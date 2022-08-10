After briefly teasing the world with its slick silhouette, Hyundai has pulled the cover off of the new all-electric Ioniq 6 sedan. Like the Ioniq 5 with which it shares a platform, the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 embraces a bold design language, though one completely different from its sibling. Inspired by the streamliner planes from the turn of the century, the Ioniq 6’s slippery bodywork allows the EV to get to 380 miles per charge on the WLTP cycle. It’s one of the most efficient EVs on the market.

CARS ・ 29 DAYS AGO