WLKY.com
Mother convinces judge to let man accused of killing brother in Shively be incarcerated at home
SHIVELY, Ky. — The man charged with killing another in Shively is the victim's brother, and both he, and their mother, are claiming it was an act of self-defense. Police said Latonie Pruitt, 31, shot and killed 45-year-old Deandre Jones Wednesday morning at their home on Ecton Lane. Pruitt,...
Wave 3
Teen charged in another teen’s death back in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager that is accused of killing another teen was back in court Thursday. According to police, last April Chance Guthrie shot and killed Darrin Thiele in the St. Dennis neighborhood. They were both 14 at the time of the shooting. Officers say that Guthrie...
Wave 3
Man indicted for shooting and killing K-9 officer Dash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with shooting at Bullitt County police and killing a K-9 officer was arraigned on Wednesday. According to the indictment, David Knopp is being charged with fleeing or evading police, assault on a service animal, wanton endangerment and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
k105.com
Leitchfield man who absconded from parole found unresponsive on bathroom floor at DeWitt Park
A Leitchfield man who absconded from parole has been arrested after being found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at DeWitt Park. Wednesday night at approximately 9:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Adam Cottrell and Missy Skaggs responded to the park, at the intersection of West Walnut Street and Grayson Street, and found 42-year-old Michael D. Hunt unresponsive on the floor of the men’s bathroom.
k105.com
Anneta man accused of killing his wife indicted by grand jury. On-scene evidence changes direction of investigation.
An Anneta man accused of murdering his wife has been indicted by a Grayson County Grand Jury. Orbay Wilson, 28, was indicted Monday for first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was given a $500,000 cash bond and is being held in the Grayson County Detention Center. The events...
Wave 3
Pre-termination meeting for federally indicted officer in Breonna Taylor case delayed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pre-termination meeting for a Louisville Metro police officer charged by the FBI in the Breonna Taylor case has been delayed. On August 4, Sgt. Kyle Meany was charged with federal civil rights and obstruction offenses for his role in preparing and approving a false search warrant affidavit that resulted in the death of Taylor on March 13, 2020.
WLKY.com
Suspect found in murder of 26-year-old woman in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department identified a suspect involved in the death of 26-year-old Rebecca Richardson over the weekend. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes from Bardstown, Kentucky. While the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was investigating, they found evidence in Dawes's possession that appeared to have been used in the killing of Richardson.
WLKY.com
Police arrest suspect in Shively shooting that left one dead
SHIVELY, Ky. — Police have arrested the suspect involved in a shooting that left one man dead in Shively early Wednesday morning. According to police, the man they arrested is Latoine Pruitt. He is being charged with murder. The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of...
wdrb.com
LMPD says suspect in murder of Fern Creek woman killed himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Fern Creek woman killed himself over the weekend. Rebecca Richardson was found dead on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says she had been shot to death and the LMPD Homicide Unit has been investigating.
Wave 3
LMPD: Suspect identified in Fern Creek deadly shooting killed himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said the suspect of a homicide investigation in Fern Creek was identified in Nelson County after police found he had killed himself a day later. According to LMPD, deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes...
'Either I die, or he dies'; Kentuckiana police vow to protect kids during school shootings
Following the tragedy in Uvalde, four local agency leaders promise parents they will not make the same "mistakes." Thousands of Kentuckiana students are now back in the classroom, just months after 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas were killed in theirs by an 18-year-old gunman. The scary reality...
wvih.com
Teen Charged With Shooting At Restaurant
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Long John Silver’s restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Friday night.
wdrb.com
26 people arrested during demonstration on Second Street Bridge to go on trial together
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-six people arrested for demonstrations after the police killing of Breonna Taylor will go on trial together. They're all charged with obstructing a highway during a protest that blocked traffic on the Clark Memorial/Second Street Bridge in June of 2020. The County Attorney's Office moved to...
New Email Raises Questions About Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor
The Louisville cops who executed the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment have long said that they didn’t expect her boyfriend, who had a concealed carry license, to be in the house. But an email obtained by VICE News shows that a Louisville Metro Police detective who was...
k105.com
Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store
An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
k105.com
Leitchfield man jailed on drug charges after falsely claiming he killed someone, dumped the body in Anneta pond
A Leitchfield man has been jailed on drug charges after falsely claiming he killed someone and dumped the body in a pond in Anneta. Sunday morning at approximately 3:50, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Luedke responded to the 2300 block of Bloomington Road after a woman reported to police that 58-year-old Richard L. Scott had told her “he had murdered someone and thrown the body in a pond,” according to the arrest citation.
Viral post claiming man is attacking Hardin County residents is fake, police say
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County police are asking residents to be weary of sharing an "alarmist" social media post that claims the community is in danger. The Elizabethtown Police Department says a viral Facebook post, which claims a man going around Elizabethtown attacking people who don't give him money, is fake.
WLKY.com
Police looking for this type of vehicle in connection to fatal I-64 hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after a pedestrian was fatally struck on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane, police say they have identified a suspected type of vehicle they believe to be involved. The man who was killed was 29-year-old Ira Lance Land. After investigators collected items from the scene of...
Wave 3
Man killed in crash during July police pursuit identified
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a crash while fleeing police last month in Hardin County has been released. Douglas Mullins, 42, of Louisville, was killed July 18 after his car caught fire after crashing into three other vehicles. Kentucky State Police troopers were attempting...
WLFI.com
LPD investigating apartment shooting arrest 15-year-old on school property for firearm
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday at Jeff as police were investigating a Friday shooting at Pheasant Run Apartments. LPD investigating apartment shooting arrest 15-year-old on school property for firearm. A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday at Jeff as police were investigating a Friday shooting at Pheasant Run Apartments.
