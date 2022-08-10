Read full article on original website
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
WDW News Today
Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million
A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
WDW News Today
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
WDW News Today
Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand
In an interview with CNBC, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said that more price hikes will likely hit Disney theme parks soon to meet consumer demand. Well, we always watch our demand. When you’re playing a yield game like we are right now and you have the flexibility with our reservation system, we can move on a dime. We read demand. If demand goes up, we have the opportunity to do that. We have no plans to announce right now in terms of what we’re going to do, but again, we operate with a surgical knife here. We’re at a level of sophistication with our pricing that not only does it maximize shareholder value, but it enables us to provide a value to guests no matter what time of year they want to come. It’s all up to the consumer. If consumer demand keeps up, we’ll act accordingly. If we see a softening, which we don’t think we’re going to see, then we can act accordingly as well.
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
This Week In Wild Disney Parks Guest Hijinks: See A Guest Climb Into A Fountain And Pretend To Be Part Of The Scenery
Theme parks are supposed to be fun places where you can just relax and do what you like. But let’s be honest, some people take this a bit too literally. From people who jump off of Epcot rides to steal vegetables to people who jump off of Universal Studios rides to retrieve their sunglasses, people seem to get the impression that because they paid to be in a theme park they can just do what they like. On the plus side, it often makes for fun video to watch.
Inside Disneyland’s secret canoe races
It's one the oldest and most beloved cast member traditions.
disneydining.com
Major storms and flooding force Guests to evacuate indoor attractions at Disney World
While several states in the country have been dealing with drought and near-drought conditions, Florida has had to grapple with severe thunderstorms producing heavy, sometimes flooding rains and massive lightning strikes. And Disney World has been hit hard by some of the summer storms. On Tuesday, severe thunderstorms made their...
WDW News Today
New ‘Up’ Paradise Falls Spirit Jersey Lands in Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Attention all Wilderness Explorers: a new Disney Pixar inspired Paradise Falls Spirit Jersey has been spotted at Walt Disney World, joining a new Vault Collection Spirit Jersey that we found earlier in the day. Paradise Falls Spirit...
WDW News Today
Half of All Walt Disney World Guests Purchase Genie+ According to Disney CEO Bob Chapek
Over the last quarter, 50% of guests visiting Walt Disney World utilized Genie+ according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek. In February, Chapek reported that up to 50% of guests during the busy holiday season were utilizing Genie+. While only a third of guests would purchase the service during non-peak times. On today’s Q3 2022 earnings call, it was revealed the baseline usage of Genie+ by guests has risen to 50%.
Disney World And Disneyland Aren’t The Only Theme Parks Making Changes To Be More Inclusive
In recent years we’ve seen Disneyland and Walt Disney World make a concerted effort to be more welcoming to all kinds of guests. From Disneyland updating attractions to remove problematic material to Disney World simply using different language, there are a lot of ways to be more inclusive, and Disney isn’t the only theme park company taking steps to make everybody have a better time in the parks, as Six Flags has taken steps to make their parks more accessible both to those with physical disabilities and to guests with autism.
WDW News Today
Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time
An update to Disney Genie+ means guests can no longer make Lightning Lane selections for a second park before a 2:00 p.m. return window opens. Currently, guests must make a reservation for their first park of the day, visit that park, and then are able to Park Hop to a different park starting at 2:00 p.m. (provided the second park isn’t at capacity).
WDW News Today
Ad-Supported Disney+ Premieres December 8, Pricing Raised
Subscribers can begin enjoying ad-supported Disney+ for a lower price beginning in the United States on December 8, according to Deadline. The service will be available for $7.99 per month. The ad-free service will still be offered for $10.99 per month, or $109.00 annually. Additionally, ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu will...
WDW News Today
Complaints Mount on Official Disneyland Social Media from Fans as Silence Continues on Magic Key Renewals
As we approach one year since Disneyland introduced the Magic Key system designed to replace the former Annual Passes at the Disneyland Resort, Disney continues to remain tight-lipped about plans for renewal on these tickets, whether how and when to do it or whether they will come at all! And fans are growing tired, taking to official Disneyland social media to voice their anger and frustration at Disney for keeping them in the dark.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Reservations Opening for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Today
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique reservations are scheduled to open in an hour for both the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland locations. At the Bibbibidi Bobbidi Boutique, guests between 3 and 12 years old can be transformed into a princess or a knight. The knight packages start at $19.95 for styled hair and a sword and shield. For $79.95, kids also get a knight’s costume. The princess packages start at $99.95, for hairstyling, make-up, nail polish, a T-shirt, sash, and cinch. They go up from there to include a princess gown and various accessories.
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
WDW News Today
Ranchos Leisure Pool at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Closing for Refurbishment
The Ranchos leisure pool at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort will be closing for refurbishment for over a month. The pool will close on Sunday, August 14, 2022, and is expected to reopen in “late September.”. During the refurbishment, the Dig Site Feature Pool and the Casitas and Cabanas...
