idea and watch it grow. It doesn’t have to be a huge commitment or a part of another group. You can do your own good work.”. That’s Kristen Russo’s DIY (Do It Yourself) good works concept and something she’s lived and learned in the past year she took off from work to be home with her new baby and young son. Using a combination of inspiration, motivation, some social media outreach and little elbow grease, Kristen’s good works have benefited others ranging from her Branford neighbors to children impacted by the war in Ukraine.
Register Citizen
Two Roads crafts exclusive beer for Sound On Sound music festival
With a month remaining until the kickoff of Bridgeport’s Sound On Sound music festival, organizers have announced a one-off collaboration with one the state’s largest craft brewers. “Citrus Crush” is a collaboration between Sound On Sound and Stratford’s Two Roads Brewing. The beer is a citrus wheat ale...
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
Cine‑4 Closes, Becoming Early Ed Campus
The lights are off and the popcorn’s all gone from a decades-old independent movie theater on Middletown Avenue — which new nonprofit owners aim to convert to a bustling campus for affordable early childhood education. Those are the latest developments with the Ciné 4 movie theater property at...
NewsTimes
Patagonia store at New Haven's Shops at Yale to close this month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Shops at Yale will soon have a vacancy to fill at its 1 Broadway storefront in New Haven. That’s because the Patagonia shop currently in its place announced it will be closing its doors later this month.
zip06.com
Calling All Chalk Artists
All professional and amateur artists are invited to participate in the 5th annual New Haven Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 4 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 23. Sponsored by The Shops at Yale, this event is a contest open to the public,...
NewsTimes
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
zip06.com
New Summer Special
Ashlawn Coffee, with locations at 455 Boston Post Road, Suite 1, Old Saybrook and 362 West Elm Street, Deep River, is offering a new summer special called the Maple Bear, a latte with local maple syrup, house-made blueberry syrup, and topped with cinnamon. It comes hot or iced with a choice of milk. They recommend oat milk.
zip06.com
‘Such Stuff As Dreams Are Made On’
As the curtain opens on William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Prospero has waited more than a decade to pay back the enemies who sought to destroy both him and his daughter. He has anticipated this, he has prepared for this, he is at the peak of his powers as the stars align, and he is granted an opportunity to wreak havoc on his adversaries. Prospero manipulates his enemies to get them right where he wants them, knowing that if he does not act, and act now, the opportunity to gain revenge will be lost to him forever.
zip06.com
Robert Lawrence Day
Robert Lawrence Day, “Bob, “ to most, 85, of Old Saybrook, passed peacefully March 18. He passed in the home he built for his family and was surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service from 11 a.m. to noon is planned for Saturday, Aug. 27 at Grace Episcopal Church located at 336 Main Street, Old Saybrook. All are welcome.
zip06.com
Their Way
Steve Kazlauskas of Echo of Sinatra shared a microphone with Tootsie Franco for a performance of Frank Sinatra’s hit My Way. Echoes of Sinatra performed at Neopolitan Night on the East Haven Town Green on Aug. 7.
zip06.com
2022 Old Saybrook Boys’ Soccer Schedule
Friday, Sept. 9: vs. Portland at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13: vs. Hale-Ray at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15: at Valley Regional at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20: vs. Old Lyme at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: at Westbrook at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: vs. Valley Regional at 4...
Register Citizen
New England Brewing Co. plans ‘lifetime move’ to West Haven
WEST HAVEN — In what city officials hope will be a cornerstone of shoreline redevelopment, the Planning and Zoning Commission quizzed developers for a highly-touted brewery project on issues such as parking, length of a lease and when the brewery and taproom might open. Developer Doug Gray of Eclipse...
zip06.com
Katherine Lathrop McSpadden
Artist, teacher, and passionate gardener Katherine Lathrop McSpadden died at her home in Essex of a cerebral hemorrhage on July 26. Born on July 18, 1982 in New York City, Kate attended the Chapin School and graduated from Miss Porter’s. An art history major at Vanderbilt University, she won the Phi Beta Kappa writing prize as a freshman and the prestigious Margaret Stonewall Wooldrige Hamblet Award in Studio Art her senior year.
