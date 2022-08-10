ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radcliff, KY

Teen charged in another teen’s death back in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager that is accused of killing another teen was back in court Thursday. According to police, last April Chance Guthrie shot and killed Darrin Thiele in the St. Dennis neighborhood. They were both 14 at the time of the shooting. Officers say that Guthrie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man indicted for shooting and killing K-9 officer Dash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with shooting at Bullitt County police and killing a K-9 officer was arraigned on Wednesday. According to the indictment, David Knopp is being charged with fleeing or evading police, assault on a service animal, wanton endangerment and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Leitchfield man who absconded from parole found unresponsive on bathroom floor at DeWitt Park

A Leitchfield man who absconded from parole has been arrested after being found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at DeWitt Park. Wednesday night at approximately 9:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Adam Cottrell and Missy Skaggs responded to the park, at the intersection of West Walnut Street and Grayson Street, and found 42-year-old Michael D. Hunt unresponsive on the floor of the men’s bathroom.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Pre-termination meeting for federally indicted officer in Breonna Taylor case delayed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pre-termination meeting for a Louisville Metro police officer charged by the FBI in the Breonna Taylor case has been delayed. On August 4, Sgt. Kyle Meany was charged with federal civil rights and obstruction offenses for his role in preparing and approving a false search warrant affidavit that resulted in the death of Taylor on March 13, 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Suspect found in murder of 26-year-old woman in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department identified a suspect involved in the death of 26-year-old Rebecca Richardson over the weekend. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes from Bardstown, Kentucky. While the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was investigating, they found evidence in Dawes's possession that appeared to have been used in the killing of Richardson.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Police arrest suspect in Shively shooting that left one dead

SHIVELY, Ky. — Police have arrested the suspect involved in a shooting that left one man dead in Shively early Wednesday morning. According to police, the man they arrested is Latoine Pruitt. He is being charged with murder. The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of...
SHIVELY, KY
LMPD says suspect in murder of Fern Creek woman killed himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Fern Creek woman killed himself over the weekend. Rebecca Richardson was found dead on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says she had been shot to death and the LMPD Homicide Unit has been investigating.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: Suspect identified in Fern Creek deadly shooting killed himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said the suspect of a homicide investigation in Fern Creek was identified in Nelson County after police found he had killed himself a day later. According to LMPD, deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Teen Charged With Shooting At Restaurant

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Long John Silver’s restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Friday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store

An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
GLASGOW, KY
Leitchfield man jailed on drug charges after falsely claiming he killed someone, dumped the body in Anneta pond

A Leitchfield man has been jailed on drug charges after falsely claiming he killed someone and dumped the body in a pond in Anneta. Sunday morning at approximately 3:50, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Luedke responded to the 2300 block of Bloomington Road after a woman reported to police that 58-year-old Richard L. Scott had told her “he had murdered someone and thrown the body in a pond,” according to the arrest citation.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Man killed in crash during July police pursuit identified

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a crash while fleeing police last month in Hardin County has been released. Douglas Mullins, 42, of Louisville, was killed July 18 after his car caught fire after crashing into three other vehicles. Kentucky State Police troopers were attempting...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

