zip06.com
Patricia Eileen Brown
Patricia Eileen “Pat” (Foran) Brown of Clinton, died on Aug. 2 after a long battle with cancer. Pat was a loyal, loving wife and mother. She served God as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses maintaining her hope of a resurrection to paradise on Earth. She loved life, walks in Elizabeth Park’s rose gardens, the seaside in Maine, and giving of herself to bring joy and comfort to others.
zip06.com
Robert Lawrence Day
Robert Lawrence Day, “Bob, “ to most, 85, of Old Saybrook, passed peacefully March 18. He passed in the home he built for his family and was surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service from 11 a.m. to noon is planned for Saturday, Aug. 27 at Grace Episcopal Church located at 336 Main Street, Old Saybrook. All are welcome.
Eyewitness News
Hawk rescued from grill of truck
WATERFORD-EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A hawk is counting its lucky feathers after getting tangled in the grill of a truck. Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control said the bird of prey had a very traumatic morning on Thursday. It said the hawk swooped after some breakfast and crossed paths with the...
NBC Connecticut
Newington Man Posthumously Named Honorary Police Officer
A Newington man is being posthumously honored as a police officer following his brave battle with cancer. "He touched so many lives in his short life," Jack Bishop's mother Kathy said. Jack passed away last week after a rough, two-year battle with cancer. He was 24 years old. "He fought...
zip06.com
Calling All Chalk Artists
All professional and amateur artists are invited to participate in the 5th annual New Haven Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 4 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 23. Sponsored by The Shops at Yale, this event is a contest open to the public,...
zip06.com
Go Mad For Free Trees
Mad 4 Trees is at it again with a free native tree giveaway at Bauer Park on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. At least 80 trees are up for grabs and organizers expect the allotment will go quickly. Pre-registration is encouraged. President and co-founder of the organization...
zip06.com
Charlie ‘Chuck’ Barbera: While the Band Played On
Charlie “Chuck” Barbera is no stranger to challenges, and he’s certainly had his share. Through all of it, however, he has had his music. In what Chuck calls his “band life,” he goes by the name Chuck Love. For the day job at Goody’s Hardware & Paint on Main Street in East Haven, Chuck is known as Charlie, where he’s been employed since August of 2018.
zip06.com
Martin White
Martin White, longtime resident of Guilford, passed away on Aug. 4. He was born Sept. 21, 1946, in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Robert E. White and Ann M. White of Shelton. Martin was the devoted husband of Teresa Ann White of Guilford for 53 years. He was the father of Daniel M. White of Guilford and Brian M. White and wife Nicole L. White of Guilford. Martin is survived by his siblings, James White and Georgiana White both of Shelton; and his four grandchildren: Michael Saldana-White, Kenzie R. White, Benjamin P. White, and Nathan R. White; and his four nephews and three nieces. Martin White was predeceased by his brother Robert White of Shelton; nephew Nicholas Carafeno of Guilford; and his two beloved children, Sharon M. White and Michael P. White.
zip06.com
New Summer Special
Ashlawn Coffee, with locations at 455 Boston Post Road, Suite 1, Old Saybrook and 362 West Elm Street, Deep River, is offering a new summer special called the Maple Bear, a latte with local maple syrup, house-made blueberry syrup, and topped with cinnamon. It comes hot or iced with a choice of milk. They recommend oat milk.
zip06.com
Now, Online Ordering
My summer is never quite complete until I’ve had a lobster roll at Lobster Landing, 152 Commerce Street, Clinton. And now I’ve been there twice, so this is a particularly good summer. I was also happy to see the new that website is up and online ordering is now available. Find out more at lobsterlandingct.com.
NewsTimes
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
zip06.com
Gerald D. Degenhardt
Gerald D. Degenhardt, 85, died at home in Madison on Aug. 2. He was born Jan. 22, 1937 in Manhattan, the son of Frank Degenhardt and Barbara Meyer Degenhardt. After serving in the Army, Gerald graduated from Fordham University, and later secured a master’s degree from Southern Connecticut State College (as it was known at the time).
zip06.com
Three Times More Fun
The little hot dog cart in the parking lot of Friends & Co., 11 Boston Post Road, Madison, is selling a whole lot more than hot doggies. Evan and Sarah also offer lobster rolls, hand-cut fries, lemonade, and burgers, single, double, and triple, something for every appetite with a scenic view of East River from the picnic tables nearby.
fox61.com
Missing Milford dog returned to family
The family was reunited with the dog after spotting the dog in a local neighborhood. The dog was in a woman's house, the family paid $500 to get the dog back.
zip06.com
Not Just Here
We’ve all run into the occasional aggravation of going to a local restaurant, just to find it’s closed because it can’t find enough staff. Sometimes it’s closed for a night or two, some for longer. Well, it’s not just here on the shoreline, it’s a statewide trend. According to a recent article in The Hartford Business Journal, (hartfordbusiness.com), some fear this particular challenge might lead to mass restaurant closures. Connecticut Restaurant Association President and CEO Scott Dolch says in the article that the labor shortage is approaching a crisis, with staffing levels down 30 to 40 percent from the before times. His estimate is that restaurants in Connecticut are short 20,000 to 22,000 workers. Add to that inflation, higher wages, and more expensive food, that means many restaurants are being pushed to the brink. All the more reason to patronize our local eateries even more, and to show appreciation for the workers who do show up. So, thank you.
zip06.com
Cracked Up
Ely Clark cracks lobsters at the Essex Lions Club’s annual Lobster Bake. Now in its 38th year, the Lions welcomed diners back to the Town Park on Aug. 6 to enjoy a dinner of steak or lobster while live music was provided by String of Pearls.
zip06.com
Architectural Walking Tour Offers Unique Look at Local Buildings
The Hyland House is offering a guided walking tour to learn about the interesting stories and architectural histories of some of Guilford's most intriguing buildings. The tour begins inside the 1713 Hyland House with a comprehensive private interior tour. The tour will then meander down Boston Street and onward toward Park and State Streets to learn fascinating information about other prominent homes and public meeting spaces that richly embodied several socially impactful events.
zip06.com
Guitarist Ronny Smith at Branford Jazz Aug. 18
Submitted by Victor Amatori, Branford Jazz Series: From Europe to South America to the United States, music has swept guitarist Ronny Smith off of his feet and directed him toward being an incredible and popular force in the contemporary jazz industry. On Thursday, August 18, this renowned artist will be...
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
WTNH.com
Sailor proposes on Groton pier after six-month deployment
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — As families rejoiced with the return of the USS Indiana in Groton after six months of deployment on Wednesday, one U.S. Navy Sailor returned with a special gift: a proposal to his girlfriend. Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Frable proposed to Nevada Currier on the...
Comments / 0