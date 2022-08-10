ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calling All Chalk Artists

All professional and amateur artists are invited to participate in the 5th annual New Haven Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 4 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 23. Sponsored by The Shops at Yale, this event is a contest open to the public,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Architectural Walking Tour Offers Unique Look at Local Buildings

The Hyland House is offering a guided walking tour to learn about the interesting stories and architectural histories of some of Guilford's most intriguing buildings. The tour begins inside the 1713 Hyland House with a comprehensive private interior tour. The tour will then meander down Boston Street and onward toward Park and State Streets to learn fascinating information about other prominent homes and public meeting spaces that richly embodied several socially impactful events.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Free Admission At Wadsworth

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main Street, Hartford is free through Monday, Sept. 5 to Connecticut children and an accompanying adult as part of the CT Summer at the Museum initiative. Families can beat the heat at the Wadsworth thanks to support provided by a $15,000 grant from Connecticut Humanities.
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Carolyn Lyle: Bless These Pets

The First Church of Christ in Old Saybrook has long been a place of comfort for Carolyn Lyle. “It’s the church we’ve been going to as a family my whole life while in Old Saybrook,” she says. “My parents even got married in it in 1946.”
zip06.com

New Summer Special

Ashlawn Coffee, with locations at 455 Boston Post Road, Suite 1, Old Saybrook and 362 West Elm Street, Deep River, is offering a new summer special called the Maple Bear, a latte with local maple syrup, house-made blueberry syrup, and topped with cinnamon. It comes hot or iced with a choice of milk. They recommend oat milk.
DEEP RIVER, CT
zip06.com

Robert Lawrence Day

Robert Lawrence Day, “Bob, “ to most, 85, of Old Saybrook, passed peacefully March 18. He passed in the home he built for his family and was surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service from 11 a.m. to noon is planned for Saturday, Aug. 27 at Grace Episcopal Church located at 336 Main Street, Old Saybrook. All are welcome.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Guitarist Ronny Smith at Branford Jazz Aug. 18

Submitted by Victor Amatori, Branford Jazz Series: From Europe to South America to the United States, music has swept guitarist Ronny Smith off of his feet and directed him toward being an incredible and popular force in the contemporary jazz industry. On Thursday, August 18, this renowned artist will be...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Cracked Up

Ely Clark cracks lobsters at the Essex Lions Club’s annual Lobster Bake. Now in its 38th year, the Lions welcomed diners back to the Town Park on Aug. 6 to enjoy a dinner of steak or lobster while live music was provided by String of Pearls.
ESSEX, CT
zip06.com

Charlie ‘Chuck’ Barbera: While the Band Played On

Charlie “Chuck” Barbera is no stranger to challenges, and he’s certainly had his share. Through all of it, however, he has had his music. In what Chuck calls his “band life,” he goes by the name Chuck Love. For the day job at Goody’s Hardware & Paint on Main Street in East Haven, Chuck is known as Charlie, where he’s been employed since August of 2018.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Picnic Perfect

Aysegul Uzun, Serra Uzun, 5, Alya Hamurcu, 1, Zeynep Hamurcu, and Serkan Hamurcu of North Haven enjoyed a picnic at Wharton Brook State Park late in the day on August 7.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Three Times More Fun

The little hot dog cart in the parking lot of Friends & Co., 11 Boston Post Road, Madison, is selling a whole lot more than hot doggies. Evan and Sarah also offer lobster rolls, hand-cut fries, lemonade, and burgers, single, double, and triple, something for every appetite with a scenic view of East River from the picnic tables nearby.
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Saluting Madison’s Heroes

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, the Exchange Club of Madison created an American flag display on the Town Green as a somber reminder of the lives lost. This year, the Club will host Madison Salutes Our Heroes to honor those who died on 9/11, first responders, active U.S. military personnel, veterans, and everyday heroes.
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

2022 Old Saybrook Boys’ Soccer Schedule

Friday, Sept. 9: vs. Portland at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13: vs. Hale-Ray at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15: at Valley Regional at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20: vs. Old Lyme at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: at Westbrook at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: vs. Valley Regional at 4...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Kristen Russo: DIY Good Works

“You can start with small idea and watch it grow. It doesn’t have to be a huge commitment or a part of another group. You can do your own good work.”. That’s Kristen Russo’s DIY (Do It Yourself) good works concept and something she’s lived and learned in the past year she took off from work to be home with her new baby and young son. Using a combination of inspiration, motivation, some social media outreach and little elbow grease, Kristen’s good works have benefited others ranging from her Branford neighbors to children impacted by the war in Ukraine.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

CT Land Conservation Council Awards Bill Horne for Excellence in Conservation

The Branford Land Trust (BLT) is thrilled to announce that Bill Horne has been awarded the 2022 Katchen Coley Award for Excellence in Conservation by the Connecticut Land Conservation Council (CLCC). This prestigious award recognizes “an individual fiercely devoted to land conservation whose long-term volunteer service has furthered the work of one or more conservation organizations and serves as an inspiration to others to continue to ‘fight the good fight’ with passion and tenacity in support of land conservation and the environment.”
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Go Mad For Free Trees

Mad 4 Trees is at it again with a free native tree giveaway at Bauer Park on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. At least 80 trees are up for grabs and organizers expect the allotment will go quickly. Pre-registration is encouraged. President and co-founder of the organization...
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

‘Such Stuff As Dreams Are Made On’

As the curtain opens on William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Prospero has waited more than a decade to pay back the enemies who sought to destroy both him and his daughter. He has anticipated this, he has prepared for this, he is at the peak of his powers as the stars align, and he is granted an opportunity to wreak havoc on his adversaries. Prospero manipulates his enemies to get them right where he wants them, knowing that if he does not act, and act now, the opportunity to gain revenge will be lost to him forever.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT

These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Their Way

Steve Kazlauskas of Echo of Sinatra shared a microphone with Tootsie Franco for a performance of Frank Sinatra’s hit My Way. Echoes of Sinatra performed at Neopolitan Night on the East Haven Town Green on Aug. 7.
EAST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Cine‑4 Closes, Becoming Early Ed Campus

The lights are off and the popcorn’s all gone from a decades-old independent movie theater on Middletown Avenue — which new nonprofit owners aim to convert to a bustling campus for affordable early childhood education. Those are the latest developments with the Ciné 4 movie theater property at...
NEW HAVEN, CT

