We’ve all run into the occasional aggravation of going to a local restaurant, just to find it’s closed because it can’t find enough staff. Sometimes it’s closed for a night or two, some for longer. Well, it’s not just here on the shoreline, it’s a statewide trend. According to a recent article in The Hartford Business Journal, (hartfordbusiness.com), some fear this particular challenge might lead to mass restaurant closures. Connecticut Restaurant Association President and CEO Scott Dolch says in the article that the labor shortage is approaching a crisis, with staffing levels down 30 to 40 percent from the before times. His estimate is that restaurants in Connecticut are short 20,000 to 22,000 workers. Add to that inflation, higher wages, and more expensive food, that means many restaurants are being pushed to the brink. All the more reason to patronize our local eateries even more, and to show appreciation for the workers who do show up. So, thank you.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO