Read full article on original website
Related
Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?
As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...
Will Gas Ever Drop Below $3 Again?
In the spring and early summer of 2020, they were all but giving gas away at less than $2 a gallon, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration statistics. That, of course, was an artificial...
Gas Prices Have Now Officially Fallen for 30 Days Straight
Drivers, start your engines: The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.60, according to auto club AAA. That’s 40 cents less than a month ago, when average prices peaked above $5 per gallon. The price also reflects the 30th consecutive day of declines. AAA data...
Gas prices drop under $4 nationwide for first time in months. Will they continue to fall?
Less than two months after reaching an all-time high, gas prices are declining and reaching levels not seen since March.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Gas Prices Are in the Fastest Decline in Over a Decade, Down 83 Cents Since Mid-June
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Gas prices are falling at the fastest rate in over a decade, according to a tweet by President Joe Biden. After a gallon of regular gas peaked above $5 in June, today the average...
money.com
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States
Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average...
National average price of gas returns to $3.99 for first time since early March
The national price for gasoline dropped below $4.00 to $3.99 on Tuesday according to GasBuddy. It’s the eighth straight week that prices have fallen and experts believe they will continue to fall as the summer driving season concludes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
Gas prices fall below $4 but housing, food prices continue to climb
The national gas average dipped below $4 for the first time since March on Thursday, signaling record inflation could be cooling off. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Aug. 11, 2022.
The Cost of Gas the Decade You Were Born
Gas prices are finally starting to fall back down to earth in much of the country. According to AAA, the national average is down to $4.189 per gallon as of Aug. 2. Fuel costs started to climb just as...
Gas Prices Have Now Dropped below $4—Faster Than Expected!
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Gas prices fall below $4 for first time since March
The average price for a gallon of regular gas fell below $4 for the first time in five months, according to AAA. The relief comes from an increase in global oil supply and a decrease in fuel demand. Errol Barnett takes a look.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee gas prices 5th lowest as national average dips below $4 per gallon
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is tied for the fifth-lowest gas price in the country, according to numbers from the American Automobile Association. Tennessee’s price-per-gallon average is now $3.59, just above leader Texas ($3.53) but well below the national average of $4.03. According to Gas Buddy, however, the...
Consumer Price Index Shows Overall Drop in Energy Costs as Gas Prices Continue to Steadily Decline
The U.S. Bureau of Statistics released the Consumer Price Index for July on Aug. 10, with the all items index increasing 8.5%, not seasonally adjusted. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers...
Gasoline Prices Fall to $3.99, Reaching March Lows
Gasoline prices continued their decline falling to $3.99 on Aug. 9 and meeting the lows in March -- but market analysts say drivers aren't yet out of the woods. The latest figures mark the 55th consecutive day of declines. giving drivers a break as high inflation rates have pummeled their budgets.
nationalinterest.org
Energy Milestone: National Average Gas Price Drops Below $4
Gas prices have been steadily declining for the last two months and on Monday, they reached a key milestone. Back in June, the average gas price in the United States exceeded $5 per gallon for the first time in history, due to a combination of rising oil prices and uncertainty about the war in Ukraine. However, gas prices have been steadily declining for the last two months and on Monday, they reached a key milestone.
19% Said They're Very Likely To Buy An Electric Car Because Of The High Gas Prices
It's no secret that filling a gas tank costs a small fortune, and that's why many people are looking into making the big switch to an electric vehicle.
Gas prices are below $4 nationwide. These gas stations offer the cheapest prices in Arizona
For the first time in months, national gas prices have dropped below $4. Although the Arizona average has not yet dipped below that mark, prices for gas in the state are at their lowest since early March. The average in Arizona fell just below $4.20 as of Thursday, but some gas stations across the state are already offering prices as low as $3.36 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com, a website that compares gas station prices. ...
CNET
Prices at the Pump Are Down, But These 8 States Have Raised Their Gas Tax
Gas prices in the US have fallen from their all-time high in June and could soon average less than $4 a gallon nationwide. But on July 1, the start of fiscal year 2023 for much of the country, eight states raised their gas tax. Most increases were scheduled long before...
Food Beast
Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts For the Price of a Gallon of Gas
In cities across America gas prices have reached record breaking averages. To help alleviate the pressure at the pump, Krispy Kreme has announced a new deal sure to make your morning drive is a little bit sweeter. It’s called the "Beat The Pump" deal, and each Wednesday through Labor Day...
Comments / 0