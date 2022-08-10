Read full article on original website
Related
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
Essence
315 Kids, Adults Escape Gang War In Haiti And 17 Haitian Migrants Found Dead Off Bahamas Coast
Classes are out for summer vacation, but since the attacks, many rooms have been converted into dormitories. Three hundred fifteen people have taken refuge in the Saint-Louis de Gonzague school, which is in the Delmas district in Haiti, running rife with gang wars. According to The Washington Post, the shelter...
BET
At least 1,000 Dead In Violence Around Port-Au-Prince, Haiti
Hundreds of people are feared dead in the latest battle between gangs in Cité Soleil, bringing the total number of reported killings across Haiti’s capital this year to nearly 1,000. The Haitian Times reports that the violence has also left hundreds of children to makeshift shelters seeking safety.
More than 300 Haitian migrants arrived in an overloaded boat off the Florida Keys
A group of more than 300 Haitian migrants arrived offshore from the Florida Keys Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why some Haitian boat refugees are allowed into the U.S. and others are sent back
A worrying rise in the number of Haitian refugees arriving by boat off the Florida coast is raising questions about a long-standing immigration practice that determines why some fleeing migrants are processed into the United States and others are quickly returned to Haiti despite making it into U.S. territorial waters.
Mass drowning horror as young girl among 17 dead after boat capsizes off coast of The Bahamas
AT least 17 people including a child have died after a boat packed with dozens of migrants capsized in rough seas while heading to the US. Rescue teams battled to save those who plunged into the waters off the coast of the Bahamas - and it's feared there may be many still missing.
Good News Network
22-Year Old Man Found a Baby Abandoned in a Trash Can in Haiti and Decides to Become its Father
Taking a “leap of faith,” a young Haitian man is trying to adopt to a baby he found in a trash can despite it cutting into his university studies. Long since legally-declared the boy’s guardian, 27-year-old Jimmy Amisial is merely waiting to raise money for the adoption procedure, and taking significant time away from university studies to do it.
400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help
At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cuba accepts technical assistance from the United States to control fire in Matanzas
Cuba can’t put out the fire in Matanzas on its own. The U.S. said it can help
The danger is not that Colombia will become another Venezuela, but another Mexico | Opinion
When I asked Colombia’s center-right President Ivan Duque whether Colombia runs the risk of becoming a new Venezuela after his successor Gustavo Petro — a former leftist guerrilla — takes office on Aug. 7, the outgoing leader dodged the question three times in a row.
As Bahamas charges four men in Haitian migrant boat tragedy, family of 1-year-old mourns
The first time her phone rang, Lenise Georges didn’t believe the news. Her sister and 1-year-old niece were dead, the caller, another niece, said, explaining that their boat had capsized off the coast of Nassau and everyone onboard had died.
Haitian migrants found dead in waters off Puerto Rico, dozens more found safe on uninhabited island
The bodies of five Haitian migrants were recovered on Thursday morning from waters off Mona Island, an uninhabited land mass in between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard located 66 survivors safely on the island, including two minors. Human smugglers dropped the migrants...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anger grows in Haiti over weapons trafficking from U.S. after guns shipped as church donations
PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 28 (Reuters) - A string of recent arms-trafficking scandals in Haiti, including the discovery of weapons in a shipping container labeled as church donations, has ignited anger over a steady flow of U.S. guns that are fueling rampant gang violence.
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
Gangs gain the upper hand in war with Haitian police
The rounds bounced off the armored vehicle, as police carried a limp civilian to the sidewalk -- another victim of the brutal, daily shootings that plague the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince and the surrounding area. Here, inside the gang-held territory of Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti's SWAT team has driven into a gunfight that has already torn up a civilian bus.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Another large group of Haitian migrants arrives off the Keys for second time in three days
A migrant sailboat overloaded with people from Haiti arrived in the shallow waters Monday evening off the Middle Florida Keys, federal officials said.
Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose
The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
Migrant stash houses uncovered during South Texas hot spell
Border Patrol agents apprehended 48 migrants in two South Texas stash houses on Tuesday in triple-digit heat.
Comments / 0