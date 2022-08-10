ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Will Gas Ever Drop Below $3 Again?

In the spring and early summer of 2020, they were all but giving gas away at less than $2 a gallon, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration statistics. That, of course, was an artificial...
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Fall to $3.99, Reaching March Lows

Gasoline prices continued their decline falling to $3.99 on Aug. 9 and meeting the lows in March -- but market analysts say drivers aren't yet out of the woods. The latest figures mark the 55th consecutive day of declines. giving drivers a break as high inflation rates have pummeled their budgets.
nationalinterest.org

Energy Milestone: National Average Gas Price Drops Below $4

Gas prices have been steadily declining for the last two months and on Monday, they reached a key milestone. Back in June, the average gas price in the United States exceeded $5 per gallon for the first time in history, due to a combination of rising oil prices and uncertainty about the war in Ukraine. However, gas prices have been steadily declining for the last two months and on Monday, they reached a key milestone.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Gas prices are below $4 nationwide. These gas stations offer the cheapest prices in Arizona

For the first time in months, national gas prices have dropped below $4. Although the Arizona average has not yet dipped below that mark, prices for gas in the state are  at their lowest since early March. The average in Arizona fell just below $4.20 as of Thursday, but some gas stations across the state are already offering prices as low as $3.36 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com, a website that compares gas station prices.  ...
ARIZONA STATE
Food Beast

Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts For the Price of a Gallon of Gas

In cities across America gas prices have reached record breaking averages. To help alleviate the pressure at the pump, Krispy Kreme has announced a new deal sure to make your morning drive is a little bit sweeter. It’s called the "Beat The Pump" deal, and each Wednesday through Labor Day...
