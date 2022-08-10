As the curtain opens on William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Prospero has waited more than a decade to pay back the enemies who sought to destroy both him and his daughter. He has anticipated this, he has prepared for this, he is at the peak of his powers as the stars align, and he is granted an opportunity to wreak havoc on his adversaries. Prospero manipulates his enemies to get them right where he wants them, knowing that if he does not act, and act now, the opportunity to gain revenge will be lost to him forever.

