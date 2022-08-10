This week, Cherlynn is joined by guest co-host Sam Rutherford and special guest Michael Fisher (aka The Mr Mobile) to talk about all the things Samsung launched at its Unpacked event this week. Is it a bad thing that the new updates were mostly incremental? Does Samsung need more competition to spur it to do better? How do we feel about the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro after spending almost a full day with them in the real world? Then, we look (dubiously) at the resurrected iOS battery percentage indicator, as well as Kim Kardashian's flesh-colored variants of the Beats Fit Pro.

