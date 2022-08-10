Heavy rain and flood watch Wednesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The east/southeast plains and southwest New Mexico are seeing light to moderate rain and thunderstorms this morning. The clusters of showers and storms are slow moving, and will likely stick around through the morning commute and into the late morning. The rest of the state is waking up to dry skies and sunshine. Storms will develop in the mountains and the east plains this afternoon, moving west/southwest off of the high terrain. Flood watches will be in effect again for the northern and southern mountains.
There will be a high threat of flooding in the Gila and Sacramento Mountains. The northern mountains may see flash flooding as well, but the area will see less storms than previous days. The Metro may see more heavy thunderstorms during the late afternoon/evening hours. The driest parts of the state will be the Four Corners and the far northeast highlands.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
