Fake post claims a killer is ‘hunting in Youngstown’
The post was shared in some local Facebook groups in Mahoning County.
FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The FBI is now investigating after burglaries at three federal credit unions in Allegheny and Beaver Counties on the same night. Our sources tell Channel 11, around 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a suspect or multiple suspects cut the power at the outside meter of the Tri Valley Federal Credit Union in Scott Township. The suspects then removed the meter from the outside panel and two of the four contact points were cut, cutting power to the building.
beavercountyradio.com
Report of Two Beaver County Credit Unions Being Robbed Confirmed by FBI
(Beaver County , Pa.) There have been confirmed reports that a pair of financial institutions in Beaver County were robbed over last weekend. Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano spoke with the FBI in Pittsburgh Thursday and she is reporting that the FBI Public Affairs Officer Catherine Policicchio confirmed to Giordano that “THAT THE FBI IS INVESTIGATING TWO ROBBERIES” that occurred at two Beaver County Credit Unions and that is it. She said there is no additional information at this time as the FBI is continuing to investigate.
Police in Westmoreland County searching for man involved in failed bank robbery
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — North Huntingdon Township Police need your help trying to track down a bank robbery suspect who tried to rob the PNC Bank on Norwin Avenue 45 minutes before it closed for the day Wednesday. He told the teller he was armed and demanded money,...
Pittsburgh man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking
A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison after being convicted of federal drug crimes, authorities announced Wednesday. Lamont Goodwine, Jr., 34, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to deliver at least 100 grams of heroin. U.S. District Judge William...
Editorial: Nursing home fraud crimes aren't just about money
When looking for a nursing home, there are a number of things to consider. You can look to online reviews. You can consider recommendations from hospitals or doctors. You can visit websites that specifically help you find the right facility to treat medical, mental or emotional needs. But the one...
TSA stops Washington County man with handgun at Pittsburgh Airport checkpoint
PITTSBURGH –Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a loaded handgun in the carry-on bag of a Washington County, Pa., man at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint early Monday morning, August 8. The 9mm gun was packed in the traveler’s backpack. There were two other situations at area airports where TSA stopped travelers who had […]
Man sentenced to 8 to 16 years for shooting last year
37-year-old Joseph Hogg pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and several other charges. According to a criminal complaint, Hogg told police him and the victim Brenna Richards were dating on and off, and claimed she was abusive.
Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials
PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
Officer who tased Jim Rogers tells his side of story through court filings
PITTSBURGH — It’s been ten months since Jim Rogers died after being hit with a Taser at least ten times. Five officers were fired and a county grand jury is still deciding if criminal charges should be filed against any of those responding officers. Now, attorneys for Officer...
Mechanics facing charges after accused of intentionally damaging customer’s car
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Two mechanics from a well-known dealership are facing charges tonight, accused of intentionally damaging at least one customer’s car. Jacob Ciarkowski and Aaron Eager are facing summary charges for criminal mischief and unlawful activities. State police are investigating and are worried there could be more...
Father facing charges in death of 3-month-old left in car
Khang Nguyen has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of his son, 3-month-old Kayden Nguyen, in Upper St. Clair in June.
Target 11 Exclusive: Nearly a dozen Pittsburgh police officers pulled off streets
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Target 11 has learned that 11 Pittsburgh police officers have been banned from field duty for failing to pass firearms recertification. According to an internal police department memo obtained by Target 11, the department began the recertification process on August 1. It’s scheduled to run through...
Man who led different police agencies on chase sentenced to prison time
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A Connecticut man who authorities stole a car and collided with a police cruiser was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to up to three years in prison.
Police asking for help in finding suspect involved in Allegheny County animal cruelty
McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Police are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty out of Allegheny County. They are asking the public for help finding the person involved. A 911 call informed officers of reports of a pit bull running loose with a puncture wound to its abdomen. Officers...
Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl.
District attorney sues major pharmacy chains over opioid crisis
SWISSVALE, Pa. — The suit comes on the heels of a similar lawsuit filed last month by Allegheny County. District Attorney Stephen Zappala’s suit differs from the county’s in one key respect: It names O’Hara Township-based Giant Eagle as a defendant. The suit says the pharmacies...
2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
Springdale Township woman accused of stealing more than $40K from place of employment
SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Springdale Township woman is charged with buying gift cards, food and other items with someone else’s money. It appears this was an act of revenge. The woman confessed to police that she used her company credit card to steal more than $40,000. She...
Washington County deputy sheriff dies after experiencing ‘sudden cardiac event’ on duty
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County deputy sheriff has died after experiencing what the Washington County Coroner’s office called a “sudden cardiac event” while on duty Wednesday. The deputy has been identified as Chad Beattie, 45, of Claysville. Beattie experienced the cardiac event on Wednesday...
