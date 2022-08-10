Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Spotify Debuts New Website Where Fans Can Directly Buy Concert Tickets
After reporting a Q2 loss of $197 million USD, Spotify has been looking to expand its growth even further and maintain a high number of Premium users. In their latest updates, the music streaming app has launched a new website so that fans can now purchase concert tickets directly through Spotify.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Spotify Tickets rollout lets concertgoers buy passes for live gigs
Hello, Minnesota! We’re back with another City Spotlight on September 7, where all eyes are on Minneapolis. Burnsy wrote up a teaser of the event for you. Because you read this newsletter and we love you, you can sign up completely for free here. Okay, we’ll be honest; it’s free for everyone. But you do read Daily Crunch, and we do love you. So we’ve got that going for us, like the big happy family we are. — Christine and Haje.
Engadget
The merged Google Meet app lets you host group Spotify and YouTube sessions
Google's merger of Meet and Duo may be confusing, but it should deliver some useful upgrades in the bargain. The company has added a live sharing beta feature that lets users of the revamped Meet share Spotify and YouTube streams during chats. You can play games like Uno Mobile and Kahoot, too. The functionality will sound familiar if you've tried SharePlay, but you can't use Spotify or YouTube with Apple's media feature.
Google Meet adds live sharing for Spotify songs, YouTube videos and games
Google Meet is introducing a new feature that allows users to watch YouTube videos or listen to Spotify songs with other call participants.
TechCrunch
Google Meet’s new feature lets users consume YouTube and Spotify together
It’s worth noting that Google already introduced some live-sharing features (e.g. watching YouTube videos together) to Duo back in February, and now it’s bringing them to Meet as the part of the merger. The live-sharing feature will let users watch YouTube videos together, for example, and listen to...
Disney+ Set to Hike Prices, Introduce an Ad-Supported Option
The happiest platform on Earth?
Disney+ Cuts Streaming Subscriber Target, But Promises Service Profitable By FY2024
Click here to read the full article. Disney today lowered its long-term forecast for Disney+ subscribers. It expects core Disney+ subs, not including the Disney+ Hotstar service in India, to reach 135 million to 165 million by the end of fiscal 2024. CFO Christine McCarthy said the company estimates the Hotstar service will have “up to” 80 million subscribers in the same period. Disney expects some users to migrate after it loses streaming rights next year to India Premier League cricket, a huge draw in the region. Execs had previously forecast total Disney+ including Hotstar would reach 230-260 million in FY ’24....
Instagram rolling out new map experience to help users discover more places
Instagram this week announced a new map experience that is now being rolled out to users on iOS and Android. With this new experience, users will be able to easily discover more places nearby and see what other people are sharing there. Instagram already had a feature to let users...
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Digging into Samsung's foldables and wearables with Mr Mobile
This week, Cherlynn is joined by guest co-host Sam Rutherford and special guest Michael Fisher (aka The Mr Mobile) to talk about all the things Samsung launched at its Unpacked event this week. Is it a bad thing that the new updates were mostly incremental? Does Samsung need more competition to spur it to do better? How do we feel about the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro after spending almost a full day with them in the real world? Then, we look (dubiously) at the resurrected iOS battery percentage indicator, as well as Kim Kardashian's flesh-colored variants of the Beats Fit Pro.
Engadget
Disney+ ad-free streaming price increases to $11 per month in December
Disney+ isn't done raising prices. As part of its third quarter earnings report, Disney revealed that it's hiking the price of the ad-free service in the US to $11 per month, $3 more than today, on December 8th. If you want to keep the same price, you'll have to subscribe to the ad-supported tier launching the same day. In other words, the ad-backed plan won't really be cheaper — you'll just have to pay more to keep the uninterrupted experience you already have.
Engadget
NVIDIA Shield TV Pro and Shield TV drop back to all-time-low prices
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Engadget
'Hogwarts Legacy' is delayed until February 10th, 2023
Try as it might, developer Avalanche Software can't magically make its creation arrive any sooner. In fact, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has once again delayed the game, which at least now has a firm release date. It will hit PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on February 10th. The Switch release date will be announced sometime soon, indicating that version faces a further delay.
knowtechie.com
Meta tracks you on Facebook and Instagram through in-app browsers
When you’re browsing Instagram or Facebook, you’ll come across various links to different websites on the internet. Now, it has been revealed Meta has the ability to track your activity, even on third-party websites. A recent report from researcher Felix Krause shows how the company is able to...
Digiday
Q&A: Tim Armstrong on Web3, data and the ‘bundling’ of consumers
Tim Armstrong has seen the ups and downs of the Internet. After working in online ad sales in the 1990s, he joined Google and helped build its ads business into a giant and was later chief executive of AOL and Oath during the Verizon days. Now, as founder and CEO of Flowcode—a QR tech startup he founded in 2019 even before the pandemic drove rapid adoption—Armstrong is moving beyond the Web2 era to the world of Web3.
NFL・
How to unsend an email in Gmail
In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
Engadget
Samsung's 1TB T7 Shield SSD drops back down to $100
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung's 1TB T7 Shield SSD is back to its all-time low price...
Engadget
The Morning After: Kim Kardashian is the face of Beats’ skin-colored earbuds
Kim Kardashian has teamed up with Apple on a custom version of the Beats Fit Pro. The new Beats x Kim collab is available in a trio of skin colors, which are meant to either "blend in or stand out," according to Kardashian. They are still just your standard Beats Fit Pro beneath that skin-tone plastic. But don't expect to find them at all the usual locations when they hit retail on August 17th. In-person sales are limited to 10 Apple stores (including 5th Avenue, Regent Street and Champs-Élysées) as well as several fashion chains and department stores. They’ll go on sale online, on August 16th at 10 AM ET.
Engadget
Amazon's Echo Show 5 is back on sale for $40
Amazon has reduced the price of the Echo Show 5 by $45. With the 53 percent discount, you can buy the smart display for $40, or just $5 more than it was during Prime Day. , the second-generation Echo Show 8 features a 960 x 480 resolution display and a 2-megapixel camera. Amazon offers the device in a trio of colors – Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White. All three models are currently on sale. Like its bigger sibling, the Echo Show 5 includes a sunrise alarm feature, allowing the display to slowly brighten as a way to wake you gently during dark winter mornings. It also comes with all the usual features found on Amazon Echo devices, including Alexa voice control and Ring integration.
Engadget
Apple's 256GB iPad drops to a new low of $399
Apple's base iPad is the most cost-effective way to get an iOS device, and now you can pick one up for even less than usual. In a rare sale, most models are down to record-low prices at Amazon right now. Key among them are the 256GB iPad for $399, which is $80 less than usual, and the base, 64GB version remains on sale for $299 as well. As for cellular models, you can pick up the 64GB tablet for $400 thanks to an extra $30 coupon that's automatically applied at checkout, or the 256GB version for $550.
