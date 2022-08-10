ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney raises streaming prices after services post a big operating loss

Disney unveiled a new pricing structure that incorporates an advertising-supported Disney+ as part of an effort to make its streaming business profitable. Starting Dec. 8 in the U.S., Disney+ with commercials will be $7.99 per month — currently the price of Disney+ without ads. The price of ad-free Disney+ will rise 38% to $10.99 — a $3 per month increase.
Disney Now Has More Total Streaming Subscribers Than Netflix — but Disney Generates Much Lower Per-Sub Revenue

Click here to read the full article. One headline number out of Disney’s quarterly results Wednesday seemed to show a notable milestone: The Mouse House had 221.1 million total subscriptions worldwide across its streaming services (Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu and ESPN+). On that individual metric, that means Disney is now just ahead of Netflix, which ended Q2 with 220.7 million total paid subscribers. But the value of those subscriber bases is much different. Domestically, for example, Disney+ generated about 39% as much revenue per subscriber as Netflix for the second calendar quarter, a measure referred to in the finance world as ARPU...
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
Netflix loses almost a million subscribers

After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
Cheapest Streaming Service in America

Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
Hartbeat Expands Senior Leadership; Former Disney, NBCU Exec To Lead Branded Content Studio

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hartbeat is expanding its senior leadership team, adding former Disney and NBCUniversal executive Brian Price to head Pulse, its new branded content studio, and Candisse Williamson from Skybound Entertainment and The Madison Square Garden Company to run business and legal affairs. The company also upped Mike Stein to EVP, Head of TV & Audio, reporting to President & Chief Content Officer, Bryan Smiley, and Monti Sehmi to EVP, Head of Finance and Operations. Hartbeat was formed by the merger Hart’s Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions, bolstered by a $100 million capital raise. It...
The streaming wars are over

In November 2019, Disney debuted Disney+, kicking off the so-called streaming wars and prompting companies across the media world to spend billions of dollars to launch services to take on Netflix.
The Cost Of Your Disney+ Subscription Is Changing This Year

The monthly subscription cost of Disney+ in the U.S. is about to increase. On Aug. 10, Disney announced that starting Dec. 8, the monthly subscription price of the streaming service will cost $10.99 for the ad-free option, which currently costs $7.99. The monthly subscription price for Disney+ with ads will...
Disney adds subscribers but warns over cricket loss

Disney will launch a new ad-supported streaming service in the US in December, as it overtakes Netflix in the race for subscribers. The firm said it had 221.1 million subscriptions across its three streaming platforms as of 2 July. That contrasts with rival Netflix which has been losing customers. But...
Snap, Crackle, Pop: A Cereal Strategy to Help Sports Endure Recession

When the economy starts getting hairy, one of the first things marketing types will tell you is that the only way for brands to power their way through a downturn is to crank up the advertising spend. In support of this thesis, they’ll dust off the old chestnut about how Kellogg’s doubled its ad budget in the run-up to the Great Depression, and when the dust cleared, the Rice Krispies manufacturer had all but buried its far more risk-averse rival, Post. While there’s something to be said for the way Snap, Crackle and their buddy in the drum major’s shako helped steer...
Disney+ Set To Launch Its Ad Version Soon Along With Price Increase

Disney has recently released the pricing information for their new ad-supported Disney+ plan. Disney+ is an exclusive streaming platform for all Disney content, including Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel. When the streaming platform was first launched in late 2019, plans started at $6.99 per month with access to Disney’s entire catalog. By March 2021, Disney+ first increased its rate to $7.99 per month and offered a Disney+ Bundle plan that includes access to ESPN+ and Hulu.
